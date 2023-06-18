Oneview Healthcare (ASX:ONE) shareholder returns have been massive, earning 614% in 3 years

We think that it's fair to say that the possibility of finding fantastic multi-year winners is what motivates many investors. Mistakes are inevitable, but a single top stock pick can cover any losses, and so much more. One such superstar is Oneview Healthcare PLC (ASX:ONE), which saw its share price soar 507% in three years. It's also good to see the share price up 204% over the last quarter. We love happy stories like this one. The company should be really proud of that performance!

After a strong gain in the past week, it's worth seeing if longer term returns have been driven by improving fundamentals.

Because Oneview Healthcare made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over the last three years Oneview Healthcare has grown its revenue at 15% annually. That's a very respectable growth rate. Some shareholders might think that the share price rise of 82% per year is a lucky result, considering the level of revenue growth. A hot stock like this is usually well worth taking a closer look at, as long as you don't let the fear of missing out (FOMO) impact your thinking.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between Oneview Healthcare's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. We note that Oneview Healthcare's TSR, at 614% is higher than its share price return of 507%. When you consider it hasn't been paying a dividend, this data suggests shareholders have benefitted from a spin-off, or had the opportunity to acquire attractively priced shares in a discounted capital raising.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Oneview Healthcare shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 104% over the last year. That certainly beats the loss of about 13% per year over the last half decade. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Oneview Healthcare you should be aware of, and 2 of them are potentially serious.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Australian exchanges.

