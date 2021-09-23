Onex Third-Quarter Dividend Declared
All amounts in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated
TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Onex Corporation (TSX: ONEX) today declared a third-quarter dividend of C$0.10 per Subordinate Voting Share payable on October 31, 2021 to shareholders of record on October 8, 2021.
