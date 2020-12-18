U.S. markets open in 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,724.75
    +3.50 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,298.00
    +5.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,778.50
    +27.50 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,978.10
    +1.90 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    48.50
    +0.14 (+0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,893.00
    +2.60 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    26.14
    -0.04 (-0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2252
    -0.0024 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    0.9250
    -0.0050 (-0.54%)
     

  • Vix

    22.09
    -0.41 (-1.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3516
    -0.0063 (-0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    103.2620
    +0.1640 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,670.35
    -417.65 (-1.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    433.82
    +13.23 (+3.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,556.05
    +4.99 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,763.39
    -43.28 (-0.16%)
     

OneWeb launches 36 satellites to join its global broadband constellation on orbit

Darrell Etherington
·2 min read

In a return to active launch, constellation satellite operator OneWeb has sent 36 new satellites to join its existing spacecraft on orbit. This is the third large batch of OneWeb satellites to be delivered, after an initial launch of six in 2019, and then a second and third launch of 34 satellites each in February and March of this year. The company then ran into financial difficulties that led to its filing for bankruptcy protection in March, before emerging from said bankruptcy in July thanks to a deal funded in part by the UK government, and in part by Bharti Global. In short, it's been a year for OneWeb.

Today's launch took off from the Vostochny cosmodrome, and used a Russian Soyuz-2.1b rocket to make the trip. This is the first ever commercial launch from Vostochny (prior commercial launches handled by Roscosmos have used the Baikonur cosmodrome), and it meant that OneWeb could launch 36 satellites instead of 34, because of its position relative to OneWeb's target orbit.

OneWeb emerges from bankruptcy, aims to begin launching satellites again on December 17

OneWeb is building a constellation of low-Earth orbit satellites that will provide high-bandwidth connectivity for use in Earth-based networks. The company aims to ultimately have 648 satellites on orbit, and intends to speed up the pace of its launches in order to achieve its target by 2022, which will enable it to offer global network coverage to its customers.

Getting ramped and operational is key to OneWeb being able to generate revenue from its offering. The company is also competing with major, well-capitalized LEO networks being created by both SpaceX and Amazon – but we heard from Amazon's Dave Limp just this past week at TC Sessions: Space that there should be plenty of room for multiple winners in the LEO broadband market, since there's no shortage of demand for high-quality connectivity at a global scale.

While OneWeb's arrangement with Bharti and the UK has helped it emerge from bankruptcy, Bharti founder and Chairman Sunil Mittal noted earlier this week that the company will likely need to raise a total of $2.5 billion to finish its constellation – half of which is provided by the UK/Bharti consortium.

Latest Stories

  • Gold Rebounds On Weak Dollar, But Jan. 5 Will Be Key

    Does buying gold stocks, or betting on the gold price, make sense, despite vaccine progress? The outlook for gold stocks and the gold price could hinge on two Jan. 5 Senate runoffs in Georgia.

  • Bill Gates-backed electric car battery startup is on the cusp of changing the industry

    QuantumScape founder and CEO Jagdeep Singh chats with Yahoo Finance about the company's big battery breakthrough.

  • Jim Cramer: These Two Surprise Stocks Would Fit Any Portfolio

    I rolled up my sleeves to tamp the froth and slay the euphoria, and here's what I found instead.

  • I’m 55, tired of ‘soul-crushing jobs,’ have $1 million invested poorly — can I retire now?

    See: I’m 63, unemployed since March, and have $220,000 in retirement savings — should I claim Social Security early? The same can be said for housing — rent prices may fluctuate and rise much faster than your income, said Nadine Burns, president and chief executive officer of A New Path Financial. Believe it or not, a retirement in the near future is feasible, some financial advisers said.

  • ‘You’re saving a penny to lose a nickel.’ Why Robinhood’s $65M fine is a cautionary tale for retail investors

    Robinhood, the stock trading app popular with young investors, wasn’t forthright with customers on how it makes money through its commission-free platform and didn’t live up to its duty to ensure users got the best terms on trades, the Securities and Exchange Commission said Thursday. Now, Robinhood is paying a $65 million penalty to resolve the regulator’s charges and agreeing to pay for an independent compliance consultant that will review its approach when dealing with companies to execute user trades. Robinhood — which isn’t admitting or denying the SEC findings — is paying the money and putting the matter behind it as it eyes an initial public offering.

  • What Is the Roth IRA 5-Year Rule?

    The Roth IRA 5-year rule applies in three situations and dictates whether withdrawals get dinged with penalties.

  • Virgin Galactic Drops as Holders File to Sell 113 Million Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. fell 4% in premarket trading Friday after shareholders filed to offer as much as 113 million of stock for sale.The registration includes up to about 105 million outstanding shares of common stock and up to 8 million shares issuable upon the exercise of warrants that were issued in connection with a private placement, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. It doesn’t necessarily indicate that a sale has begun, or will occur in the future.Shares of the Las Cruces, New Mexico-based aerospace company have surged 46% since the end of October and speculators have been betting that the stock will fall. Short interest, a measure of bearish bets on the company, has risen to almost 32% of the shares available for trading, according to data from IHS Markit Ltd.Last week, Virgin Galactic sank 17% after efforts to take tourists into space suffered a setback when a test flight was scrubbed shortly after takeoff because of a technical snag.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding 8%; Wells Fargo Says ‘Buy’

    Step back, take a look at the bigger picture. The markets are up this week, with gains in all three main indexes amid optimism over a coronavirus stimulus bill.At times like this, it is tempting to jump on a bandwagon and buy up the growth stocks, aiming to capitalize on the broader trends. But is that really the best play? Analysts from Wells Fargo are pointing out stocks with sky-high dividend yields from companies that have also demonstrated their commitment to keeping the payout reliable.This type of high-yield reliable dividend payer is generally seen as a defensive portfolio move, shoring up income streams during the fat times, to be ready for the lean. After the year we’ve just had, perhaps it’s time to take Wells Fargo’s advice, and get into some old-school portfolio protection. The TipRanks database sheds some additional light on two of Wells Fargo's picks – stocks with dividends yielding 8% – and that the investment firm sees with 15% upside or better.TC Pipelines LP (TCP)Starting in the energy industry, TC Pipelines is, as its name suggests, a player in the midstream sector. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of natural gas pipelines in the US and Canada, and is responsible for transporting as much as 25% of all the natural gas used in North America. The company’s network links northern British Columbia and Alberta with the Great Lakes region and the Appalachian gas regions, and extends to ports on the US Gulf Coast.TCP’s shares tumbled during this ‘corona crisis’ year, showing a 21% year-to-date loss. Revenues, however, have shown much lower volatility. The top line dropped 10% from the end of 2019 to its trough in 2Q20, and in Q3 bounced back to $99 million, a 4.2% sequential gain. Q3 earnings, at 90 cents per share, showed a 13% sequential gain and an 18% year-over-year gain. During the quarter, the company also reported paying out cash distributions totaling $47 million. This included the 65-cent dividend per common share, a payment that has been held steady for over two years. In the longer view, TCP has a 21-year history of dividend reliability. At the current payment, the dividend annualizes to $2.60 per share and yields 8.2%.Wells Fargo analyst Praneeth Satish wrote the review on TC Pipelines, saying, “TCP reported solid Q3 results. For the most part, flows and utilization levels have remained unchanged throughout the pandemic and expansion projects are largely on schedule/budget… We view the stock as fundamentally undervalued, given attractive yield, robust coverage and improved balance sheet.”In line with these comments, Satish rates the stock an Overweight (i.e. Buy) and sets a $41 price target that implies an upside of 35% for the year ahead. (To watch Satish’s track record, click here)The analyst consensus on TCP is not unanimous, but almost. The Strong Buy consensus rating is supported by 3 Buys against a single Hold. Shares sell for $30.39, and the average price target of $40.33 indicates an upside of ~33%. (See TCP stock analysis on TipRanks)Golub Capital BDC (GBDC)The second stock today is Golub Capital, a business development company in the middle market. Golub makes financing and lending solutions available to mid-market companies that might otherwise have difficulty accessing capital markets. Golub’s portfolio totals more than $30 billion in assets under management.The company saw a steep and deep share price loss last winter, when the corona crisis hit the economy. Shares remained depressed until the beginning of May, but since then have been rising slowly. Starting from the May 4 trough, GBDC is up 53%. Year-to-date, however, the stock remains down 17%.Quarterly results have been volatile this year. Q1 saw deep losses, Q2 saw a recovery, and Q3 showed a sequential drop-off to $98.1 million. EPS was solid, at 57 cents, a great improvement from the year-ago EPS loss of $1.02.Golub paid out its common share dividend at 29 cents per share in Q3, the third quarter in a row at that level. The company has a reliable payout history, going back over a decade, and a habit of adjusting the dividend payment to keep it sustainable. The current payment annualizes to $1.16 per common share, and gives a yield of 8.4%.Among the fans is Wells Fargo analyst Finian O’Shea. In his latest note on Golub, the analyst noted, “GBDC continues to see portfolio-level operating performance, constructive sponsor support, and improvement in those companies most affected by shutdowns as the economy reopens… In our view, GBDC is a high-quality Quartile 1 BDC with a shareholder friendly structure, strong asset quality, and scale through resources of the Golub Capital platform.”In line with these upbeat comments, O’Shea rates Golub shares an Overweight (i.e. Buy), and his $16 price target suggests the stock has room for 16% growth next year. (To watch O’Shea’s track record, click here)The Moderate Buy consensus rating on Golub comes from an even split between Buy and Hold reviews. The stock’s average price target is $16, matching O’Shea’s, and the current trading price is $13.75. (See GBDC stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Fastest-Growing Stocks: Square Stock Among 8 Stocks Expecting Up To 144% Growth In 2021

    What are the fastest-growing stocks to watch in 2021? Here's a list featuring GRWG stock, Square, Micron and five other stocks expecting up to 144% growth.

  • I’m retired and won’t live to see my mortgage paid off. Should I refinance to lower my monthly payment?

    'I need to lower the principal to help me stay in my home, because the cost of living is increasing every year.'

  • Dow Jones Futures Await Stimulus Deal; Buckle Up For Tesla's Huge Day

    Dow Jones futures await news on a stimulus deal. An FDA panel backed the Moderna coronavirus vaccine. S&P 500 index funds buy Tesla stock today.

  • Watch Out, Elon Musk. These EV Startups Are Trying To Take On Tesla

    With a $145.9 billion fortune at press time Elon Musk, the founder of the electric car manufacturer Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), has added more than $100 billion to his net worth since January 2020. Tesla's shares have been going up, beating every analyst's expectations and common sense, while its market capitalization reached $600 billion on Dec. 7. The company is aiming to sell 500,000 battery-powered vehicles by the end of this year. Tesla's automotive products include Model 3, Model Y, Model S, and Model X. Model 3 is a four-door sedan. Model Y is a sport utility vehicle (SUV) built on the Model 3 platform. Model S is a four-door sedan. Model X is an SUV.Tesla has changed the auto industry. But it isn't the only electric car manufacturer in the global market. Some of the large, established automakers are making fully electric, and hybrid-electric cars aiming to keep Tesla at bay and are getting ready to enter the automotive industry - to take a pie out of Tesla's growing business. Lucid MotorsEstablished in 2007, electric vehicle provider Lucid Motors is based in the state of California. The company develops software for monitoring individual battery cells, mechanical packaging, and controls for battery packs in plug-in vehicles, automobiles, and aircraft. Expected to launch in early 2021, its first model, the Lucid Air price, will start at $69,000. According to Bloomberg, the customer deliveries of the Lucid Air Dream Edition will be produced at Lucid's new factory in Casa Grande, Arizona, and will begin in the spring of 2021. The manufacturer has planned to open eight showrooms by the end of this year, out of which five showrooms will be in California. Peter Rawlinson, CEO of Lucid Motors, says the company has the technology, cash, and talent to compete with Tesla, and promises to change the world by bringing new electric vehicles into the market, CNBC reports. Nikola CorpBased out of Phoenix, Arizona, Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) designs and plans to manufacture hydrogen-electric trucks, targeting the commercial trucking market. With the hydrogen fuel cell technology, Nikola plans to build vehicles with similar benefits to electric vehicles. The advantage, which it's counting on, is that it will take less time to recharge the vehicle and will have a longer range. The company is a manufacturer of battery-electric and electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure.Nikola's first model Nikola Tre semi-truck, a pioneer battery-electric semi-truck for the short-haul trucking sector, will be available to customers by 2021, the company claims.The vehicle manufacturer was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015. Interestingly, he named the startup after Nikola Tesla, taking the famous inventor's first name, as the last name was already taken by Elon Musk.Recently Nikola has been in the news for all the wrong reasons, which could hinder its progress in terms of getting further investment and growth. According to short-selling firm Hindenburg Research, the company was misleading its investors about its electric vehicle technology. According to Bloomberg, The Schall law firm has announced a class-action lawsuit against Nikola in connection with false and misleading information about the company's technology. Nikola has denied the accusations and said the information was baseless. Milton resigned in September following the allegations.NIO IncNio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO) is a Chinese automobile manufacturer specializing in designing and developing electric vehicles.The company, which was launched in 2014, is headquartered in Shanghai. NIO is one of the top Chinese companies in the EV segment founded by a Chinese entrepreneur William Li. NIO's vehicles are large battery-powered SUVs. What makes NIO's cars different from others is its subscription purchasing model to simplify the ownership of the battery part. It offers to lease it, and if updated batteries are released, you can have them fitted in your car. It also provides a three-minute battery swap-out service, which it calls BaaS. Talking about NIO's revenue, the Q3 numbers reached $666.60 million, a 146.4% gain, by the end of September 2020. The gross profit rose 87.1% sequentially to $86.30 million. The company's stock position in the market is also noticeable as it announced the completion of the offering of 101,775,000 American depositary shares in September. The company is planning to use the net proceeds to repurchase equity interests, reports Yahoo! Finance. NIO started the deliveries of its electric SUV in 2018 and the 6-seater ES8 in 2019 in China. It officially launched the EC6 electric coupe SUV in 2019. Rivian AutomotiveCalifornia-based Rivian Automotive, founded in 2009, offers lightweight and aerodynamic platform cars, SUVs, and trucks. With investment from Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), Rivian is set to deliver its two electric vehicles, RT1 pickup truck and R1S SUV by mid-2021 with the price range of around $67,500, TechCrunch reported. The company has committed to 100,000 electric delivery vehicles to Amazon by 2030 as a part of the e-commerce giant's Climate Pledge. In a recent statement, Rivian has said that it will make its hands-free driver assistance system standard in every vehicle it builds. The driver assistance system will automatically steer, adjust speed, and change lanes on command. The vehicles will have a driver-monitoring system with a cabin-facing camera helping the drivers for a better driving experience. Rivian raised $2.5 billion in early 2020 to strengthen its electric vehicle market position and beat Tesla and Nikola, CNBC has reported. The company recently went through a bumpy ride, as it received criticism from Michigan auto dealers for selling vehicles directly to the customers, which Tesla has already been doing.FiskerFounded by Henrik Fisker in 2016, California-based Fisker Inc (NYSE: FSR) focuses on creating luxury plug-in hybrid electric vehicles. Fisker's first model, The Ocean, is an all-electric SUV expected to begin production in 2022. The Ocean will be available to consumers through a leasing package, optimized for driver convenience and accessibility. Its starting price is $37,499, and it has a long driving range up to 300 miles.With a focus on solid-state battery technology, Fisker aims for smaller battery packs and faster charging times.The automotive designer Henrik Fisker has been in the electric vehicles business for more than a decade. Back in 2012, Fisker designed an ultra-luxury electric car called the Fisker Karma. He later stopped the production and sold assets to a Chinese firm after its battery supplier A123 Systems filed for bankruptcy. The company plans to launch three new electronic passenger vehicles by 2025, including a sports sedan based on the EMotion concept, a sports crossover, and a pickup truck.Fisker claims it will deliver each vehicle with platforms, battery packs, and component systems.XpengHeadquartered in China, Xpeng Inc - ADR (NYSE: XPEV) is China's leading smart electric vehicle company. It designs, develops, and manufactures smart vehicles that are integrated with advanced Internet, AI, and autonomous driving technologies. In China, the Xpeng vehicles are considered to be an alternative to Tesla models. Founded in 2015, the current market valuation of the company is around $35.3 billion. In August, the company raised $1.5 billion in its IPO in the US. Xpeng has announced that it is going to implement LiDAR senses into its cars. It says it will improve its next-generation autonomous driving architecture with the vehicle's high-precision object recognition performance. New vehicles will be produced with upgraded hardware, HD cameras, millimeter-wave radars, ultrasonic sensors, Lidar, high-precision positioning, and mapping systems powered by a high-performance computing platform. Tesla sued its former engineer in 2019.for allegedly stealing the Autopilot program secrets and using them at Xpeng. The former employee later admitted to uploading its code to his iCloud.In September 2020, for the first time, Xpeng exported its vehicle outside its home country China. It entered the Norway market with G3 electric SUVs, marking the beginning of the competition with Tesla in Europe.Image: Courtesy of Lucid MotorsSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * UK Braces For Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout, Calls It 'Biggest Civilian Logistical' Effort(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Moderna, SolarWinds, FedEx, Coinbase, Nike - 5 Things You Must Know Friday

    Stock futures are mixed as congressional leaders make slow progress on a stimulus package; Moderna's vaccine candidate gets support from FDA advisory panel; Nike reports earnings.

  • Tesla to see unprecedented trade ahead of S&P 500 debut

    Tesla's grand entrance into the S&P 500 is expected to be preceded by a huge trade, with an unprecedented $80 billion of the electric car maker's stock changing hands by the end of the session on Friday. Elon Musk's Tesla on Monday will become the most valuable company ever admitted to Wall Street's main benchmark, accounting for over 1% of the index. The electric car maker's shares have surged about 60% since mid-November, when its debut in the S&P 500 was announced.

  • Fisker's Electric SUV Moves Closer To The Assembly Line

    Fisker and Magna International reached an agreement to begin the operational phase of manufacturing Fisker's Ocean SUV.

  • Tesla’s 1,000% Stock Price Explosion Isn’t About Electric Cars

    The Tesla boom has caught the attention of every trader on the market, but the real story here is far bigger than just Elon Musk’s EV giant - it is about the future of transport

  • The Ultimate Warren Buffett Stock Is In Buy Zone, But Should You Buy It?

    Berkshire Hathaway is the ultimate Warren Buffett stock. But is it a good buy? Here's what the earnings and chart show for Berkshire stock.

  • Copper Tops $8,000 as Goldman Points to Commodities Super-Cycle

    (Bloomberg) -- Copper topped $8,000 a ton for the first time in more than seven years, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and BlackRock Inc. pointing to the start of a new long-term bull market as supply lags an expected demand boom.The market is witnessing the sharpest rally in more than a decade, with China’s appetite for commodities and supply snags early on in the Covid-19 pandemic lifting copper about 80% from its March lows.Expectations for a deficit, the weaker dollar, and its role in green technology have also fueled gains. Some banks and investors are now drawing comparisons to the spike in the early 2000s, when a jump in Chinese orders ushered in the last super-cycle for commodities.“You have all the tell-tale signs of a super-cycle,” Jeff Currie, head of commodities research at Goldman Sachs, told Bloomberg TV. He cited metals hitting multiyear highs, the weaker dollar, crude oil reaching $50, and rising global liquidity.The surge in prices has been a boon for miners, with shares in copper-focused producers including Antofagasta Plc. and Freeport-McMoRan Inc. vaulting to multiyear highs recently. In addition, production costs have been falling, setting the stage for a blowout year for profitability.Copper rose as much as 1.4% to $8,028 a ton, the highest price since 2013, and was at $7,999.50 by 12:50 p.m. on the London Metal Exchange. Most other metals also gained, with nickel rising 0.4%. Singapore iron ore futures pushed above $160 a ton, hitting the highest level since trading began in 2013.Goldman pointed to the start of a positive feedback loop between commodities, the dollar and emerging-market growth that has driven past structural bull markets. At the center is strong, synchronized, policy-driven demand focused on wealth redistribution and renewables and, with commodity supply-side spending outside of renewables still at very low levels, this demand growth should keep markets tight for the foreseeable future, it said in a Dec. 17 note.BlackRock expects copper to hit new all-time highs in the upswing of the cycle, Evy Hambro, the firm’s global head of thematic investing, told Bloomberg TV on Thursday.China’s relative success at containing the pandemic and optimism about global economic growth next year as vaccines are rolled out is fueling gains across industrial commodities from iron ore to oil. It’s been a remarkable turnaround for copper, which fell more than 50% from a record high in 2011, trading below $5,000 a ton during a slump in 2015-16 and again earlier this year.Copper also benefits from more specific factors that make it attractive to long-term investors. While many expect oil prices to rebound in the short term as the world begins returning to normal, there’s more doubt about its long-term outlook as the energy transition gathers pace. Copper, on the other hand, is likely to benefit from the shift because of its use in electrical wiring.In the near term, copper is getting a boost from tight supplies and strong demand. Top consumer China churned out a record volume last month, pointing to resilient consumption as the country emerges from the pandemic. Among signs of tightness, stockpiles tracked by top exchanges including the LME have slumped to a six-year low.Cooling WarningThere’s also a brighter outlook for consumption outside China. U.S. lawmakers are pressing to finalize a spending deal, and the Federal Reserve this week strengthened its commitment to supporting the world’s largest economy.Still, copper’s surge may be at risk of cooling. Citigroup Inc. warned earlier this month that the metal was “too hot to handle” following a recent rally, and that prices may retrace if gains aren’t supported by the physical market.“Investors are probably already currently pricing in the broader, deeper and strong 2021 economic recovery,” Fitch Solutions said in a note. “This increases the risk that prices could struggle to hold such gains later in 2021.”On the technical side, LME copper’s 14-day relative-strength index was at 77 on Friday and has largely remained in overbought territory for three weeks, even as prices continued to rise.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • DuPont board OKs separation of Nutrition & Biosciences business before International Flavors merger

    DuPont de Nemours Inc. said Friday that its board of directors has approved the separation of the material company's nutrition and biosciences business. Under terms of the "split-off," DuPont shareholders can choose to tender DuPont common shares for Nutrition & Biosciences (N&B) common stock. Once the N&B business is separated, it will combine with International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IF&F), a $26.2 billion deal which was announced a year ago. "DuPont's management and Board of Directors believe the split-off enhances choice for DuPont stockholders and offers an attractive and efficient way for DuPont to retire shares," said DuPont Chief Executive Ed Breen. DuPont's stock, which rose 2.2% in premarket trading, has rallied 17.2% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has advanced 12.1%.

  • 7 hard lessons for investors from the DoorDash and Airbnb IPOs

    If you just lost a bunch of money in recent high-profile initial public offerings, I have both good news and bad news. Yes, I’m talking about DoorDash (DASH) and Airbnb (ABNB) Both promptly dropped 20% or more from first-day highs. The good news: You can consider it tuition for one of the most important classes ever at Market University: How to invest in IPOs.