Onfolio Holdings Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

WILMINGTON, Del., April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onfolio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONFO, ONFOW) (“Onfolio” or the “Company”), a holding company that acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of online businesses across a broad range of verticals, announces financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022. The Company’s Annual Report Form 10-K was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 10, 2023 and is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.



Recent Corporate Highlights

Completed the acquisition of Contentellect, a provider of software that allows SMBs to scale their content with blog writing and link building, in February 2023

Completed the acquisition of BWPS (Prevent Direct Access and Password Protect WordPress), a developer of security plugins that allow bloggers, creators, agencies, and SMBs to protect their digital assets, products, and content, in October 2022

Completed the acquisition of Proofread Anywhere, a provider of extensive online resources in the form of courses, workshops, and blog posts for readers looking to train and become professional proofreaders, in October 2022

Completed the acquisition of SEOButler Ltd, a provider of extensive services within the SEO niche, including content, guest posting, social signals, and citations, in October 2022

Fourth Quarter and Year End 2022 Financial Highlights

Fourth quarter revenue grew 159% to $1.12M vs. $0.43M in the prior year period and vs. $0.35M in 3Q22

Fourth quarter gross profit grew 340% to $0.75M vs. $0.17M in the prior year period and vs. $0.14M in 3Q22

Fourth quarter total operating expenses increased 99% to $1.91M vs. $0.96M in the prior year period and vs. $1.12M in 3Q22

Fourth quarter net loss to common shareholders expanded to $1.31M vs. $0.81M in the prior year period and vs. $1.02M in 3Q22

Revenue grew 23% YOY to $2.22M in 2022 vs. $1.81M in 2021

Gross profit grew 63% to $1.20M in 2022 vs. $0.74M in 2021

Total operating expenses grew 98% to $5.31M vs. $2.69M in 2021

Net loss to common shareholders grew 121% to $4.43M vs. a net loss of $2.01M in 2021

Cash at 12/31/22 was $6.70M vs. $1.71M at 12/31/21



Story continues

“In many respects, the fourth quarter of 2022 marked a transition from what we might consider Onfolio 1.0 to Onfolio 2.0. In our view, Onfolio 1.0 was marked by the roughly two dozen initial acquisitions that comprise our legacy web businesses and properties that are focused on content generation and media publishing,” commented Onfolio CEO Dominic Wells. “While these foundational acquisitions represented the launch of Onfolio, they collectively lacked the necessary scale to get us to profitability and were too often subjected to the vagaries of online search ranking algorithms. Subsequently, using a portion of the proceeds from our August 2022 IPO, we made three pivotal acquisitions – SEOButler Ltd., Proofread Anywhere, and BWPS – in October 2022 that brought more scale and diversification to our portfolio. These are the first three acquisitions under our new Onfolio 2.0 strategy, which is defined by our increased focus on service businesses, agencies, and ecommerce opportunities, such as online courses and digital products, which aren’t as susceptible to online search ranking algorithms and have higher recurring revenue.

“In fact, these three acquisitions helped us generate more revenue in the fourth quarter than in the first three quarters of 2022 combined. Our revenue grew $771,000 sequentially from 3Q22 to 4Q22, and given the nature of the subscription revenue from our BWPS acquisition that we ratably recognize over the subsequent 12 month period, one could view our incremental revenue in 4Q22 as being understated. Furthermore, due to our relatively flat organizational structure and the high-margin nature of the acquired revenue, our incremental revenue generated an incremental $617,000 in gross profit, representing an incremental 82% gross margin. Our ability to identify profitable and/or cash flow positive business targets, acquire these businesses at modest prices, grow these businesses over time, and successfully manage these businesses ourselves using a modest sized team is at the very foundation of our corporate strategy. To wit, in February 2023 we closed our asset purchase agreement with Contentellect, which we expect to bring us even closer to profitability.

“Our goal is to build our scale and leverage our team through continuously adding profitable online businesses that can be purchased for a total price of $1M to $5M each. We believe there are thousands of such businesses and that we have the proper industry contacts to successfully act upon such a deep pipeline of potential targets.

“In terms of our reporting, there were a number of expenses recognized in the fourth quarter that skewed our total expenses higher but that aren’t recurring or reflective of our forward total operating expense run-rate. For instance, the three acquisitions closed in October carried approximately $300k in total acquisition costs that won’t be seen in subsequent quarters. Additionally, we believe that the acquisition costs for most future acquisitions will not be quite as high as what was seen in 4Q22 per transaction, as most additional acquisitions will not require formal audits like the three acquisitions in 4Q22 did. There were also higher legal and professional fees seen in 4Q22, some of which carried over from 3Q22, and we also recognized some severance costs in 4Q22 due to headcount reduction. Thus, the total expenses of $1.91M we recognized in 4Q22 were higher than they would have been without these factors. It is also worth considering that approximately $100,000 of incremental operating expenses in 4Q22 are amortization costs and, thus, non-cash in nature. We are encouraged by the incremental gross profit seen from the incremental revenue in 4Q22 and the added contribution we expect in 1Q23 and beyond from the acquisition of Contentellect and are optimistic about our path to profitability without having to first conduct another equity offering.

“Despite a cash balance of $6.7 million, which, in the absence of any future acquisitions, would be sufficient for our operations in 2023, we are exploring non-dilutive financing opportunities that could be used to further drive our Onfolio 2.0 acquisition strategy and, presumably, quicken our path to profitability. We expect that our competitive advantages and strategic direction will deliver financial growth and value creation for shareholders,” concluded Mr. Wells.

About Onfolio Holdings

Onfolio acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of online businesses across a broad range of verticals, each with a niche content focus and brand identity. Onfolio acquires business that meet its investment criteria, being that such businesses operate in sectors with long-term growth opportunities, have positive and stable cash flows, face minimal threats of technological or competitive obsolescence and can be managed by our existing team or have strong management teams largely in place. The Company excels at finding acquisition opportunities where the seller has not fully optimized their business, and Onfolio’s experience and skillset allows it to add increased value to these existing businesses. Visit www.onfolio.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words “may” “will,” “should,” “plans,” “explores,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “continues,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” and similar expressions. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expected operating results, such as revenue growth and earnings, and strategy for growth and financial results.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing new customer offerings, changes in customer order patterns, changes in customer offering mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, delays due to issues with outsourced service providers, those events and factors described by us under the caption “Risk Factors” included in our SEC filings and other risks to which our Company is subject, and various other factors beyond the Company’s control. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

For investor inquiries: CORE IR investors@onfolio.com 516-222-2560



Note: Financial Statements to follow:

Onfolio Holdings, Inc. Audited Consolidated Balance Sheets For the Years Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 December 31 December 31 2022 2021 Assets Current Assets: Cash $ 6,701,122 $ 1,710,318 Accounts receivable, net 137,598 14,624 Inventory 105,129 98,397 Prepaids and other current assets 212,180 159,791 Total Current Assets 7,156,029 1,983,130 Intangible assets 3,864,618 1,388,260 Goodwill 4,209,126 - Due from related party 111,720 51,095 Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures, cost method 154,007 138,401 Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures, equity method 280,326 279,382 Total Assets $ 15,775,826 $ 3,840,268 Liabilities and Stockholders Equity Current Liabilities: Accounts payable and other current liabilities $ 550,454 $ 222,543 Dividends payable 54,404 1,498 Due to joint ventures - 9,105 Acquisition notes payable 2,456,323 17,323 Notes payable 68,959 28,514 Due to related parties - 480 Contingent consideration 60,000 - Deferred revenue 113,251 32,000 Total Current Liabilities 3,303,391 311,463 Due to joint ventures - long term - 155,000 Total Liabilities 3,303,391 466,463 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 per value, 5,000,000 shares authorized Series A Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, 69,660 and 56,800 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 70 57 Common stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 5,110,195 and 2,353,645 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 5,110 2,354 Additional paid-in capital 19,950,774 6,522,382 Accumulated other comprehensive income 96,971 - Accumulated deficit (7,580,490 ) (3,150,988 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 12,472,435 3,373,805 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 15,775,826 $ 3,840,268





Onfolio Holdings, Inc. Audited Consolidated Statements of Operations For the Years Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 For the Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Revenue, services $ 544,822 $ 507,532 Revenue, product sales 1,674,993 1,301,011 Total Revenue 2,219,815 1,808,543 Cost of revenue, services 356,957 447,325 Cost of revenue, product sales 664,405 626,185 Total cost of revenue 1,021,362 1,073,510 Gross profit 1,198,453 735,033 Operating expenses Selling, general and administrative 4,271,865 2,479,152 Professional fees 509,941 208,193 Acquisition costs 527,792 - Total operating expenses 5,309,598 2,687,345 Loss from operations (4,111,145 ) (1,952,312 ) Other income (expense) Equity method income 34,432 50,684 Dividend income 3,193 9,970 Interest income (expense), net (2,152 ) (9,805 ) Other income 13,223 - Impairment of investments (137,602 ) - Loss on sale of asset (34,306 ) - Total other income (123,212 ) 50,849 Loss before income taxes (4,234,357 ) (1,901,463 ) Income tax (provision) benefit - 1,314 Net loss (4,234,357 ) (1,900,149 ) Preferred Dividends (195,145 ) (106,825 ) Net loss to common shareholders $ (4,429,502 ) $ (2,006,974 ) Net loss per common shareholder Basic and diluted $ (1.35 ) $ (0.96 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic and diluted 3,285,934 2,080,733





Onfolio Holdings, Inc. Audited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the Years Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 2022 2021 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net loss (4,234,357 ) $ (1,900,148 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Deferred tax expense (benefit) - (1,314 ) Stock-based compensation expense 944,995 768,030 Equity method income (34,432 ) (50,684 ) Dividends received from equity method investment 33,488 63,798 Impairment of Cost method investment 51,894 - Loss on sale of asset 34,306 - Amortization of intangible assets 124,832 - Net change in: Accounts receivable (122,974 ) 39,277 Inventory 8,125 (58,806 ) Prepaids and other current assets (52,389 ) (142,110 ) Accounts payable and other current liabilities 325,706 185,651 Due to joint ventures (9,730 ) (7,532 ) Deferred revenue 60,123 3,000 Due to related parties (480 ) (39,643 ) Net cash used in operating activities (2,870,893 ) (1,140,481 ) Cash Flows from Investing Activities Proceeds from sale of intangible assets 45,694 75,000 Purchase of intangible assets - (784,000 ) Cash paid to acquire businesses (4,261,413 ) - Advances to related parties - (9,526 ) Investments in joint ventures (67,500 ) (49,401 ) Net cash used in investing activities (4,283,219 ) (767,927 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Proceeds from sale of common stock 12,104,667 2,010,000 Proceeds from sale of Series A preferred stock 321,500 1,415,000 Payments of preferred dividends (142,239 ) (105,327 ) Payment of contribution to joint venture note payable (215,000 ) (60,000 ) Payments on acquisition note payable - (191,170 ) Proceeds from notes payable 44,000 108,000 Payments on note payables (3,555 ) (79,486 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 12,109,373 3,097,017 Effect of foreign currency translation 35,543 - Net Change in Cash 4,990,804 1,188,609 Cash, Beginning of Period 1,710,318 521,709 Cash, End of Period $ 6,701,122 $ 1,710,318 Cash Paid For: Income Taxes $ - $ - Interest $ 7,082 $ 9,805 Non-cash transactions: Notes payable issued for asset acquisitions $ 2,439,000 $ -



