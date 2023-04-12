Onfolio Holdings Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
WILMINGTON, Del., April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onfolio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONFO, ONFOW) (“Onfolio” or the “Company”), a holding company that acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of online businesses across a broad range of verticals, announces financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022. The Company’s Annual Report Form 10-K was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 10, 2023 and is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.
Recent Corporate Highlights
Completed the acquisition of Contentellect, a provider of software that allows SMBs to scale their content with blog writing and link building, in February 2023
Completed the acquisition of BWPS (Prevent Direct Access and Password Protect WordPress), a developer of security plugins that allow bloggers, creators, agencies, and SMBs to protect their digital assets, products, and content, in October 2022
Completed the acquisition of Proofread Anywhere, a provider of extensive online resources in the form of courses, workshops, and blog posts for readers looking to train and become professional proofreaders, in October 2022
Completed the acquisition of SEOButler Ltd, a provider of extensive services within the SEO niche, including content, guest posting, social signals, and citations, in October 2022
Fourth Quarter and Year End 2022 Financial Highlights
Fourth quarter revenue grew 159% to $1.12M vs. $0.43M in the prior year period and vs. $0.35M in 3Q22
Fourth quarter gross profit grew 340% to $0.75M vs. $0.17M in the prior year period and vs. $0.14M in 3Q22
Fourth quarter total operating expenses increased 99% to $1.91M vs. $0.96M in the prior year period and vs. $1.12M in 3Q22
Fourth quarter net loss to common shareholders expanded to $1.31M vs. $0.81M in the prior year period and vs. $1.02M in 3Q22
Revenue grew 23% YOY to $2.22M in 2022 vs. $1.81M in 2021
Gross profit grew 63% to $1.20M in 2022 vs. $0.74M in 2021
Total operating expenses grew 98% to $5.31M vs. $2.69M in 2021
Net loss to common shareholders grew 121% to $4.43M vs. a net loss of $2.01M in 2021
Cash at 12/31/22 was $6.70M vs. $1.71M at 12/31/21
“In many respects, the fourth quarter of 2022 marked a transition from what we might consider Onfolio 1.0 to Onfolio 2.0. In our view, Onfolio 1.0 was marked by the roughly two dozen initial acquisitions that comprise our legacy web businesses and properties that are focused on content generation and media publishing,” commented Onfolio CEO Dominic Wells. “While these foundational acquisitions represented the launch of Onfolio, they collectively lacked the necessary scale to get us to profitability and were too often subjected to the vagaries of online search ranking algorithms. Subsequently, using a portion of the proceeds from our August 2022 IPO, we made three pivotal acquisitions – SEOButler Ltd., Proofread Anywhere, and BWPS – in October 2022 that brought more scale and diversification to our portfolio. These are the first three acquisitions under our new Onfolio 2.0 strategy, which is defined by our increased focus on service businesses, agencies, and ecommerce opportunities, such as online courses and digital products, which aren’t as susceptible to online search ranking algorithms and have higher recurring revenue.
“In fact, these three acquisitions helped us generate more revenue in the fourth quarter than in the first three quarters of 2022 combined. Our revenue grew $771,000 sequentially from 3Q22 to 4Q22, and given the nature of the subscription revenue from our BWPS acquisition that we ratably recognize over the subsequent 12 month period, one could view our incremental revenue in 4Q22 as being understated. Furthermore, due to our relatively flat organizational structure and the high-margin nature of the acquired revenue, our incremental revenue generated an incremental $617,000 in gross profit, representing an incremental 82% gross margin. Our ability to identify profitable and/or cash flow positive business targets, acquire these businesses at modest prices, grow these businesses over time, and successfully manage these businesses ourselves using a modest sized team is at the very foundation of our corporate strategy. To wit, in February 2023 we closed our asset purchase agreement with Contentellect, which we expect to bring us even closer to profitability.
“Our goal is to build our scale and leverage our team through continuously adding profitable online businesses that can be purchased for a total price of $1M to $5M each. We believe there are thousands of such businesses and that we have the proper industry contacts to successfully act upon such a deep pipeline of potential targets.
“In terms of our reporting, there were a number of expenses recognized in the fourth quarter that skewed our total expenses higher but that aren’t recurring or reflective of our forward total operating expense run-rate. For instance, the three acquisitions closed in October carried approximately $300k in total acquisition costs that won’t be seen in subsequent quarters. Additionally, we believe that the acquisition costs for most future acquisitions will not be quite as high as what was seen in 4Q22 per transaction, as most additional acquisitions will not require formal audits like the three acquisitions in 4Q22 did. There were also higher legal and professional fees seen in 4Q22, some of which carried over from 3Q22, and we also recognized some severance costs in 4Q22 due to headcount reduction. Thus, the total expenses of $1.91M we recognized in 4Q22 were higher than they would have been without these factors. It is also worth considering that approximately $100,000 of incremental operating expenses in 4Q22 are amortization costs and, thus, non-cash in nature. We are encouraged by the incremental gross profit seen from the incremental revenue in 4Q22 and the added contribution we expect in 1Q23 and beyond from the acquisition of Contentellect and are optimistic about our path to profitability without having to first conduct another equity offering.
“Despite a cash balance of $6.7 million, which, in the absence of any future acquisitions, would be sufficient for our operations in 2023, we are exploring non-dilutive financing opportunities that could be used to further drive our Onfolio 2.0 acquisition strategy and, presumably, quicken our path to profitability. We expect that our competitive advantages and strategic direction will deliver financial growth and value creation for shareholders,” concluded Mr. Wells.
About Onfolio Holdings
Onfolio acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of online businesses across a broad range of verticals, each with a niche content focus and brand identity. Onfolio acquires business that meet its investment criteria, being that such businesses operate in sectors with long-term growth opportunities, have positive and stable cash flows, face minimal threats of technological or competitive obsolescence and can be managed by our existing team or have strong management teams largely in place. The Company excels at finding acquisition opportunities where the seller has not fully optimized their business, and Onfolio’s experience and skillset allows it to add increased value to these existing businesses. Visit www.onfolio.com for more information.
Note: Financial Statements to follow:
Onfolio Holdings, Inc.
Audited Consolidated Balance Sheets
For the Years Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021
December 31
December 31
2022
2021
Assets
Current Assets:
Cash
$
6,701,122
$
1,710,318
Accounts receivable, net
137,598
14,624
Inventory
105,129
98,397
Prepaids and other current assets
212,180
159,791
Total Current Assets
7,156,029
1,983,130
Intangible assets
3,864,618
1,388,260
Goodwill
4,209,126
-
Due from related party
111,720
51,095
Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures, cost method
154,007
138,401
Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures, equity method
280,326
279,382
Total Assets
$
15,775,826
$
3,840,268
Liabilities and Stockholders Equity
Current Liabilities:
Accounts payable and other current liabilities
$
550,454
$
222,543
Dividends payable
54,404
1,498
Due to joint ventures
-
9,105
Acquisition notes payable
2,456,323
17,323
Notes payable
68,959
28,514
Due to related parties
-
480
Contingent consideration
60,000
-
Deferred revenue
113,251
32,000
Total Current Liabilities
3,303,391
311,463
Due to joint ventures - long term
-
155,000
Total Liabilities
3,303,391
466,463
Commitments and Contingencies
Stockholders' Equity:
Preferred stock, $0.001 per value, 5,000,000 shares authorized
Series A Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, 69,660 and 56,800 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively
70
57
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 5,110,195 and 2,353,645 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively
5,110
2,354
Additional paid-in capital
19,950,774
6,522,382
Accumulated other comprehensive income
96,971
-
Accumulated deficit
(7,580,490
)
(3,150,988
)
Total Stockholders' Equity
12,472,435
3,373,805
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
15,775,826
$
3,840,268
Onfolio Holdings, Inc.
Audited Consolidated Statements of Operations
For the Years Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021
For the Year Ended December 31,
2022
2021
Revenue, services
$
544,822
$
507,532
Revenue, product sales
1,674,993
1,301,011
Total Revenue
2,219,815
1,808,543
Cost of revenue, services
356,957
447,325
Cost of revenue, product sales
664,405
626,185
Total cost of revenue
1,021,362
1,073,510
Gross profit
1,198,453
735,033
Operating expenses
Selling, general and administrative
4,271,865
2,479,152
Professional fees
509,941
208,193
Acquisition costs
527,792
-
Total operating expenses
5,309,598
2,687,345
Loss from operations
(4,111,145
)
(1,952,312
)
Other income (expense)
Equity method income
34,432
50,684
Dividend income
3,193
9,970
Interest income (expense), net
(2,152
)
(9,805
)
Other income
13,223
-
Impairment of investments
(137,602
)
-
Loss on sale of asset
(34,306
)
-
Total other income
(123,212
)
50,849
Loss before income taxes
(4,234,357
)
(1,901,463
)
Income tax (provision) benefit
-
1,314
Net loss
(4,234,357
)
(1,900,149
)
Preferred Dividends
(195,145
)
(106,825
)
Net loss to common shareholders
$
(4,429,502
)
$
(2,006,974
)
Net loss per common shareholder
Basic and diluted
$
(1.35
)
$
(0.96
)
Weighted average shares outstanding
Basic and diluted
3,285,934
2,080,733
Onfolio Holdings, Inc.
Audited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the Years Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021
2022
2021
Cash Flows from Operating Activities
Net loss
(4,234,357
)
$
(1,900,148
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
Deferred tax expense (benefit)
-
(1,314
)
Stock-based compensation expense
944,995
768,030
Equity method income
(34,432
)
(50,684
)
Dividends received from equity method investment
33,488
63,798
Impairment of Cost method investment
51,894
-
Loss on sale of asset
34,306
-
Amortization of intangible assets
124,832
-
Net change in:
Accounts receivable
(122,974
)
39,277
Inventory
8,125
(58,806
)
Prepaids and other current assets
(52,389
)
(142,110
)
Accounts payable and other current liabilities
325,706
185,651
Due to joint ventures
(9,730
)
(7,532
)
Deferred revenue
60,123
3,000
Due to related parties
(480
)
(39,643
)
Net cash used in operating activities
(2,870,893
)
(1,140,481
)
Cash Flows from Investing Activities
Proceeds from sale of intangible assets
45,694
75,000
Purchase of intangible assets
-
(784,000
)
Cash paid to acquire businesses
(4,261,413
)
-
Advances to related parties
-
(9,526
)
Investments in joint ventures
(67,500
)
(49,401
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(4,283,219
)
(767,927
)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities
Proceeds from sale of common stock
12,104,667
2,010,000
Proceeds from sale of Series A preferred stock
321,500
1,415,000
Payments of preferred dividends
(142,239
)
(105,327
)
Payment of contribution to joint venture note payable
(215,000
)
(60,000
)
Payments on acquisition note payable
-
(191,170
)
Proceeds from notes payable
44,000
108,000
Payments on note payables
(3,555
)
(79,486
)
Net cash provided by financing activities
12,109,373
3,097,017
Effect of foreign currency translation
35,543
-
Net Change in Cash
4,990,804
1,188,609
Cash, Beginning of Period
1,710,318
521,709
Cash, End of Period
$
6,701,122
$
1,710,318
Cash Paid For:
Income Taxes
$
-
$
-
Interest
$
7,082
$
9,805
Non-cash transactions:
Notes payable issued for asset acquisitions
$
2,439,000
$
-