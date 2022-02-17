U.S. markets open in 54 minutes

OneTrust Announces Emily McEvilly as First Chief Customer Officer

·4 min read

McEvilly will build upon OneTrust's customer success commitments and drive platform adoption for customers to make trust a competitive advantage

ATLANTA, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, OneTrust announced Emily McEvilly is joining the company as its first Chief Customer Officer effective March 1. McEvilly brings over 25 years of deep experience focused on customer success at leading technology companies delivering seamless and impactful customer journeys. In this role, McEvilly will report directly to the CEO and drive customer success and adoption of OneTrust's trust platform across privacy, GRC, ethics, and ESG.

OneTrust is the #1 fastest-growing company on Inc. 500 and the category-defining enterprise platform to operationalize trust. More than&#x00202f;9,000&#x00202f;customers, including half of the Fortune 500,&#x00202f;use OneTrust to make trust a competitive differentiator, implementing central agile workflows across privacy, security, data governance, GRC, third-party risk, ethics and compliance, and ESG programs. (PRNewsfoto/OneTrust)
OneTrust is the #1 fastest-growing company on Inc. 500 and the category-defining enterprise platform to operationalize trust. More than 9,000 customers, including half of the Fortune 500, use OneTrust to make trust a competitive differentiator, implementing central agile workflows across privacy, security, data governance, GRC, third-party risk, ethics and compliance, and ESG programs. (PRNewsfoto/OneTrust)

OneTrust hires Workday's Emily McEvilly as its first Chief Customer Officer.

McEvilly joins OneTrust from Workday, a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, where she served in various strategic roles during an 11-year tenure at the company. Most recently, she served as Workday's first Chief Customer Officer, building the customer experience organization to help customers realize the total value of the Workday platform in navigating the changing world of work. Before Workday, McEvilly held consulting, sales, and customer service roles at Oracle and Accenture.

Learn more about the OneTrust platform and our commitment to customer success at TrustWeek, OneTrust's annual conference

At OneTrust, McEvilly will build upon the company's deep commitments to customer experience, adoption, education, and success. She will join a committed global team of consultants, trainers, implementation experts, and customer success advocates to help customers overcome challenges and tackle new opportunities building competitive trust programs on OneTrust.

"OneTrust is building the category-defining enterprise technology platform to operationalize trust," said Kabir Barday, OneTrust CEO. "Customers embarking on this journey are uniting privacy, GRC, ethics, and ESG in one platform to make trust a competitive advantage. Our customers need strong programs and champions to help them bring these teams together and drive transformational change. Emily is a seasoned, customer-centric technology veteran that will make this a reality for our customers. We're honored to bring one of the most accomplished and respected Chief Customer Officers to OneTrust to help deliver better outcomes for our customers."

"I've dedicated my career to customer success at some of the world's most transformational technology companies, and it's clear that OneTrust's customers have an incredible opportunity to ignite powerful change and build trust," said Emily McEvilly, OneTrust's incoming Chief Customer Officer. "I'm excited to join this team of customer-obsessed technology experts who serve our rapidly expanding customer base. Together, through our platform solution, we will continue helping customers put trust at the center of their business while preparing them for the ever-changing business landscape. "

For more about OneTrust or to request a demo, visit OneTrust.com. To hear more about the OneTrust platform and our commitment to customer success, register for TrustWeek in London (May 9-12), Atlanta (May 23-26), Melbourne (June 7-8), or São Paulo (June 21-22).

OneTrust is a registered trademark or trademark of OneTrust LLC or its subsidiaries in the United States and other jurisdictions.

About OneTrust
OneTrust is the category-defining enterprise platform to operationalize trust. More than 12,000 customers, including half of the Fortune Global 500, use OneTrust to make trust a competitive differentiator, implementing central agile workflows across privacy and data governance, GRC and security, ethics and compliance, and ESG and sustainability programs. The OneTrust platform is backed by 200 patents and powered by the OneTrust Athena™ AI and robotic automation engine.

In 2020, OneTrust was named the #1 fastest-growing company in America on the Inc. 500 with a 48,000% three-year growth rate. According to the IDC Worldwide Data Privacy Management Software Market Shares Report, 2020, "OneTrust is leading the market outright and showing no signs of slowing down or stopping."

OneTrust has raised a total of $920 million in funding at a $5.3 billion valuation from Insight Partners, Coatue, TCV, SoftBank Vision Fund 2, and Franklin Templeton. OneTrust's fast-growing team of 3,000 employees is co-headquartered in Atlanta and London with offices hubs across Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

To learn more, visit OneTrust.com or connect on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

Media Contact
Gabrielle Ferree
+1 770-294-4668
media@onetrust.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/onetrust-announces-emily-mcevilly-as-first-chief-customer-officer-301484581.html

SOURCE OneTrust

