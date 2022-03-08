U.S. markets close in 1 hour 39 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,197.92
    -3.17 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,846.04
    +28.66 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,876.59
    +45.63 (+0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,972.93
    +21.60 (+1.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    125.01
    +5.61 (+4.70%)
     

  • Gold

    2,048.80
    +52.90 (+2.65%)
     

  • Silver

    26.78
    +1.07 (+4.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0913
    +0.0058 (+0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8610
    +0.1100 (+6.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3104
    -0.0006 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.7000
    +0.3910 (+0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,643.05
    +620.93 (+1.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    867.64
    +6.14 (+0.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,964.11
    +4.63 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    24,790.95
    -430.46 (-1.71%)
     

Onewheel GT, Future Motion's new Flagship model, now in production and shipping.

·2 min read

The new and highly anticipated Onewheel GT model features numerous improvements including 30+ mi range, enhanced power band, an off-road tire option, and new safety features. It is now shipping and available for purchase.

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Motion, maker of the popular Onewheel electric boards, today announced the first shipments of Onewheel GT units have left their new San Jose, California facility. The new premium Onewheel product has drawn rave reviews from top riders on pre-production boards.

The brand new Onewheel GT is now shipping and available for purchase.
The brand new Onewheel GT is now shipping and available for purchase.

"Onewheel GT marks a quantum leap forward," says Future Motion Chief Evangelist, Jack Mudd. "This is a whole new riding experience that will allow riders to take the sport to the next level, and enable those getting around town to go farther, get there faster and have more fun in the process. We are in the middle of the electric vehicle renaissance and GT will change the way we enjoy and move through the world for years to come. We're excited to get our customers on boards today."

Onewheel GT is completely redesigned to get up to 30 miles in range, 50% more torque at speed and features a treaded tire option for off-road riding among a host of other improvements. A new firmware operating system called Cassiopeia provides 6 different Digital Shaping settings accessible in the Onewheel App and allows you to completely customize and tailor your riding experience.

Future Motion built a new factory in San Jose, California in order to accommodate Onewheel GT demand. In doing so it more than doubled its USA manufacturing capacity. Future Motion is the largest manufacturer of light electric vehicles in the USA.

"Building electric vehicles in the USA isn't the easy way, but innovation and build quality is important to us and we were committed to building GT in California," explained Kyle Doerksen, Future Motion Founder and CEO. "Our new GT factory started as an empty building and is now one of the most advanced LEV factories anywhere in the world. We've always been innovators and gone our own way, and our leadership in EV manufacturing aligns with that way of doing things."

Future Motion products are available at www.onewheel.com and at select dealers across the U.S. and worldwide; Onewheel Pint retails for $1,050 (monthly financing options available as low as $58/month), Onewheel Pint X retails for $1,400 (as low as $78/month) and Onewheel GT for $2,200 (as low as $92/month).

PRESS KIT including press-quality images and downloadable video links are available at: https://ow.onewheel.com/PressKit2022.

PRESS CONTACTS
InGoodTaste for Onewheel

Garin Fons
garin@igtstudio.com

Andrew Meehan
andrewm@igtstudio.com

(PRNewsfoto/Onewheel)
(PRNewsfoto/Onewheel)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/onewheel-gt-future-motions-new-flagship-model-now-in-production-and-shipping-301498206.html

SOURCE Onewheel

Recommended Stories

  • Apple debuts new low-cost iPhone SE with 5G

    Apple on Tuesday launched its latest low-cost iPhone, the iPhone SE, completely with 5G connectivity and an improved camera.

  • Apple to host its first live product event of 2022

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley details the devices expected to be highlighted at Apple's live product event, including the new iPhone SE with 5G capabilities, the company's price adjustments for products, and Apple's latest microchip.

  • Google to Buy Mandiant for $5.4 Billion, or $23 a Share

    Alphabet Google reached a deal to acquire Mandiant the cybersecurity software and services company, for $23 a share in cash. The acquisition is valued at about $5.4 billion, inclusive of Mandiant’s net cash. Mandiant (ticker: MNDT) shares fell 3.4% to $21.73 on Tuesday.

  • Apple announces iPhone SE with 5G, faster chip for new Mac Studio computer

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Apple Inc on Tuesday added 5G connectivity to its low-cost iPhone SE and iPad Air and introduced a high-performance chip for its new Mac Studio, a desktop aimed at creative professionals. Apple slightly hiked the price on the iPhone SE to $429 from $399 for the previous model. The iPhone SE comes with an A15 Bionic chip, which Apple says is the fastest among competition, a 4.7-inch retina display and a home button with touch ID.

  • Nvidia, Samsung Face Huge Cyber Attack; You Could Be Next

    If you or your business has started seeing more spam, phishing, possible identity theft or other malware, it may be because of a massive hack of two major tech giants. American colossus Nvidia has been fending off a massive cyber attack for several weeks now, and Korean giant Samsung recently divulged that it has been targeted by the same group of hackers. The Lapsus$ ransomware group claimed responsibility for the Nvidia breach last week, and its demands became increasingly high-stakes as the company neared the hackers' March 4 deadline.

  • Cloudflare Rebuffs Ukraine Requests to Stop Working With Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study FindsU.S. and U.K. Poised for Ban on Imports of Russian Oil TodayCloudflare Inc. said Monday it won’t stop providing services to Russian organizations, rebuffing calls from Ukrainian officials and activists who say the

  • Gogoro unveils the first swappable solid-state EV battery

    Gogoro has unveiled the first swappable solid-state EV battery, and it promises longer range without bigger power packs.

  • Google is acquiring security intelligence firm Mandiant for $5.4B

    At a time when cybersecurity is top of mind for many firms, Google announced it was paying $5.4 billion to acquire security intelligence company Mandiant, giving it access to security data gathering capabilities, as well as a team of hundreds of security consultants. The company will become part of Google Cloud upon closing. Google Cloud head Thomas Kurian pointed out that companies were facing unprecedented security threats, especially as the war in Ukraine rages, and Mandiant gives the company a platform of security services to add to the Google Cloud platform.

  • EUCAST LEADER BACK IN UNITED STATES TO PROVIDE 4G and 5G WIRELESS BROADBAND ACCESS

    Establishing Partnerships to Provide Wireless Broadband Access in Rural and Remote Locations

  • 2 Metaverse Stocks That Could Go Parabolic

    The potential of the metaverse is gaining a growing level of attention as companies across the tech industry seek to capitalize on what is expected to be the next big tech trend. Should it play out as hoped, this network of persistent virtual reality worlds will generate a great deal of revenue for the companies that lead the revolution, and drive handsome returns for their investors. Qualcomm's share price could go parabolic and, in some respects, already has.

  • Five Things for Tuesday: Kells party plans and coffee and doughnuts

    The second item involves a job change for its former head of PCs, who now has a top role with rival chip maker Analog Devices Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI). As mentioned already, today is International Women's Day, and while we are sharing lists of outstanding business people in the region, we'll again share our Women of Influence list. What goes better together than coffee and doughnuts?

  • SpaceX ‘reprioritising to cyber defence’ after Starlink targeted in Ukraine, Elon Musk says

    Starlink internet terminals ‘jammed for several hours’

  • Google Makes a Big Cyber Defense Move

    When British mathematician and entrepreneur Clive Humby coined the phrase "Data is the new oil," in 2006, even he may not have gauged the everlasting impact his words would have 15 years later. With organizations facing cybersecurity challenges that have accelerated in frequency, severity and diversity, creating a global security imperative, Alphabet owned Google has responded by beefing up its war chest. In its second largest deal ever, the search giant has signed a definitive agreement to acquire cybersecurity firm Mandiant, known for its strategic security advisory and incident response services, for close to $5.4 billion, the company said.

  • GE’s worm robot sports roach-style whiskers to remove fat deposits from sewage pipes

    Carnegie Mellon University, for one, has been developing them for a long time, as has NASA. This giant earthworm robot, meanwhile, actually started life as part of DARPA’s Underminer program designed to develop tunneling operations for the military. Now under the GE umbrella, the robot carries the name Pipe-worm (Programmable Worm for Irregular Pipeline Exploration).

  • Apple Event Confirmed for March 8th, Affordable iPhone SE 5G Could Be Revealed

    After much speculation, Apple has confirmed its next online event will broadcast on March 8th at 1 p.m. ET. The tech giant didn’t mention what products will be on display, although it did offer the tagline of “Peek Performance” alongside a rainbow-colored Apple logo. Analysts have long speculated that a low-cost 5G iPhone would debut in early March. The …

  • Apple adds green color options to its iPhone 13 lineup

    Apple is updating the iPhone 13 lineup with two new shade of green: an unnamed dark green color for the iPhone 13 and "Alpine Green" for the iPhone 13 Pro.

  • Analyst Report: Nokia Oyj

    Nokia is a leading vendor in the telecommunications equipment industry. The company's network business derives revenue from selling wireless and fixed-line hardware, software, and services. Nokia's technology segment licenses its patent portfolio to handset manufacturers and makes royalties from Nokia-branded cellphones. The company, headquartered in Espoo, Finland, operates on a global scale, with most of its revenue from communication service providers.

  • GTA V’s New-Gen Version Is $10 Cheaper On PS5 Than Xbox Series X

    Most games don’t get upgraded for a new console generation even once, let alone twice. After first coming out on Xbox 360 and PS3 back in 2013, Grand Theft Auto V will finally get an “enhanced and expanded” version on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S later this month, but with one pricey wrinkle: GTA V will be $20 cheaper on Sony’s new-gen console.

  • Russia pulls down the cyber iron curtain

    Russia’s internet crackdown has been almost immediate. In the last few days, Facebook, Twitter and Western news websites have been blocked by Roskomnadzor, the state communications regulator.

  • 5 Best Digital Wallets Based On Consumer Ratings

    Apple, Google, Amazon and many others play in the fast-growing fintech field of digital wallets. What do consumers think of their services? Our survey ranks the major players.