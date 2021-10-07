U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,399.76
    +36.21 (+0.83%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,754.94
    +337.95 (+0.98%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,654.02
    +152.10 (+1.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,250.09
    +35.14 (+1.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.82
    +0.52 (+0.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,756.00
    -3.20 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    22.61
    -0.04 (-0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1559
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5710
    +0.0470 (+3.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3617
    +0.0035 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.6280
    +0.2140 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,009.90
    -1,014.93 (-1.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,317.87
    +0.11 (+0.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,078.04
    +82.17 (+1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,678.21
    +149.34 (+0.54%)
     

ONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against TMC the metals company Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 /The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of TMC the metals company Inc. ("TMC" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:TMC) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. TMC is the subject of a report published by Bonitas Research on October 6, 2021. The report alleges serious problems within the Company, including overpayment on licenses to potentially undisclosed insiders; artificial inflation of the Company's exploration expenses; a potentially unusable license that cost the Company $43 million in cash and stock. Based on this news, shares of TMC dropped more than 6.6% in intraday trading.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.
310-301-3335
info@schallfirm.com
www.schallfirm.com

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/667313/ONGOING-INVESTIGATION-ALERT-The-Schall-Law-Firm-Announces-it-is-Investigating-Claims-Against-TMC-the-metals-company-Inc-and-Encourages-Investors-with-Losses-to-Contact-the-Firm

Recommended Stories

  • Why Alibaba shares are higher today

    Julie Hyman discusses the rally in Alibaba shares in early trading on Thursday, making it the top trending ticker on Yahoo Finance.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Surging Today

    What happened Electric vehicle stock Nio (NYSE: NIO) jumped Thursday morning, rallying 7.5% by 11:45 a.m. EDT after a huge analyst upgrade. So what Goldman Sachs upgraded its rating on Nio stock to buy with a price target of $56 a share, representing a whopping 66% upside from the stock's Wednesday closing price.

  • Why shares of these two old automakers are on fire

    The trade over the past month has been to bet on two of the oldest automakers in the game. Here's why.

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks You Can Buy Right Away

    Market research firm IDC's semiconductor industry report indicates that the demand for chips isn't going to dry up this year. The firm expects the semiconductor market to record 17.3% growth in 2021, up from the 10.8% increase it recorded last year. IDC points out that the semiconductor boom is being driven by smartphones, servers, notebooks, smart homes, gaming, wearables, and automotive, along with robust pricing for memory chips.

  • Duckhorn CEO on M&A: going to be disciplined, not aggressive

    Alex Ryan, Duckhorn Portfolio’s President, CEO and Chairman, discusses the company’s latest quarterly results, the state of the wine industry and Duckhorn’s strategy when it comes to mergers and acquisitions.

  • Why Square Stock Just Popped

    Shares of point-of-sale payments processor Square (NYSE: SQ) jumped out of the gate this morning, and were up a solid 3% as of 10:25 a.m. EDT. You can thank Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE: JEF), which upgraded the stock and raised its price target. This morning, investment bank Jefferies announced a change in analyst coverage of Square and an upgrade of the stock to buy, with a higher price target as well: $300 a share.

  • Why Alibaba Shares Were Surging Today

    Shares of Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) were rallying today on news of thawing tensions between the U.S. and China after President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to hold a virtual summit. Additionally, Charlie Munger's Daily Journal (NASDAQ: DJCO) revealed in a filing earlier this week that it upped its stake in Alibaba by 83%. Chinese stocks are often sensitive to geopolitical events, and news that Biden and Xi will meet later this year could signal a thaw in relations between China and the U.S. The Trump administration attempted to pressure China via a trade war, and Biden seems to want to unwind some of the tariffs imposed during the Trump years.

  • Apple’s potential 2024 car launch will rock Tesla’s stock: analyst

    Craig Irwin, Roth Capital Partners Analyst, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss what to expect from Tesla’s investor day.

  • What Happens to Bitcoin After All 21 Million Are Mined?

    Bitcoin is a popular cryptocurrency with a finite supply. What will happen when we reach the end of that supply?

  • Why Shares of Tata Motors Drove Higher on Thursday

    While the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 were both rising Thursday, shares of giant Indian automaker Tata Motors (NYSE: TTM) were gaining considerably more ground than the benchmark averages. As of 1:44 p.m. EDT, shares of Tata Motors trading on the NYSE were up by 15.8% to a level they hadn't seen since April 2018. The catalyst behind Tata's surge on Thursday was an auspicious new view on the stock from Morgan Stanley analyst Binay Singh.

  • Why Ford Stock Popped Today

    General Motors (NYSE: GM) got a lot of press for its investor day yesterday, but it is Ford's (NYSE: F) stock that is leading the way today, climbing as much as 5.9%. Yesterday, CNBC reported that GM told investors it was heading full bore into the world of electric vehicles, and with a recurring revenue strategy, it expects it to double annual sales by 2030. Ford announced last week that it is investing more than $11 billion to build an EV and battery manufacturing "mega campus" in Tennessee, as well as two other battery plants in Kentucky, along with Korean partner SK Innovation.

  • Billionaire Peter Thiel's Palantir pops — 3 more of his ideas that could soar next

    Pay attention. These three Thiel stocks can surge at any moment.

  • Why the recent market decline was likely just a shakeout before a major rally

    The recent market decline has many people wondering if this is the start of a bigger correction, or just a shakeout before a fourth quarter rally? I’m leaning towards the latter for the following reasons: seasonality, the Fed, technicals, and sentiment.

  • 2 Ultra-Cheap Stocks Trading Below Their Book Values

    When a company's shares are trading below book value, that can be a sign that the stock is significantly undervalued. Also, they may believe the company's assets are overvalued. Healthcare company Viatris only began trading on the Nasdaq last year after it spun off from industry giant and COVID-19 vaccine maker Pfizer.

  • Retail traders follow Nancy Pelosi's husband's stock moves to find winners

    When in doubt, pick the same stocks that lawmakers' spouses are buying? That's what retail investors have been doing when it comes to trades made by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi.

  • Is GE Stock A Buy After Q2 Earnings Beat?

    GE's turnaround is gaining traction as key businesses improve while the industrial giant continues to shrink its debt load.

  • 2 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    Procter & Gamble is a Dividend King, with 65 consecutive years' worth of dividend hikes under its belt. There are additional reasons to like Procter & Gamble. Procter & Gamble has massive clout with retailers and a huge advertising budget, and its high-end brands are demonstrably better than cheaper alternatives.

  • This Tech Stock Is a Terrific Bargain Right Now

    Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) stock has slipped over 3.5% after its fiscal 2021 fourth-quarter earnings report (released on Sept. 28) failed to excite investors. The memory specialist's weaker-than-expected guidance was enough for investors who fear that a memory price bust may be around the corner to hit the panic button -- an event that's likely to throw Micron's outstanding growth off track. Micron finished the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 with adjusted earnings of $2.42 per share on revenue of $8.27 billion.

  • AT&T Stock Has Never Recovered From Covid. Why It Could Be Fairly Valued Now.

    The stock has gotten undeniably cheap since the telecom giant announced a major overhaul of its businesses, prompting an upgrade from MoffettNathanson.

  • Fast-Growing Stocks: GOOGL Stock Among 24 Names Expecting Up To 800% Growth In Q3

    GOOGL stock, TaskUs and Crocs among 24 of today's fastest-growing stocks as market looks to rebound.