U.S. markets open in 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,476.50
    -5.25 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,828.00
    +9.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,454.75
    -49.25 (-0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,230.20
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.45
    -0.16 (-0.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,760.70
    -34.10 (-1.90%)
     

  • Silver

    23.06
    -0.74 (-3.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1762
    -0.0064 (-0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3460
    +0.0420 (+3.22%)
     

  • Vix

    18.68
    -0.78 (-4.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3793
    -0.0042 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7450
    +0.3850 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,982.64
    +395.55 (+0.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,236.46
    +39.24 (+3.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,051.95
    +35.46 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,323.34
    -188.37 (-0.62%)
     
JOBS:

Jobless claims: Another 332,000 individuals filed new claims last week

New claims increase from pandemic-era low

OneWeb Welcomes Galaxy Broadband as Distribution Partner to Improve Connectivity across Canada and Arctic Region

·3 min read

LONDON, Sept. 16, 2021 /CNW/ -- OneWeb, the low Earth orbit satellite communications company, announced today a new Canadian distribution partner, Galaxy Broadband, to deliver OneWeb's high-speed, low-latency communications services across Canada and the wider Arctic Region.

Supported by a global network of gateways and user terminals, OneWeb's global connectivity platform will provide high-bandwidth and low-latency connectivity to expand Galaxy's existing SDWAN connectivity capabilities in and across Canada. The partnership will enable a fibre-like experience to benefit end users, offering internet access no matter where users are.

OneWeb's partnership with Galaxy will focus on expanding bandwidth for a variety of industries such as Mining, Oil and Gas, Utilities, Construction, and Community Aggregation which will bring a range of benefits including improving corporate efficiency, health and safety requirements, asset tracking, environmental monitoring and new operational applications while also helping remote workers better connect with their families and loved ones back home. Utilizing the power of OneWeb's network, Galaxy can augment its existing SDWAN of GEO satellite or Microwave connectivity by adding low latency service.

Galaxy specializes in offering customers innovative solutions with Smart Site for rural and remote site connectivity and combined with its proprietary networks and infrastructure, to deliver remote data communications, VolP and internet access to customers across a wide range of industries. For almost three decades the company has provided reliable communications to enterprises in remote locations with limited or no connectivity, including resource-based projects, government entities, emergency responders and infrastructure projects. Galaxy is also proud to offer a range of value-added services and solutions, including a 24/7 managed service of IT networks that includes security, monitoring and reporting as well as network design and consulting, commercial installation, and maintenance.

Eric Gillenwater, OneWeb's VP & Business Head, Global Carrier and Enterprise said: "OneWeb's network design uniquely offers Canada large amounts of capacity coupled with high-speed, low-latency services that will serve to bridge the digital divide across the country – and our services will start by the end of this year. I'm delighted to partner with the Galaxy team. They are satellite pioneers and experts in delivering effective communication solutions and together we will be able to offer game-changing service across Canada and the Arctic."

Galaxy's Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer, Rick Hodgkinson, commented: "We are very excited by the many advantages that OneWeb's LEO services will bring to our suite of services. With OneWeb's low latency and QoS capability, our customers will have the quality connectivity necessary to deploy new software and systems to operate more efficiently in remote locations, expanding our existing bandwidth capability for the end user. OneWeb's proven technology and focus on scalable solutions will allow us to have accessible internet access for anyone, anywhere in these regions."

About OneWeb
OneWeb is a global communications network powered from space, headquartered in London, enabling connectivity for governments, businesses, and communities. It is implementing a constellation of Low Earth Orbit satellites with a network of global gateway stations and a range of user terminals to provide an affordable, fast, high-bandwidth and low-latency communications service, connected to the IoT future and a pathway to 5G for everyone, everywhere. Find out more at http://www.oneweb.world

About Galaxy Broadband Communications Inc.
For almost 30 years Galaxy Broadband has been a leading North American provider of commercial grade satellite networks and services focused on delivering high quality connectivity and distribution services to oil and gas, mining, construction, enterprise, and Government markets in Canada. Galaxy provides solutions ranging from fully managed voice and data networks to security and sophisticated network managed services that control hundreds of users in production facilities, camps, and remote offices. For more information, please visit www.galaxybroadband.ca

(PRNewsfoto/OneWeb)
(PRNewsfoto/OneWeb)

SOURCE OneWeb

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/16/c0540.html

Recommended Stories

  • This Apple Business No One Is Talking About Is Becoming a Powerhouse

    There's little question that Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has secured a place in business history. The success of the iPod, iPhone, iPad, and Mac computers, along with the company's growing ecosystem of services, has catapulted Apple into the annals of tech superstardom and driven its market cap to nearly $2.5 trillion, the highest of any publicly traded U.S. company. With the smartphone market nearing saturation, newer models and upgrades will only take Apple so far.

  • 100 smart contracts in first 24 hours as Alonzo goes live on Cardano

    Cardano finally completed the much-anticipated Alonzo Hard Fork on Sunday, delivering smart contract capability to the network.

  • Have $3,000? 3 Unbelievable Growth Stocks You Can Buy on Sale

    These companies are benefiting from solid secular tailwinds, and their shares are still trading for cheap.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – September 16th, 2021

    Following a bullish Wednesday, the majors will need to avoid the day’s pivot levels to support another breakout day ahead.

  • $1b of Ethereum has now been burned since inception of EIP-1559 upgrade

    More than $1bn worth of Ethereum has now been burned since the inception of network upgrade EIP-1559 amid increased demand for the asset and rising competition from rival Layer-1 blockchains. According to data from EthBurned and UltraSound.

  • 3 E-Commerce Stocks That Have Killer Advantages

    Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) killer advantage is Amazon Web Services (AWS), which controlled 31% of the world's cloud infrastructure market in the second quarter of 2021, according to Canalys. AWS generated just 13% of Amazon's sales in the first half of 2021, but it raked in 50% of the company's operating profits. In other words, Amazon subsidizes the expansion of its lower-margin retail business with AWS' higher-margin cloud revenue.

  • Apple's iPhone 13 Event: Everything you need to know

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley recaps yesterday's Apple event and summarizes his thoughts on the new products.&nbsp;

  • Cisco forecasts growth from software shift, but chip prices pressure profits

    Cisco Systems Inc on Wednesday forecast that within four years, about half its revenue will come from software and other recurring sales, but its chief financial officer told Reuters high chip prices in its hardware business will keep pressuring overall profits. Cisco is the biggest maker of networking gear for data centers and corporate campuses, but it is shifting toward selling recurring subscriptions for software such as its WebEx collaboration service and cybersecurity services. At an event with Wall Street analysts, Cisco said it believes the portion of its revenue coming from subscriptions will rise from 44% notched for its fiscal 2021 ended July 31 to 50% by fiscal 2025.

  • T-Mobile and Walmart Team Up on 5G

    Fast broadband access is much more limited in rural America, so 5G-based home broadband could make a big difference in regions where the latest fiberoptic or cable-based broadband service isn't available, and likely won't be for some time. For those who haven't been following the 5G races, it appears as though T-Mobile will have a two-year lead on its larger rivals in the transition to 5G, especially when it comes to mid-band spectrum deployment.

  • Apple iPhone 13, Carrier Promotions Seen Driving Consumers To 5G

    Apple's iPhone 13 unveiling underwhelmed investors, but the new handsets should be enough to keep the momentum going for the 5G upgrade cycle.

  • 2 Reasons to Bet on a Turnaround at Intel

    Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) has been consistently taking market share away from Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) in the x86 central processing unit (CPU) market recently. AMD's x86 CPU share hit a 14-year high in the second quarter of 2021, thanks to the company's manufacturing technology advantage. This has helped the company offer robust computing performance at aggressive prices, forcing Intel to resort to price cuts in order to attract customers.

  • Microsoft lets people completely get rid of passwords

    Microsoft will let people go entirely without passwords. Options include its special app, its biometric features or verification codes that can be sent to your phone. The changes will come to a variety of Microsoft services such as Outlook and OneDrive, and will be rolled out in the coming weeks.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – September 15th, 2021

    Following Tuesday’s recovery, revisiting Tuesday’s would be key to supporting further gains on the day ahead.

  • China slows game approvals to enforce tough new rules - Bloomberg News

    The media watchdog is re-evaluating titles submitted for approval by game developers from Tencent Holdings Ltd to Netease Inc to make sure they comply with fresh curbs imposed in August, the report https://bloom.bg/3hEq8ix said. Tencent declined to comment on the report, and Netease did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment. Last month, China forbade more than three hours of video games a week for those younger than 18, a stringent rule aimed at halting a growing addiction to what it once called "spiritual opium".

  • Here's everything you need to know from the Apple Event

    Tom Forte, D.A. Davidson Managing Director & Senior Research Analyst, highlights the big announcements from Apple's event, including the unveiling of the new iPhone 13.

  • Building Better EV Batteries

    By Hwee Yng Yeo

  • 3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    There's no use introducing a company with close to a $2.5 trillion market capitalization and a smartphone that claimed 64% market share in the United States. As it introduces a new lineup of phones, tablets, and accessories this week, everyone knows the company is a powerhouse. According to a survey from mobile phone site sellcell.com, the iPhone 12 boosted the company's brand loyalty to 92%.

  • Samsung begins manufacturing 14-inch 90Hz OLED displays

    Samsung has started manufacturing 90Hz OLED displays that will be used in the latest ASUS laptops.

  • Apple’s new iPhone privacy feature helps you stop email spam – here’s how to use it

    With iOS 15, Apple introduced a new privacy-oriented feature called Hide My Email. And while the feature is ostensibly similar to Sign In with Apple, there are some key differences. We’ll get into the mechanics shortly, but as a quick overview, Hide My Email basically prevents third parties from being able to access your real … The post Apple’s new iPhone privacy feature helps you stop email spam – here’s how to use it appeared first on BGR.

  • Analysts Expect Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG) To Breakeven Soon

    Kraken Robotics Inc. ( CVE:PNG ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine...