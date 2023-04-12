U.S. markets open in 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,166.75
    +30.25 (+0.73%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,053.00
    +201.00 (+0.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,192.50
    +117.75 (+0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,820.90
    +22.60 (+1.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.05
    +0.52 (+0.64%)
     

  • Gold

    2,037.30
    +18.30 (+0.91%)
     

  • Silver

    25.75
    +0.57 (+2.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0970
    +0.0053 (+0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3720
    -0.0620 (-1.81%)
     

  • Vix

    18.55
    -0.42 (-2.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2444
    +0.0018 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.0890
    -0.5810 (-0.43%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    30,210.66
    +96.36 (+0.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    654.39
    -1.81 (-0.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,843.60
    +57.88 (+0.74%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,082.70
    +159.33 (+0.57%)
     
BREAKING:

Inflation report comes in cooler than expected as prices rise 5% in March

Onfolio Holdings Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Onfolio Holdings Inc.
·12 min read

WILMINGTON, Del., April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onfolio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONFO, ONFOW) (“Onfolio” or the “Company”), a holding company that acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of online businesses across a broad range of verticals, announces financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022. The Company’s Annual Report Form 10-K was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 10, 2023 and is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Recent Corporate Highlights

  • Completed the acquisition of Contentellect, a provider of software that allows SMBs to scale their content with blog writing and link building, in February 2023

  • Completed the acquisition of BWPS (Prevent Direct Access and Password Protect WordPress), a developer of security plugins that allow bloggers, creators, agencies, and SMBs to protect their digital assets, products, and content, in October 2022

  • Completed the acquisition of Proofread Anywhere, a provider of extensive online resources in the form of courses, workshops, and blog posts for readers looking to train and become professional proofreaders, in October 2022

  • Completed the acquisition of SEOButler Ltd, a provider of extensive services within the SEO niche, including content, guest posting, social signals, and citations, in October 2022

Fourth Quarter and Year End 2022 Financial Highlights

  • Fourth quarter revenue grew 159% to $1.12M vs. $0.43M in the prior year period and vs. $0.35M in 3Q22

  • Fourth quarter gross profit grew 340% to $0.75M vs. $0.17M in the prior year period and vs. $0.14M in 3Q22

  • Fourth quarter total operating expenses increased 99% to $1.91M vs. $0.96M in the prior year period and vs. $1.12M in 3Q22

  • Fourth quarter net loss to common shareholders expanded to $1.31M vs. $0.81M in the prior year period and vs. $1.02M in 3Q22

  • Revenue grew 23% YOY to $2.22M in 2022 vs. $1.81M in 2021

  • Gross profit grew 63% to $1.20M in 2022 vs. $0.74M in 2021

  • Total operating expenses grew 98% to $5.31M vs. $2.69M in 2021

  • Net loss to common shareholders grew 121% to $4.43M vs. a net loss of $2.01M in 2021

  • Cash at 12/31/22 was $6.70M vs. $1.71M at 12/31/21

“In many respects, the fourth quarter of 2022 marked a transition from what we might consider Onfolio 1.0 to Onfolio 2.0. In our view, Onfolio 1.0 was marked by the roughly two dozen initial acquisitions that comprise our legacy web businesses and properties that are focused on content generation and media publishing,” commented Onfolio CEO Dominic Wells. “While these foundational acquisitions represented the launch of Onfolio, they collectively lacked the necessary scale to get us to profitability and were too often subjected to the vagaries of online search ranking algorithms. Subsequently, using a portion of the proceeds from our August 2022 IPO, we made three pivotal acquisitions – SEOButler Ltd., Proofread Anywhere, and BWPS – in October 2022 that brought more scale and diversification to our portfolio. These are the first three acquisitions under our new Onfolio 2.0 strategy, which is defined by our increased focus on service businesses, agencies, and ecommerce opportunities, such as online courses and digital products, which aren’t as susceptible to online search ranking algorithms and have higher recurring revenue.

“In fact, these three acquisitions helped us generate more revenue in the fourth quarter than in the first three quarters of 2022 combined. Our revenue grew $771,000 sequentially from 3Q22 to 4Q22, and given the nature of the subscription revenue from our BWPS acquisition that we ratably recognize over the subsequent 12 month period, one could view our incremental revenue in 4Q22 as being understated. Furthermore, due to our relatively flat organizational structure and the high-margin nature of the acquired revenue, our incremental revenue generated an incremental $617,000 in gross profit, representing an incremental 82% gross margin. Our ability to identify profitable and/or cash flow positive business targets, acquire these businesses at modest prices, grow these businesses over time, and successfully manage these businesses ourselves using a modest sized team is at the very foundation of our corporate strategy. To wit, in February 2023 we closed our asset purchase agreement with Contentellect, which we expect to bring us even closer to profitability.

“Our goal is to build our scale and leverage our team through continuously adding profitable online businesses that can be purchased for a total price of $1M to $5M each. We believe there are thousands of such businesses and that we have the proper industry contacts to successfully act upon such a deep pipeline of potential targets.

“In terms of our reporting, there were a number of expenses recognized in the fourth quarter that skewed our total expenses higher but that aren’t recurring or reflective of our forward total operating expense run-rate. For instance, the three acquisitions closed in October carried approximately $300k in total acquisition costs that won’t be seen in subsequent quarters. Additionally, we believe that the acquisition costs for most future acquisitions will not be quite as high as what was seen in 4Q22 per transaction, as most additional acquisitions will not require formal audits like the three acquisitions in 4Q22 did. There were also higher legal and professional fees seen in 4Q22, some of which carried over from 3Q22, and we also recognized some severance costs in 4Q22 due to headcount reduction. Thus, the total expenses of $1.91M we recognized in 4Q22 were higher than they would have been without these factors. It is also worth considering that approximately $100,000 of incremental operating expenses in 4Q22 are amortization costs and, thus, non-cash in nature. We are encouraged by the incremental gross profit seen from the incremental revenue in 4Q22 and the added contribution we expect in 1Q23 and beyond from the acquisition of Contentellect and are optimistic about our path to profitability without having to first conduct another equity offering.

“Despite a cash balance of $6.7 million, which, in the absence of any future acquisitions, would be sufficient for our operations in 2023, we are exploring non-dilutive financing opportunities that could be used to further drive our Onfolio 2.0 acquisition strategy and, presumably, quicken our path to profitability. We expect that our competitive advantages and strategic direction will deliver financial growth and value creation for shareholders,” concluded Mr. Wells.

About Onfolio Holdings

Onfolio acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of online businesses across a broad range of verticals, each with a niche content focus and brand identity. Onfolio acquires business that meet its investment criteria, being that such businesses operate in sectors with long-term growth opportunities, have positive and stable cash flows, face minimal threats of technological or competitive obsolescence and can be managed by our existing team or have strong management teams largely in place. The Company excels at finding acquisition opportunities where the seller has not fully optimized their business, and Onfolio’s experience and skillset allows it to add increased value to these existing businesses. Visit www.onfolio.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words “may” “will,” “should,” “plans,” “explores,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “continues,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” and similar expressions. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expected operating results, such as revenue growth and earnings, and strategy for growth and financial results.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing new customer offerings, changes in customer order patterns, changes in customer offering mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, delays due to issues with outsourced service providers, those events and factors described by us under the caption “Risk Factors” included in our SEC filings and other risks to which our Company is subject, and various other factors beyond the Company’s control. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

For investor inquiries:

CORE IR

investors@onfolio.com

516-222-2560

Note: Financial Statements to follow:

Onfolio Holdings, Inc.

Audited Consolidated Balance Sheets

For the Years Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021

 

 

 

December 31

 

December 31

 

2022

 

2021

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current Assets:

 

 

 

Cash

$

6,701,122

 

 

$

1,710,318

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

137,598

 

 

 

14,624

 

Inventory

 

105,129

 

 

 

98,397

 

Prepaids and other current assets

 

212,180

 

 

 

159,791

 

Total Current Assets

 

7,156,029

 

 

 

1,983,130

 

 

 

 

 

Intangible assets

 

3,864,618

 

 

 

1,388,260

 

Goodwill

 

4,209,126

 

 

 

-

 

Due from related party

 

111,720

 

 

 

51,095

 

Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures, cost method

 

154,007

 

 

 

138,401

 

Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures, equity method

 

280,326

 

 

 

279,382

 

 

 

 

 

Total Assets

$

15,775,826

 

 

$

3,840,268

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Stockholders Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current Liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable and other current liabilities

$

550,454

 

 

$

222,543

 

Dividends payable

 

54,404

 

 

 

1,498

 

Due to joint ventures

 

-

 

 

 

9,105

 

Acquisition notes payable

 

2,456,323

 

 

 

17,323

 

Notes payable

 

68,959

 

 

 

28,514

 

Due to related parties

 

-

 

 

 

480

 

Contingent consideration

 

60,000

 

 

 

-

 

Deferred revenue

 

113,251

 

 

 

32,000

 

Total Current Liabilities

 

3,303,391

 

 

 

311,463

 

 

 

 

 

Due to joint ventures - long term

 

-

 

 

 

155,000

 

Total Liabilities

 

3,303,391

 

 

 

466,463

 

 

 

 

 

Commitments and Contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders' Equity:

 

 

 

Preferred stock, $0.001 per value, 5,000,000 shares authorized

 

 

 

Series A Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, 69,660 and 56,800 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

 

70

 

 

 

57

 

Common stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 5,110,195 and 2,353,645 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

 

5,110

 

 

 

2,354

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

19,950,774

 

 

 

6,522,382

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income

 

96,971

 

 

 

-

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(7,580,490

)

 

 

(3,150,988

)

Total Stockholders' Equity

 

12,472,435

 

 

 

3,373,805

 

 

 

 

 

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

15,775,826

 

 

$

3,840,268

 

 

 

 

 


Onfolio Holdings, Inc.

Audited Consolidated Statements of Operations

For the Years Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the Year Ended December 31,

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue, services

 

$

544,822

 

 

$

507,532

 

Revenue, product sales

 

 

1,674,993

 

 

 

1,301,011

 

Total Revenue

 

 

2,219,815

 

 

 

1,808,543

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenue, services

 

 

356,957

 

 

 

447,325

 

Cost of revenue, product sales

 

 

664,405

 

 

 

626,185

 

Total cost of revenue

 

 

1,021,362

 

 

 

1,073,510

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit

 

 

1,198,453

 

 

 

735,033

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

 

4,271,865

 

 

 

2,479,152

 

Professional fees

 

 

509,941

 

 

 

208,193

 

Acquisition costs

 

 

527,792

 

 

 

-

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

5,309,598

 

 

 

2,687,345

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss from operations

 

 

(4,111,145

)

 

 

(1,952,312

)

 

 

 

 

 

Other income (expense)

 

 

 

 

Equity method income

 

 

34,432

 

 

 

50,684

 

Dividend income

 

 

3,193

 

 

 

9,970

 

Interest income (expense), net

 

 

(2,152

)

 

 

(9,805

)

Other income

 

 

13,223

 

 

 

-

 

Impairment of investments

 

 

(137,602

)

 

 

-

 

Loss on sale of asset

 

 

(34,306

)

 

 

-

 

Total other income

 

 

(123,212

)

 

 

50,849

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss before income taxes

 

 

(4,234,357

)

 

 

(1,901,463

)

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax (provision) benefit

 

 

-

 

 

 

1,314

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

 

(4,234,357

)

 

 

(1,900,149

)

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred Dividends

 

 

(195,145

)

 

 

(106,825

)

Net loss to common shareholders

 

$

(4,429,502

)

 

$

(2,006,974

)

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss per common shareholder

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted

 

$

(1.35

)

 

$

(0.96

)

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted

 

 

3,285,934

 

 

 

2,080,733

 

 

 

 

 

 


Onfolio Holdings, Inc.

Audited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the Years Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021

 

 

 

 

2022

 

2021

Cash Flows from Operating Activities

 

 

 

Net loss

 

(4,234,357

)

 

$

(1,900,148

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

Deferred tax expense (benefit)

 

-

 

 

 

(1,314

)

Stock-based compensation expense

 

944,995

 

 

 

768,030

 

Equity method income

 

(34,432

)

 

 

(50,684

)

Dividends received from equity method investment

 

33,488

 

 

 

63,798

 

Impairment of Cost method investment

 

51,894

 

 

 

-

 

Loss on sale of asset

 

34,306

 

 

 

-

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

124,832

 

 

 

-

 

Net change in:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

(122,974

)

 

 

39,277

 

Inventory

 

8,125

 

 

 

(58,806

)

Prepaids and other current assets

 

(52,389

)

 

 

(142,110

)

Accounts payable and other current liabilities

 

325,706

 

 

 

185,651

 

Due to joint ventures

 

(9,730

)

 

 

(7,532

)

Deferred revenue

 

60,123

 

 

 

3,000

 

Due to related parties

 

(480

)

 

 

(39,643

)

 

 

 

 

Net cash used in operating activities

 

(2,870,893

)

 

 

(1,140,481

)

 

 

 

 

Cash Flows from Investing Activities

 

 

 

Proceeds from sale of intangible assets

 

45,694

 

 

 

75,000

 

Purchase of intangible assets

 

-

 

 

 

(784,000

)

Cash paid to acquire businesses

 

(4,261,413

)

 

 

-

 

Advances to related parties

 

-

 

 

 

(9,526

)

Investments in joint ventures

 

(67,500

)

 

 

(49,401

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(4,283,219

)

 

 

(767,927

)

 

 

 

 

Cash Flows from Financing Activities

 

 

 

Proceeds from sale of common stock

 

12,104,667

 

 

 

2,010,000

 

Proceeds from sale of Series A preferred stock

 

321,500

 

 

 

1,415,000

 

Payments of preferred dividends

 

(142,239

)

 

 

(105,327

)

Payment of contribution to joint venture note payable

 

(215,000

)

 

 

(60,000

)

Payments on acquisition note payable

 

-

 

 

 

(191,170

)

Proceeds from notes payable

 

44,000

 

 

 

108,000

 

Payments on note payables

 

(3,555

)

 

 

(79,486

)

 

 

 

 

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

12,109,373

 

 

 

3,097,017

 

 

 

 

 

Effect of foreign currency translation

 

35,543

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

 

Net Change in Cash

 

4,990,804

 

 

 

1,188,609

 

Cash, Beginning of Period

 

1,710,318

 

 

 

521,709

 

 

 

 

 

Cash, End of Period

$

6,701,122

 

 

$

1,710,318

 

 

 

 

 

Cash Paid For:

 

 

 

Income Taxes

$

-

 

 

$

-

 

Interest

$

7,082

 

 

$

9,805

 

 

 

 

 

Non-cash transactions:

 

 

 

Notes payable issued for asset acquisitions

$

2,439,000

 

 

$

-

 

 

 

 

 