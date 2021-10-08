U.S. markets close in 11 minutes

ONGOING INVESTIGATION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against TMC the metals company Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

·2 min read
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2021 /The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of TMC the metals company Inc. ("TMC" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:TMC) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. TMC is the subject of a report published by Bonitas Research on October 6, 2021. The report alleges serious problems within the Company, including overpayment on licenses to potentially undisclosed insiders; artificial inflation of the Company's exploration expenses; a potentially unusable license that cost the Company $43 million in cash and stock. Based on this news, shares of TMC dropped more than 6.6% in intraday trading.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.
310-301-3335
info@schallfirm.com
www.schallfirm.com

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/667436/ONGOING-INVESTIGATION-NOTICE-The-Schall-Law-Firm-Announces-it-is-Investigating-Claims-Against-TMC-the-metals-company-Inc-and-Encourages-Investors-with-Losses-to-Contact-the-Firm

