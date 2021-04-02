U.S. markets closed

ONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. ("Frequency" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: FREQ) for violations of the securities laws.

(PRNewsfoto/The Schall Law Firm)
(PRNewsfoto/The Schall Law Firm)

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Frequency issued a press release on March 23, 2021, announcing topline data from its FX-322 Phase 2a study (FX-322-202). The Company admitted that "the interim results show that four weekly injections in subjects with mild to moderately severe sensorineural hearing loss (SNHL) did not demonstrate improvements in hearing measures versus placebo." Based on this news, shares of Frequency dropped by almost 78% on the same day.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:
The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.
310-301-3335
info@schallfirm.com
www.schallfirm.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ongoing-investigation-alert-the-schall-law-firm-announces-it-is-investigating-claims-against-frequency-therapeutics-inc-and-encourages-investors-with-losses-of-100-000-to-contact-the-firm-301261461.html

SOURCE The Schall Law Firm

