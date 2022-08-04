U.S. markets open in 1 hour 38 minutes

OneWater Marine Inc. Announces Record Fiscal Third Quarter 2022 Results

OneWater Marine Inc.
·16 min read
In this article:
  • ONEW
OneWater Marine Inc.
OneWater Marine Inc.

Robust acquisition strategy and strong organic growth delivering continued momentum

Fiscal Third Quarter 2022 Highlights

  • Revenue increased 41% to $569 million

  • Same-store sales increased 12%

  • Gross profit margin expanded 90 basis points to 32.3%

  • Net income increased 25% to $64 million

  • Net income per diluted share attributable to OneWater increased 27% to $3.86

  • Adjusted EBITDA1 increased 45% to $95 million

BUFORD, Ga., Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEW) (“OneWater” or the “Company”) today announced results for its fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2022.

"The business is firing on all cylinders, significantly exceeding our expectations. We delivered record results in the fiscal third quarter, with revenues increasing 41% and Adjusted EBITDA1 rising 45%. Our performance was bolstered by strength across the business, diversity in our model, and a powerful, multi-faceted acquisition engine,” commented Austin Singleton, Chief Executive Officer at OneWater. “Through a broad network of high-caliber stores, our dealers are leveraging OneWater’s scale, inventory and expanded offerings, while mitigating challenges presented by a constrained production environment. At the same time, we are rapidly growing the business and further positioning OneWater as a leader in the industry. Our announced acquisition of Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. late in the quarter provides yet another example of our M&A prowess to support long-term profitable growth.”

“As we enter the final quarter of our fiscal year, we have maintained our momentum and the consumer demand has been robust,” continued Mr. Singleton. “Since entering the public markets more than two years ago, we have delivered strong earnings results for our shareholders quarter after quarter, and we believe we have strategies in place for long-term value creation. Through our expanded footprint, diversified business model and best-in-class integration playbook, we believe we are well-positioned for outperformance throughout the coming years.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the Three Months
  Ended June 30

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

$ Change

 

% Change

 

 

(unaudited, $ in thousands)

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

New boat

 

$

376,886

 

$

288,222

 

$

88,664

 

30.8

%

Pre-owned boat

 

 

98,181

 

 

71,116

 

 

27,065

 

38.1

%

Finance & insurance income

 

 

18,979

 

 

15,238

 

 

3,741

 

24.6

%

Service, parts & other

 

 

74,854

 

 

29,631

 

 

45,223

 

152.6

%

Total revenues

 

$

568,900

 

$

404,207

 

$

164,693

 

40.7

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fiscal Third Quarter 2022 Results

Record revenue for fiscal third quarter 2022 was $568.9 million, an increase of 40.7% compared to $404.2 million in fiscal third quarter 2021 and was primarily due to our increase in same-store sales and revenue from acquired businesses, with strong contribution from acquired revenues related to service, parts and other sales. During fiscal third quarter 2022 same-store sales increased 12% compared to fiscal third quarter 2021, primarily as a result of the continued strong demand environment.

New and pre-owned boat revenue increased 30.8% and 38.1%, respectively, compared to the prior year, driven by a significant increase in the average unit price of new boats and a significant increase in the unit sales of pre-owned boats. Finance & insurance income was up 24.6% and service, parts and other sales was up 152.6%, both compared to the prior year, as a result of the Company’s acquisition activity to expand the higher margin, less cyclical service, parts & other revenues.

Gross profit totaled $183.9 million for fiscal third quarter 2022, up $57.0 million from $127.0 million for fiscal third quarter 2021. Gross profit margin of 32.3% increased 90 basis points compared to the prior year period driven by our strategic acquisitions of companies focused on higher margin, less cyclical service, parts & other revenues and brokerage revenues, as well as the shift in the mix and size of boats sold and local pricing strategies.

Fiscal third quarter 2022 selling, general and administrative expenses totaled $87.9 million, or 15.4% of revenue, compared to $60.5 million, or 15.0% of revenue, in fiscal third quarter 2021. The increase in selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue was due mainly to higher marketing expenses, as well as higher administrative costs.

Net income for fiscal third quarter 2022 totaled $64.5 million, compared to $51.6 million in fiscal third quarter 2021. The increase was primarily due to the elevated gross profit and significant increase in service, parts and other sales during the period.

Earnings per diluted share for fiscal third quarter 2022 was $3.86 per diluted share, compared to $3.04 per diluted share in 2021. For fiscal third quarter 2022, charges related to transaction costs and contingent consideration adversely impacted diluted earnings per share. This amount, tax effected at 25%, was $0.20 per diluted share.

Fiscal third quarter 2022 Adjusted EBITDA1 increased 45.2% to $95.1 million, compared to $65.5 million for fiscal third quarter 2021.

As of June 30, 2022, the Company’s cash and cash equivalents balance was $95.7 million and total liquidity, including cash and availability under credit facilities, was in excess of $125.0 million. Total inventory as of June 30, 2022, decreased sequentially to $269.4 million compared to $293.2 million on March 31, 2022. As expected, inventories declined as the summer selling season ramped up during the quarter.

Total long-term debt as of June 30, 2022, was $335.8 million, and adjusted long-term net debt (net of $95.7 million cash)1 is 1.0 times trailing twelve-month Adjusted EBITDA1.

Fiscal Year 2022 Guidance

The Company is raising its fiscal full year 2022 outlook for Adjusted EBITDA2 to be in the range of $240 million to $250 million and earnings per diluted share to be in the range of $9.20 to $9.60, both of which include previously completed acquisitions but excludes any other acquisitions that may be completed during the remainder of the year. For the fiscal year 2022, OneWater now anticipates that same store sales will be up low-double digits, despite an expected challenging inventory environment.

Conference Call and Webcast

OneWater will host a conference call to discuss its fiscal third quarter earnings on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 8:30 am Eastern time. To access the conference call via phone, participants will need to register using the following link where they will be provided a phone number and access code:  
https://register.vevent.com/register/BI090ad2b5267948ff8f51a123d06a4699   
Alternatively, a live webcast of the conference call can be accessed through the “Events” section of the Company’s website at https://investor.onewatermarine.com/ where it will be archived for one year.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ONEWATER MARINE INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

($ in thousands except per share data)
(Unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Nine Months Ended June 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

New boat

$

376,886

 

$

288,222

 

$

903,104

 

$

679,704

Pre-owned boat

 

98,181

 

 

71,116

 

 

227,484

 

 

165,778

Finance & insurance income

 

18,979

 

 

15,238

 

 

43,234

 

 

32,990

Service, parts & other

 

74,854

 

 

29,631

 

 

173,477

 

 

69,429

Total revenues

 

568,900

 

 

404,207

 

 

1,347,299

 

 

947,901

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of sales (exclusive of depreciation and
amortization shown separately below)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

New boat

 

274,544

 

 

211,141

 

 

659,046

 

 

520,820

Pre-owned boat

 

68,749

 

 

52,566

 

 

164,078

 

 

125,566

Service, parts & other

 

41,668

 

 

13,548

 

 

96,729

 

 

33,341

Total cost of sales

 

384,961

 

 

277,255

 

 

919,853

 

 

679,727

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

87,867

 

 

60,476

 

 

222,455

 

 

143,685

Depreciation and amortization

 

4,073

 

 

1,475

 

 

10,549

 

 

3,816

Transaction costs

 

1,337

 

 

65

 

 

5,158

 

 

633

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

 

3,118

 

 

-

 

 

11,022

 

 

377

Income from operations

 

87,544

 

 

64,936

 

 

178,262

 

 

119,663

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other expense (income)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense – floor plan

 

1,131

 

 

956

 

 

3,056

 

 

2,206

Interest expense – other

 

3,311

 

 

1,083

 

 

7,937

 

 

3,222

Other (income) expense, net

 

(166)

 

 

(158)

 

 

491

 

 

(247)

Total other expense, net

 

4,276

 

 

1,881

 

 

11,484

 

 

5,181

Income before income tax expense

 

83,268

 

 

63,055

 

 

166,778

 

 

114,482

Income tax expense

 

18,785

 

 

11,498

 

 

36,455

 

 

20,559

Net income

 

64,483

 

 

51,557

 

 

130,323

 

 

93,923

Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling
interests

 

(959)

 

 

-

 

 

(1,970)

 

 

-

Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests of One Water Marine Holdings, LLC

 

(7,547)

 

 

(17,054)

 

 

(16,060)

 

 

(31,158)

Net income attributable to OneWater Marine Inc.

$

55,977

 

$

34,503

 

$

112,293

 

$

62,765

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share of Class A common
stock – basic

$

3.96

 

$

3.14

 

$

8.14

 

$

5.77

Earnings per share of Class A common
stock – diluted

$

3.86

 

$

3.04

 

$

7.90

 

$

5.63

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic weighted-average shares of Class A
common stock outstanding

 

14,133

 

 

10,976

 

 

13,791

 

 

10,884

Diluted weighted-average shares of Class A
common stock outstanding

 

14,512

 

 

11,341

 

 

14,205

 

 

11,143

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


ONEWATER MARINE INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

($ in thousands, except par value and share data)
(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

June 30,
2022

 

June 30,
2021

Cash

 

$

95,690

 

$

113,249

Restricted cash

 

 

16,209

 

 

7,437

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

80,495

 

 

37,748

Inventories, net

 

 

269,430

 

 

116,873

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

57,389

 

 

32,311

Total current assets

 

 

519,213

 

 

307,618

 

 

 

 

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

80,235

 

 

66,206

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

 

126,433

 

 

82,992

 

 

 

 

 

Other assets:

 

 

 

 

Deposits

 

 

823

 

 

504

Deferred tax assets

 

 

32,585

 

 

18,620

Identifiable intangible assets, net

 

 

245,659

 

 

74,004

Goodwill

 

 

342,605

 

 

151,564

Total other assets

 

 

621,672

 

 

244,692

Total assets

 

$

1,347,553

 

$

701,508

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

51,199

 

$

24,909

Other payables and accrued expenses

 

 

54,725

 

 

55,688

Customer deposits

 

 

65,520

 

 

43,114

Notes payable – floor plan

 

 

217,338

 

 

108,160

Current operating lease liabilities

 

 

12,788

 

 

8,253

Current portion of long-term debt

 

 

19,450

 

 

11,858

Current portion of tax receivable agreement liability

 

 

915

 

 

482

Total current liabilities

 

 

421,935

 

 

252,464

 

 

 

 

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

25,766

 

 

6,904

Tax receivable agreement liability, net of current portion

 

 

45,290

 

 

25,594

Noncurrent operating lease liabilities

 

 

114,545

 

 

75,184

Long-term debt, net of current portion and unamortized debt issuance costs

 

 

316,349

 

 

103,885

Total liabilities

 

 

923,885

 

 

464,031

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, none
issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021

 

 

-

 

 

-

Class A common stock, $0.01 par value, 40,000,000 shares authorized, 14,133,130 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and 11,661,575 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021

 

 

141

 

 

117

Class B common stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, 1,429,940 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and 3,377,449 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021

 

 

14

 

 

34

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

178,347

 

 

123,643

Retained earnings

 

 

186,536

 

 

60,029

Total stockholders’ equity attributable to OneWater Marine Inc

 

 

365,038

 

 

183,823

Equity attributable to non-controlling interests

 

 

58,630

 

 

53,654

Total stockholders’ equity

 

 

423,668

 

 

237,477

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

$

1,347,553

 

$

701,508

 

 

 

 

 


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ONEWATER MARINE INC.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(amounts in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three months ended
June 30,

 

Trailing twelve months ended
June 30,

Description

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

Net income

 

$

64,483

 

$

51,557

 

$

152,813

Interest expense – other

 

 

3,311

 

 

1,083

 

 

9,059

Income tax expense

 

 

18,785

 

 

11,498

 

 

41,698

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

4,274

 

 

1,475

 

 

12,409

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

 

 

3,118

 

 

-

 

 

13,894

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

Transaction costs

 

 

1,337

 

 

65

 

 

5,394

Other (income) expense, net

 

 

(166)

 

 

(158)

 

 

490

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

95,142

 

$

65,520

 

$

235,757

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term debt (including current portion)

 

 

 

 

 

$

335,799

Less: Cash

 

 

 

 

 

 

(95,690)

Adjusted long-term debt

 

 

 

 

 

$

240,109

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted net debt leverage ratio

 

 

 

 

 

1.0x

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

About OneWater Marine Inc.

OneWater Marine Inc. is one of the largest and fastest-growing premium marine retailers in the United States. OneWater operates a total of 96 retail locations, 10 distribution centers/warehouses and multiple online marketplaces in 19 different states, several of which are in the top twenty states for marine retail expenditures. OneWater offers a broad range of products and services and has diversified revenue streams, which include the sale of new and pre-owned boats, finance and insurance products, parts and accessories, maintenance, repair and other services.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators

This press release and our related earnings call contain certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted long-term net debt, as measures of our operating performance. Management believes these measures may be useful in performing meaningful comparisons of past and present operating results, to understand the performance of the Company’s ongoing operations and how management views the business. Reconciliations of reported GAAP measures to adjusted non-GAAP measures are included in the financial schedules contained in this press release. These measures, however, should not be construed as an alternative to any other measure of performance determined in accordance with GAAP. Because our non-GAAP financial measures may be defined differently by other companies, our definition of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, thereby diminishing its utility. We have not reconciled non‐GAAP forward-looking measures, including Adjusted EBITDA guidance, to their corresponding GAAP measures due to the high variability and difficulty in making accurate forecasts and projections, particularly with respect to acquisition contingent consideration and transaction costs. Acquisition contingent consideration and transaction costs are affected by the acquisition, integration and post-acquisition performance of our acquirees which is difficult to predict and subject to change. Accordingly, reconciliations of forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA is not available without unreasonable effort.

Adjusted EBITDA

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest expense – other, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization and other (income) expense, further adjusted to eliminate the effects of items such as the change in fair value of contingent consideration, gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt and transaction costs. See reconciliation above.

Our board of directors, management team and lenders use Adjusted EBITDA to assess our financial performance because it allows them to compare our operating performance on a consistent basis across periods by removing the effects of our capital structure (such as varying levels of interest expense), asset base (such as depreciation and amortization) and other items (such as the change in fair value of contingent consideration, gain or loss on extinguishment of debt and transaction costs) that impact the comparability of financial results from period to period. We present Adjusted EBITDA because we believe it provides useful information regarding the factors and trends affecting our business in addition to measures calculated under GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is not a financial measure presented in accordance with GAAP. We believe that the presentation of this non-GAAP financial measure will provide useful information to investors and analysts in assessing our financial performance and results of operations across reporting periods by excluding items we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance.

Adjusted Long-Term Net Debt

We defined adjusted long-term net debt as long-term debt (including current portion) less cash. We consider, and we believe certain investors and analysts consider, adjusted long-term net debt, as well as adjusted long-term net debt divided by trailing twelve-month Adjusted EBITDA, to be an indicator of our financial leverage.

Same-Store Sales

We define same-store sales as sales from our stores excluding new and acquired stores. New and acquired stores become eligible for inclusion in the comparable store base at the end of the store’s thirteenth month of operations under our ownership and revenues are only included for identical months in the same-store base periods. Stores relocated within an existing market remain in the comparable store base for all periods. Additionally, amounts related to closed stores are excluded from each comparative base period. We use same-store sales to assess the organic growth of our revenue on a same-store basis. We believe that our assessment on a same-store basis represents an important indicator of comparative financial results and provides relevant information to assess our performance.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and statements made during the above referenced conference call may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including regarding our strategy, future operations, financial position, prospects, plans and objectives of management, growth rate and its expectations regarding future revenue, operating income or loss or earnings or loss per share. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “may,” “will,” “will be,” “will likely result,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “would,” “foresees,” “intends,” “target,” “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “outlook” or “continue” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, but are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect on us, which are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our expectations expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements may not turn out to be correct.

Important factors, some of which are beyond our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical results or those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements include the following: effects of industry wide supply chain challenges and our ability to maintain adequate inventory, changes in demand for our products and services, the seasonality and volatility of the boat industry, our acquisition and business strategies, the inability to comply with the financial and other covenants and metrics in our credit facilities, cash flow and access to capital, effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and related governmental actions or restrictions on the Company’s business, risks related to the ability to realize the anticipated benefits of any proposed acquisitions, including the risk that proposed acquisitions will not be integrated successfully, the timing of development expenditures, and other risks. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect our financial results is included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021 and in our subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, each of which is on file with the SEC and available from OneWater Marine’s website at www.onewatermarine.com under the “Investors” tab, and in other documents OneWater Marine files with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date as of which such statement is made, and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor or Media Contact:
Jack Ezzell
Chief Financial Officer
IR@OneWaterMarine.com

See reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures below.

2 See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures below for a discussion of why reconciliations of forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA are not available without unreasonable effort.


