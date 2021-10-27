Onewheel GT is Future Motion's first three-horsepower electric board

Two more Onewheel electric boards have arrived to expand Future Motion's lineup. The Onewheel Pint X is an upgraded version of the Onewheel Pint from 2019. It has double the range of the previous model at up to 18 miles per charge and a faster top speed of 18 mph (compared with the Pint's 16mph limit).

Onewheel Pint X

Although it has similar specs to the Onewheel+ XR (which tops out at 19mph), the Pint X is smaller than that machine. The cost is lower too, at $1,400, compared with the Onewheel+ XR's starting price of $1,799. It's more expensive than the $950 Onewheel Pint. Still, for those looking for a Pint-sized model with higher performance, the Pint X, which is available now, might fit the bill.

At the higher end of the lineup is Future Motion's new flagship electric board: the Onewheel GT. The company designed the board from scratch, and it includes a new control system with a higher voltage. That, according to Future Motion, will deliver more power, torque and dynamic performance at all speeds. In fact, it's the first three-horsepower Onewheel.

Onewheel GT

A new battery system will keep the Onewheel GT rolling for up to 32 miles on a single charge, the company claims. Elsewhere, Future Motion says the built-in Maghandle Pro and LED headlights are over 300 percent brighter than lighting in other models, so the GT might be more viable for nighttime rides. The footpads might be more comfortable too, since they're concave on both sides. In addition, there's a version with a treaded tire for increased traction.

The Onewheel GT is also available starting today, but a premium product means a higher price. It starts at $2,200. However, Future Motion is sweetening the deal for the first 48 hours with promotional offers such as bundle savings up to $275, free fenders and free priority shipping to the lower 48 states.