Oneview Healthcare PLC's (ASX:ONE) largest shareholders are retail investors with 57% ownership, insiders own 31%

The considerable ownership by retail investors in Oneview Healthcare indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

43% of the business is held by the top 18 shareholders

31% of Oneview Healthcare is held by insiders

A look at the shareholders of Oneview Healthcare PLC (ASX:ONE) can tell us which group is most powerful. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 57% to be precise, is retail investors. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Meanwhile, individual insiders make up 31% of the company’s shareholders. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Oneview Healthcare.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Oneview Healthcare?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Oneview Healthcare does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Oneview Healthcare, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Oneview Healthcare. The company's largest shareholder is James Vicars, with ownership of 25%. With 7.7% and 2.2% of the shares outstanding respectively, Fidelity International Ltd and James Fitter are the second and third largest shareholders. James Fitter, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Member of the Board of Directors.

On studying our ownership data, we found that 18 of the top shareholders collectively own less than 50% of the share register, implying that no single individual has a majority interest.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Oneview Healthcare

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Oneview Healthcare PLC. It has a market capitalization of just AU$155m, and insiders have AU$48m worth of shares in their own names. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public -- including retail investors -- own 57% of Oneview Healthcare. This size of ownership gives investors from the general public some collective power. They can and probably do influence decisions on executive compensation, dividend policies and proposed business acquisitions.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 3.7%, of the Oneview Healthcare stock. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

