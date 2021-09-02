U.S. markets open in 7 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,520.50
    -0.75 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,260.00
    -30.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,619.50
    +10.25 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,284.60
    -2.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.34
    -0.25 (-0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.20
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    24.22
    -0.01 (-0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1851
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3020
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.11
    -0.37 (-2.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3779
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9710
    -0.0520 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,651.62
    +2,338.32 (+4.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,295.25
    +82.09 (+6.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,149.84
    +30.14 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,543.51
    +92.49 (+0.33%)
     

Ongoing Hybrid Working Increases Productivity But Adds Pressure On Both Workers And Leaders, Says Research From The Adecco Group

·6 min read

Normal is now hybrid, and this way of working could force a fundamental re-think in how to measure and manage workers' performance

ZURICH, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

  • Globally, 53% of workers want a hybrid working model where more than half of their time spent working is remote

  • Productivity has survived the shift, with 82% feeling as productive or more than before

  • Long hours increased 14% in the last year, with more than half of young leaders reporting that they suffered burnout

  • More (73%) workers and leaders are calling to be measured by outcomes rather than hours, while only 36% of managers are assessing performance based on results

  • Satisfaction with leadership is low and there is an increasing disconnect with employees, only a third of non-managers feel they are getting due recognition within the business

  • Anxiety about returning to the office is highest in Australia (53%), closely followed by the UK (52%) and Canada (51%).

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to shape our working practices and attitude towards work, with both workers and leaders calling for continued and permanent changes in how and where we work and how performance is measured, according to new research.

The Adecco Group, the world's leading HR solutions company, has today unveiled the results of its latest and most comprehensive global study, Resetting Normal: Defining the New Era of Work, which examines how attitudes to work have changed over 12 months and highlights the key issues companies must manage to successfully adapt in this period of transition. A year after the pandemic changed the way we work forever, this report builds on the Group's 2020 research, focusing on the outlook for 2021 and beyond and expands the research to cover 25 countries and 15,000 office-based respondents across the globe.

The Adecco Group's Chief Executive Officer, Alain Dehaze, said: "For those who are not bound to being physically present to perform their work, it is obvious that we will never return to the office in the same way and that the future of work is flexible. The pandemic has accelerated existing trends to the point where they cannot be ignored, and future success depends on individuals and leaders adapting to them.

Our research clearly shows that "one size will not fit all" when it comes to addressing employees' needs and we're increasingly seeing a leadership struggling to balance remote working and care for their teams. Now is the time to start bridging this gap by developing and equipping leaders and workers alike with the skills and capabilities they need to reignite motivation and build a cohesive company culture that maintains and develops a successful, resilient and healthy workforce. This is no longer a 'nice to have' it is where the battle for talent will happen. Companies that are able and willing to recognise and deal with these issues will thrive, and those that are not may be left behind.

Thanks to insights from implementing our own Future@Work strategy, coupled with our worldwide scope, the Adecco Group is well positioned to develop and deploy solutions to these dynamic opportunities and challenges."

Key research highlights:

Hybrid working is here to stay, but flexibility is key

The research reveals that globally a large proportion (53%) of workers want a hybrid working model where at least half of their time spent working is remote, with a large proportion of workers (71%) now having a set-up at home that allows effective remote work. The last 18 months has proved that remote work does not come with a loss of productivity, and that a more inclusive and flexible way of working is possible. More than three quarters of workers want to retain flexibility over their own schedule, going back into the office, but on their own terms. This is especially strong for younger generations and parents, who are calling for more office time, with those who have children wanting to be in the office more (51%) than those who do not (42%).

Productivity and results-orientation

While many have benefited from hybrid working, not everyone has had a positive experience. Questions over the length of the working week must be addressed as the future stays flexible, with mention of long hours increasing 14% in the last year and more than half of workers (57%) stating they would be able to do the same work in less than 40 hours. More (73%) workers and leaders are calling to be measured by outcomes and results rather than hours spent working, a trend that was already strong in 2020.

Poor mental health highlighted as rapidly emerging issue

The report also reveals that we are at risk of losing a new generation of leaders - with more than half of young leaders (54%) suffering from burnout and 3 in 10 workers more generally stating their mental and physical health has declined in the last 12 months. Companies must re-evaluate how they can better support and provide wellbeing resources to their employees within the new hybrid working model, with 67% of non-managers saying leaders don't meet their expectations for checking on their mental wellbeing.

The leadership deficit

In a similar nature, there is a big disconnect between management views of their own performance and the opinion of their employees. Satisfaction with leadership is low, with only a third of non-managers feel they are getting due recognition within the business, and only half of all workers say their managers met or exceeded expectations for encouraging a good working culture (48%) or helping support their work/life balance (50%). This is particularly strong in Western Europe and Japan, whose satisfaction with senior leadership is lowest.

Mass resignation? Warning signs for companies as employees re-assess their careers

Finally, the findings highlighted that with motivation and engagement at a low, less than half are satisfied with career prospects at their company, nearly 2 in 5 are changing or considering new careers and 41% are considering moving to jobs with more flexible working options. The predicted 'great resignation' is not yet evident, but the time is now for organisations to reconnect with their workforce. In addition, two-thirds of workers are confident that companies will start significant hiring again, with security, agency, culture, wellbeing and development most important aspects of employment for the future.

For more information:

  • Download the Resetting Normal: Defining the New Era of Work whitepaper here.

  • Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter #ResettingNormal for updates

About the Adecco Group

The Adecco Group is the world's leading talent advisory and solutions company. We believe in making the future work for everyone, and every day enable more than 3.5 million careers.

We skill, develop, and hire talent in 60 countries, enabling organisations to embrace the future of work. As a Fortune Global 500 company, we lead by example, creating shared value that fuels economies and builds better societies.

Our culture of inclusivity, entrepreneurship and teamwork empowers our 30,000 employees. We are proud to have been consistently ranked one of the 'World's Best Workplaces' by Great Place to Work®.

The Adecco Group AG is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland (ISIN: CH0012138605) and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ADEN). The Group is powered by three global business units: Adecco, Talent Solutions and Modis.

adeccogroup.com | Facebook: facebook.com/theadeccogroup | Twitter: @AdeccoGroup

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ongoing-hybrid-working-increases-productivity-but-adds-pressure-on-both-workers-and-leaders-says-research-from-the-adecco-group-301367657.html

SOURCE The Adecco Group

Recommended Stories

  • Breaking: Illinois Tanker Company Calls It Quits, Sources Say

    After 41 years, a family-owned dry and liquid bulk trucking company ceased operations as of midnight Tuesday, sources familiar with the matter told FreightWaves. Dillon Logistics Inc., doing business as Dillon Transport, was headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois. The carrier had 342 drivers and 323 power units at the time of its closure, according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration's SAFER website. Former drivers, employees, and other logistics firms started posting about the com

  • Ripple claim another victory in SEC courtroom saga

    In another win for Ripple in the ongoing courtroom saga against the SEC, Judge Sarah Netburn has sided with arguments put forward by the XRP legal team and will rule decisively on deliberative process procedures on September 28.

  • Vaccine mandates: Here are the companies requiring proof of inoculation from employees

    More employers announced vaccination requirements for their workers after the Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine got full approval.

  • 2 FDA officials reportedly resign over Biden administration booster-shot plan

    Anjalee Khemlani joins&nbsp;Myles Udland and Brian Sozzi to give an in-depth analysis into the latest news surrounding the COVID vaccine, which includes: The departure of two senior FDA vaccine leaders ahead of the agency’s decision on boosters, the Israeli Health Ministry publishing data that supports the claim of Pfizer boosters&nbsp;offering additional protection against COVID, and a new study showing Moderna’s vaccine produces double the number of antibodies of Pfizer’s shot.

  • Fidelity Unveils Big Hiring Spree, Hybrid Work Strategy

    Fidelity Investments unveiled plans this week to expand its hiring efforts and add 9,000 employees by year’s end to cater to a surge of new investors that have pushed the company’s assets to record heights. Fidelity, which has 47,000 employees and assets under administration of $11.0 trillion, says it needs the help. Fidelity serves retail clients and also provides investment and technology support to more than 13,500 wealth management firms and institutions.

  • Oil Declines After OPEC+ Alliance Agrees to Return More Barrels

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil declined after OPEC+ stuck with a plan to boost crude production, with the cartel wagering that the global market can absorb the additional supply as demand improves and stockpiles get drawn down.West Texas Intermediate was 0.4% lower after closing little changed on Wednesday. Following a swift midweek meeting, ministers from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies ratified the 400,000 barrel-a-day rise scheduled for October. In the U.S., a government

  • Mercado Libre Is Rapidly Becoming The Amazon Of Latin America

    Based in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Mercado Libre is the largest provider of e-commerce services in Latin America.

  • Retiring? Keep your skills sharp for your health, wealth and wellbeing

    Many people enter retirement with the plan to relax — and that’s a normal, natural approach to this next phase of life — but they should maintain or even add to their skills after they’ve left the workforce. Retirement Tip of the Week: Whether you’re already retired, a short time away from retiring or have years to go, consider what skills or tools you can obtain or maintain in retirement so that you remain active, healthy and happy. “It’s not just, ‘hey, get a hobby,’” said Chris Orestis, president of Retirement Genius, a company dedicated to assisting older Americans navigating retirement.

  • Ex-Wells Fargo VP Fights SEC on Fake Accounts — With Silence

    (Bloomberg) -- A former Wells Fargo & Co. top executive allegedly at the center of the company’s fake accounts scandal is asserting her constitutional right against self-incrimination to push back against claims by the Securities Exchange Commission that she misled investors. Carrie Tolstedt, who was a senior vice president before she left the bank in 2016, cited her right under the Fifth Amendment not to be a witness against herself more than 100 times in a response filed Friday to the agency’s

  • Amazon Plans to Add 40,000 Workers to U.S. Corporate Ranks

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. says it plans to add more than 40,000 people to its corporate ranks in the U.S., a hiring spree the company is calling its biggest-ever recruiting and training event. The world’s largest online retailer and cloud-computing company said in a statement that it plans to hold a career fair Sept. 15, continuing a pattern in recent years of inviting job seekers en masse to learn about the company’s open roles. Amazon didn’t specify where the positions would be located, b

  • Amazon cloud service glitch resolved after disruptions to Japan brokers, airline -Kyodo

    TOKYO (Reuters) -A glitch in Amazon Web Services has been resolved, Japan's Kyodo news agency said on Thursday, after companies from major online brokerages to the top mobile phone carrier and a leading airline suffered disruptions to their operations. Earlier, an Amazon spokesperson had said the company was working to restore its system, but declined to comment on how many customers were affected. SBI Securities and Rakuten Securities were among the online brokerages that reported delays in price data feeds and other system glitches.

  • China Hedge Funds Pay $300,000 to Beat Wall Street to Best Graduates

    (Bloomberg) -- When computing major Garen Zhou deferred his studies in the U.S. because of the pandemic, he applied for internships at China’s biggest internet companies.In the end, the Peking University graduate chose Ubiquant, a local hedge fund managing $8 billion of assets which is offering top college leavers like Ph.D.s annual salaries of as much as $300,000. After a year, Zhou became a permanent employee, giving up his enrollment at Johns Hopkins University.“The benefits of staying in thi

  • Worried About Tapering? Here’s How Retirement Savers Can Adjust Their Portfolios

    News that the Federal Reserve could begin trimming its bond-buying program later this year shouldn’t affect the retirement-saving strategy of young workers, but those nearing retirement might want to make some adjustments to bondholdings, advisors say.

  • Corn Crashes as Hurricane Ida Devastates Busiest U.S. Export Hub

    (Bloomberg) -- Corn prices in Chicago sank to a seven-week low as broken grain elevators and power outages in the U.S.’s busiest agricultural port raised concerns about grain supplies with nowhere to go.Hurricane Ida left more than 1 million homes and businesses without electricity in southern Louisiana and also shuttered export terminals in New Orleans. Food supply chains were already under severe pressure amid the pandemic, with shortages of everything from packaging to truck drivers.The U.S.

  • Apple asks U.S. employees to report vaccination status - Bloomberg News

    New guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that requires fully vaccinated individuals to wear masks have prompted companies to change their policies on vaccinations and masking. Apple did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

  • How to find and keep your best employees – and surefire ways to lose them

    Employees know they are in demand right now – and they’re demanding that their needs are met. What can you do. How can you attract and retain them?

  • Analysis-Wells Fargo's long road to repair extends with prospect of more penalties

    Regulators at two key agencies – the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) – are considering additional sanctions against Wells Fargo because it has been too slow to compensate victims and address underlying weaknesses in business practices, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday. The bank also remains under an unprecedented asset cap that the Federal Reserve imposed, as well as roughly a dozen consent orders with regulators, all stemming from a sales scandal that erupted publicly in September 2016. OCC, CFPB, Fed and Wells Fargo spokespeople declined to comment.

  • How a Single Covid Case Rocked the World’s Biggest Carmaker

    (Bloomberg) -- Early last month at a sprawling factory on the highway connecting Hanoi to the Vietnamese port city of Haiphong, a single worker tested positive for Covid-19. The delta variant was spreading swiftly through the Southeast Asian nation at the time, and on Aug. 4, provincial officials suspended work at the plant, run by an auto-parts manufacturer.An ocean away, Toyota Motor Corp. Chief Purchasing Group Officer Kazunari Kumakura was watching intently. The factory is operated by a key

  • 5 Key Retirement Planning Steps to Take

    Retirement planning is a multistep process that evolves over time. To have a comfortable, secure—and fun—retirement, you need to build the financial cushion that will fund it all. Planning for retirement starts with thinking about your retirement goals and how long you have to meet them.

  • Walmart to hire 20,000 supply chain associates during hiring events

    Walmart Inc. will host hiring events on September 8 and September 9 during which the retail giant plans to add 20,000 supply chain associates. New hires will work across 250 Walmart and Sam's Club distribution centers, fulfillment centers and transportation offices. Average pay will be $20.37 per hour. The company also highlights its medical care benefit cost, which starts at $30.50 per pay period, the $150 bonus for getting the COVID-19 vaccination, education benefits and other perks. Walmart j