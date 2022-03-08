U.S. markets open in 1 hour 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,207.00
    +8.50 (+0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,850.00
    +68.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,314.25
    -6.50 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,960.00
    +9.50 (+0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    121.87
    +2.47 (+2.07%)
     

  • Gold

    2,015.40
    +19.50 (+0.98%)
     

  • Silver

    26.28
    +0.57 (+2.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0897
    +0.0041 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7510
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    35.41
    +3.43 (+10.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3096
    -0.0014 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.7160
    +0.4070 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,825.57
    +153.26 (+0.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    873.02
    +21.40 (+2.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,969.82
    +10.34 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    24,790.95
    -430.46 (-1.71%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Financial Services: Rising Rates and the Federal Reserve'

Kevin Heal and Steve Biggar of Argus Research share stocks that may benefit from rate hikes Wed., March 9 at 2 p.m. ET.

OneTrust Appoints HP's Kim Rivera as Chief Legal and Business Affairs Officer

·4 min read

<span class="legendSpanClass">Rivera brings business strategy and legal expertise to accelerate OneTrust's mission to build trust as a competitive advantage</span>

ATLANTA, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, OneTrust announced the appointment of Kim Rivera as its first Chief Legal and Business Affairs Officer. Rivera is a strategic advisor, executive and lawyer with a global perspective. She brings over 25 years of business, legal and leadership experience to the company. In this newly created role, Rivera will integrate trust, compliance, and business strategy at OneTrust. She will work with OneTrust's growing community of customers and partners to help position trust at the core of business operations.

OneTrust is the #1 fastest-growing company on Inc. 500 and the category-defining enterprise platform to operationalize trust. More than&#x00202f;9,000&#x00202f;customers, including half of the Fortune 500,&#x00202f;use OneTrust to make trust a competitive differentiator, implementing central agile workflows across privacy, security, data governance, GRC, third-party risk, ethics and compliance, and ESG programs. (PRNewsfoto/OneTrust)
OneTrust is the #1 fastest-growing company on Inc. 500 and the category-defining enterprise platform to operationalize trust. More than 9,000 customers, including half of the Fortune 500, use OneTrust to make trust a competitive differentiator, implementing central agile workflows across privacy, security, data governance, GRC, third-party risk, ethics and compliance, and ESG programs. (PRNewsfoto/OneTrust)

A C-suite executive with a proven record of delivering significant business impact through business and corporate development, Rivera has spent over 25 years building trust within organizations spanning technology, healthcare, and consumer products. Most recently, Rivera served as HP Inc.'s President of Strategy, Business Management and Chief Legal Officer, where she led corporate strategy and business development, customer support, corporate functions and the worldwide legal organization, including all aspects of legal and government affairs, brand security, compliance, and ethics. Earlier in her career, Rivera held senior executive positions at DaVita Healthcare, The Clorox Company, and Rockwell Automation.

Rivera is known as a strong and outspoken leader with a passion for developing people, teams, and culture in organizations. She was appointed to the Thomson Reuters Board of Directors in 2019 and to Cano Health's Board of Directors in 2021. She has also held multiple non-profit board positions, including the California Latino Community Foundation and the Denver Metro Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. Currently, she serves as Chair Elect of the Board of the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity and is a Senior Fellow and Member of the Board of the American Leadership Forum of Silicon Valley. She is an advocate for and frequent speaker on diversity and inclusion (DE&I) in corporations and the legal profession, emphasizing women in leadership.

"Companies and boards of directors are grappling with how to effectively integrate privacy, legal, and governance requirements into their core business strategy and operations because that's where the competitive advantage lies," said Kim Rivera, OneTrust's new Chief Legal and Business Affairs Officer. "OneTrust is building the technology for trust and is uniquely positioned to meet the challenges of these demands by collaborating with customers and partners to design and implement successful strategies. I look forward to building on the company, business, and platform that OneTrust has created as we continue to evolve and define its legacy."

"Kim is an expert at evolving and integrating compliance and governance strategies to build trust as the core of business strategy," said Kabir Barday, OneTrust CEO. "She's the business mind behind what the OneTrust platform helps our customers accomplish: unifying privacy, security, and ethics to build trust. We're incredibly excited for Kim to join our executive leadership team and rapidly accelerate our ability to help our customers build programs centered on trust."

To learn more about building trust at the center of business, register for TrustWeek taking place May 23-26 in Atlanta.

About OneTrust
OneTrust is the category-defining enterprise platform to operationalize trust. More than 12,000 customers, including half of the Fortune Global 500, use OneTrust to make trust a competitive differentiator, implementing central agile workflows across privacy and data governance, GRC and security, ethics and compliance, and ESG and sustainability programs. The OneTrust platform is backed by 200 patents and powered by the OneTrust Athena™ AI and robotic automation engine.

In 2020, OneTrust was named the #1 fastest-growing company in America on the Inc. 500 with a 48,000% three-year growth rate. According to the IDC Worldwide Data Privacy Management Software Market Shares Report, 2020, "OneTrust is leading the market outright and showing no signs of slowing down or stopping."

OneTrust has raised a total of $920 million in funding at a $5.3 billion valuation from Insight Partners, Coatue, TCV, SoftBank Vision Fund 2, and Franklin Templeton. OneTrust's fast-growing team of 3,000 employees is co-headquartered in Atlanta and London with offices hubs across Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

To learn more, visit OneTrust.com or connect on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

Media Contact Gabrielle Ferree
+1 770-294-4668 media@onetrust.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/onetrust-appoints-hps-kim-rivera-as-chief-legal-and-business-affairs-officer-301497214.html

SOURCE OneTrust

Recommended Stories

  • Is the Stock Market About to Collapse?

    For weeks now, I’ve highlighted the potential for a sharp breakdown in the stock market. We are getting confirmations now and a collapse may be imminent.

  • J.P. Morgan Sees Gains of Over 100% in These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks

    What can we make of the markets right now? On Friday, we saw the February jobs numbers – and they were far above the expectations. The economy added 678,000 jobs in the month, against a forecast of 400,000, and the official unemployment rate ticked down to 3.8%. It was the best jobs print of the ‘pandemic era.’ But it didn’t move the dial. The war in Ukraine did, and that movement wasn’t positive. All three of Wall Street’s major benchmarks are down as this week gets started, capping a weeks-lon

  • Morgan Stanley and Citi Strategists See Equities Storm Forming

    (Bloomberg) -- As equity markets sink around the world, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup Inc. strategists say a perfect storm looks to be gathering.Most Read from BloombergStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinOil Jumps Near $123 as Chance of Russian Ban Spurs Crisis Fears“Downside risk remains m

  • Buffett’s Fortune Is Back in World’s Top 5 Amid Rare 2022 Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett is back among the richest five people in the world amid steep drops in tech stocks that are eroding the wealth of Silicon Valley executives.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study FindsHypersonic-Missile Failures Risk U.S. Chase of China, Russi

  • Russian rouble sinks in offshore trade as bids evaporate

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russia's rouble fell sharply in thin trading on Monday to a fresh record low, with local markets closed for trading until at least Wednesday. The rouble has lost nearly 50% of its value against the greenback since the start of the year, with losses sharply accelerating since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, a move that sparked sweeping sanctions from various governments across the world. On the EBS trading platform, the rouble weakened as far as 160 to the dollar, or more than 22%, and was recently traded at 145, down 14.5% on the day.

  • These Semiconductor Stocks Earned Bullish Reports During Downturn

    With semiconductor stocks in the doldrums, Wall Street analysts are going bargain-hunting. Susquehanna Financial Group analyst Christopher Rolland on Monday pounded the table for several semiconductor stocks following the brokerage firm's annual tech conference last week. In a note to clients, Rolland increased his price targets on two chip stocks and reiterated buy ratings on five others.

  • Why Occidental Petroleum stock is surging

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman discusses why Occidental Petroleum stock is surging.

  • This Is The Ultimate Donald Trump Stock: Is DWAC A Buy As Truth Social Launches?

    Donald Trump is one of the world's most famous businessmen. Now investors can throw in their lot with the former President with DWAC stock.

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Just Crashed

    Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) stock tumbled in afternoon trading on the Nasdaq Monday after three separate Wall Street analysts all suddenly cut their price targets on the cybersecurity specialist. As of 3 p.m. ET, CrowdStrike stock is down 5.5%. In swift succession, first Morgan Stanley cut CrowdStrike to $180 a share, then RBC Capital Markets cut to $250, and then Stifel Nicolaus cut its target, too, likewise to $250.

  • Palantir stock jumps after Morgan Stanley upgrades shares

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman discusses one ticker that's trending today: Palantir.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures point to higher open after Dow hits correction, Nasdaq enters bear market

    U.S. equity futures inched higher in pre-market trading Tuesday after a sell-off in the earlier session that saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average fall into correction territory and the Nasdaq enter a bear market. Investors continued to jettison stocks and stockpile safe-haven assets as concerns over the economic consequences of Russia’s war in Ukraine intensified.

  • Intel's former PC chief lands new exec role at competitor

    Intel's former PC head lands a new exec role at another chipmaker, where he will lead its business units.

  • Corporate Insiders Go Big on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    The hot war in Ukraine continues, pitting the smaller country’s stubborn resistance against Russia’s bigger battalions. The Western nations have responded with economic sanctions against Russia, the aggressor, and the sanctions have triggered higher volatility and sharp losses in global stock markets. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 is down 2.95% today, while the tech-heavy NASDAQ has fallen 3.6%. Year-to-date, the indexes are down 12% and 18%, respectively. Despite these overall losses, investors c

  • Gazprom Is Said to Make $1.3 Billion Debt Payment in Dollars

    (Bloomberg) -- Some holders of a $1.3 billion Gazprom PJSC bond due Monday said they were fully repaid in dollars, two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin gave issuers the option of paying back foreign-currency debt in rubles.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study

  • Why Annaly Capital Stock Dropped 11.9% in February

    Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) endured a rocky February as its stock price plummeted 11.9%, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. The mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) underperformed the S&P 500, which was down 3.2% in February, and the Nasdaq Composite, which was off 3.4%. Annaly Capital is down roughly 10% year to date in 2022 as of March 7, the same as the S&P 500.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Icahn sheds Occidental Petroleum stake, Qualcomm falls on reports of Samsung cyberattack

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith examines the opposing positions billionaire investors Warren Buffett and Carl Icahn take on Occidental Petroleum stakes, Bill Ackman's stake in the Canadian Pacific Railroad, and Qualcomm's shares fall after a cyberattack on Samsung.

  • Uber reports earnings, AMC falls despite ‘The Batman’ ticket sales, PVH shares dip

    Yahoo Finance Live's Rachelle Akuffo, Emily McCormick, and Brad Smith break down the action surrounding several of today's trending tickers.

  • LME Halts Nickel Trading After Unprecedented 250% Spike

    (Bloomberg) -- The London Metal Exchange suspended trading in its nickel market after an unprecedented price spike left brokers struggling to pay margin calls against unprofitable short positions, in a massive squeeze that has embroiled the largest nickel producer as well as a major Chinese bank. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions Pressur

  • Nickel Tops $100,000 as Big Short Tests 145-Year-Old Exchange

    (Bloomberg) -- Nickel spiked briefly above $100,000 a ton on the London Metal Exchange amid a short squeeze that’s embroiled a major Chinese bank and encouraged rule changes from one of the world’s top commodity exchanges.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study FindsU.S. Sp