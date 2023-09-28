Ongoing investigation leads to 24 search warrants in nine Southwest Virginia counties

Sep. 28—Multiple local, state and federal law enforcement agencies participated in an operation Thursday involving 24 search warrants in nine Southwest Virginia counties.

The operation was described by the Virginia State Police as an ongoing multi-agency criminal investigation.

Corinne Geller, public relations director for the Virginia State Police, said the search warrants are part of an extensive, ongoing criminal investigation into allegations of money laundering and illegal narcotic distribution network by retail establishments in Tazewell, Wythe, Smyth, Lee, Montgomery, Pulaski, Roanoke, Scott, Smyth, and Washington counties.

Geller said no arrests were made as a result of Thursday's evidentiary search warrants. She said the investigation remains ongoing at this time.

Law enforcement agencies involved in Thursday's operation included the Tazewell, Buchanan, Dickenson, Carroll, Grayson, Lee, Montgomery, Patrick, Pulaski, Roanoke, Russell, Scott, Smyth and Washington County sheriff's offices.

Geller said police departments from Bluefield, Grundy, Richlands, Tazewell, Gate City, Weber City, Abingdon, Damascus, Marion, Wythe, Galax, Pulaski, Blacksburg, Christiansburg and Radford also participated in the operation.

Other agencies involved in the operation included the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Wytheville and Salem field offices; United States Postal Inspection Service; Drug Enforcement Administration; Virginia Attorney General's Office; and the Lee, Montgomery, Pulaski, Roanoke, Scott, Smyth, Tazewell, Washington and Wythe County Commonwealth's Attorneys.

