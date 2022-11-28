U.S. markets close in 3 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,991.06
    -35.06 (-0.87%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,078.79
    -268.24 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,139.31
    -87.05 (-0.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,847.74
    -21.46 (-1.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.23
    +0.95 (+1.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,742.70
    -11.30 (-0.64%)
     

  • Silver

    21.00
    -0.43 (-2.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0380
    -0.0025 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7030
    +0.0120 (+0.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2027
    -0.0064 (-0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.8150
    -0.2850 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,282.81
    -251.15 (-1.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    382.15
    +1.86 (+0.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,474.02
    -12.65 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,162.83
    -120.20 (-0.42%)
     

Ongoing Legal Battles Put Maine Lobster Fishery in Crosshairs, Results in Suspension of Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) Certification

·2 min read

PORTLAND, Maine, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- An ongoing legal dispute between environmental activists and the federal government has led Maine Lobster's Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) fishing certification to be suspended.

Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative (PRNewsfoto/Maine Lobster Marketing Collabo)
Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative (PRNewsfoto/Maine Lobster Marketing Collabo)

An independent auditor conducted a comprehensive evaluation of the fishery earlier this year and determined that Maine Lobster is a well-managed and sustainable fishery according to MSC fisheries standards. Shortly after this assessment, a court ruled that regulations issued by the National Marine Fisheries Service to govern the management of North American right whales (NARW) do not meet the requirements of federal laws to protect endangered species. As a result of this court ruling, while the industry has complied with all regulations in good faith, the independent auditor suspended the MSC certificate of the fishery.

MSC reinforced these findings in their certification announcement noting that "in the most recent assessment by the assessor, no evidence was found that the Maine lobster fishery is responsible for entanglements or interactions with right whales."

Industry voices and sustainability leaders are reassuring consumers about Maine Lobster's sustainability.  Maine Lobster has a decades-long track record of adopting proactive changes to promote environmental safety and to protect the whales. As a result, since 2004, no NARW entanglement has been attributed to Maine Lobster gear, and no NARW death or serious injury has ever been attributed to Maine Lobster.

"Maine lobster has always been sustainable and that hasn't changed with the recent announcement from MSC," said Steve Kingston, owner of The Clam Shack in Kennebunk, Maine. "I will continue to proudly stand by Maine Lobster, and would encourage retailers, buyers, and patrons to educate themselves on the nuances of these decisions."

Maine lobstermen continue to work with scientists and other stakeholders to find data-driven solutions to keep their fishery at the forefront of sustainability. The Gulf of Maine Research Institute continues to verify Maine Lobster with its Gulf of Maine Responsibly Harvested® label.

For more information on the industry's efforts to protect right whales, please visit www.rightwhalesandmainelobster.com.

About the Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative

The Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative (MLMC), founded in 2013, is funded by Maine Lobster harvesters, dealers, and processors to grow demand, both for whole live lobster and a variety of value-added products. The MLMC supports that objective by promoting the core values of the Maine Lobster industry, including sustainability and traceability, that's deeply rooted in the fishery's multi-generational tradition.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ongoing-legal-battles-put-maine-lobster-fishery-in-crosshairs-results-in-suspension-of-marine-stewardship-council-msc-certification-301688064.html

SOURCE Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative

Recommended Stories

  • Whole Foods decision to pull lobster divides enviros, pols

    Environmental groups are once again at odds with politicians and fishermen in New England in the wake of a decision by high-end retail giant Whole Foods to stop selling Maine lobster. Whole Foods recently said that it will stop selling lobster from the Gulf of Maine at hundreds of its stores around the country. The company cited decisions by a pair of sustainability organizations to take away their endorsements of the U.S. lobster fishing industry.

  • Analyst Says Coinbase 'A Waste Of Time', Taylor Swift's Concert Fiasco Under DOJ Probe, Shopify Clocks Record Black Friday Sales: Top Stories Monday, Nov. 28

    CNBC After FTX Collapse, 'Crypto Is Dead' And Coinbase' A Waste Of Time:' Mizuho Analyst Dan Dolev, a Mizuho Americas analyst, believes that crypto may be finished after the recent troubles at FTX (FTT/USD), a bankrupt crypto exchange. Dolev said in an interview with CNBC that he thinks "crypto is dead" and "investing in Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) is just a waste of time." Wall Street Journal Did AOC Prompt A Justice Department Investigation Over A Taylor Swift Concert? The U.S. Justice Department

  • Oil Stocks Are Showing A Peculiar Disconnect From Crude Prices

    Crude prices have fallen back on a flurry of bearish news, but energy stocks remain resilient as oil firms continue to hand out cash to shareholders

  • Hong Kong-Listed Casino Stocks Gain Following License Approvals

    Hong Kong-listed casino stocks are up in early Asia trade after the Macau government renewed the licenses of the six casino operators currently registered in the city for another 10 years. SJM Holdings Ltd. rises 7.6%, MGM China Holdings Ltd. surges 13%, Melco International Development Ltd. is up 7.2%, Sands China Ltd. gains 5.9%, and Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd. edges 0.8% higher. Casino operator Genting Malaysia Bhd., which had emerged as a surprise seventh bidder, had its license application rejected.

  • UAE Plans Global Energy Push With Adnoc’s $150 Billion Spending

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After His White Supremacist MeetingThe United Arab Emirates will expand its global energy reach as the OPEC member’s biggest energy company boosts spending to increase oil and natural gas production capacity.Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. will invest $150 billion in the five years through 2027, according to a stat

  • First Mover Americas: Bahamas on Defense After FTX's Collapse

    The latest price moves in bitcoin (BTC) and crypto markets in context for Nov. 28, 2022. First Mover is CoinDesk’s daily newsletter that contextualizes the latest actions in the crypto markets.

  • Are Business Services Stocks Lagging Automatic Data Processing (ADP) This Year?

    Here is how Automatic Data Processing (ADP) and CRA International (CRAI) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

  • China's industrial profits drop further as COVID woes take toll on economy

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's industrial firms saw overall profits decline further in the January-October period as COVID-19 outbreaks flared up and cities imposed new virus curbs, including targeted lockdowns, dampening economic activity. Last month, China's industrial output surged 5.0% from a year earlier, missing expectations for a 5.2% gain in a Reuters poll and slowing from the 6.3% growth seen in September.

  • The Logistics and Supply-Chain Slowdown Has Begun. Here’s How to Take Advantage.

    Shipping prices have plunged after a pandemic surge, casting a cloud over peak season. Logistics leaders should take it slow as the industry recalibrates.

  • Is Snowflake Stock A Buy Or Sell Amid Worries Over Slowing Public Cloud Growth?

    The valuation of Snowflake stock, the biggest software IPO ever, remains controversial. Here is what technical analysis says about buying SNOW stock.

  • Discount Broker Crosses Buy Point As Busier Stock Trading Raises Bottom Line

    Charles Schwab crossed a buy point as the brokerage rallies on strong stock trading activity and high interest rates.

  • Etsy Roars Back From Bursting of Pandemic Bubble With 78% Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- Etsy Inc. is proving to be something of a breakout star among e-commerce stocks in the second half of the year, as the company’s business model helps it dodge much of the inflation that has pushed up costs at online merchants such as Amazon.com Inc. Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After His White Supremacist MeetingShares of the Brooklyn-bas

  • ‘Patience Pays Off’: Billionaire Ken Fisher Loads Up on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Investors looking for a guiding hand to steer them safely through the current hazardous stock market landscape could do worse than listen to what billionaire Ken Fisher has to say. The Fisher Investments founder famously started his independent money management firm with $250 in 1979, a company that is now a $197-plus billion going concern, while Fisher’s own net worth stands north of $5 billion. So, for those getting restless from 2022’s unrelenting bear, Fisher has some very simple advice: "Th

  • Copper’s Biggest Mystery Is Finally Cracking

    (Bloomberg) -- The warnings keep getting louder: the world is hurtling toward a desperate shortage of copper. Humans are more dependent than ever on a metal we’ve used for 10,000 years; new deposits are drying up, and the type of breakthrough technologies that transformed other commodities have failed to materialize for copper.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsUkraine’s Victories May Become a Problem for the USKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After Hi

  • Noble Mineral: Exploration Update - Geophysical Crews Mobilized to Kidd Creek Project, Timmins, Ontario

    Toronto, Ontario – TheNewswire - November 28, 2022 – Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (“Noble” or the “Company”) (TSXV:NOB), (FRANKFURT:NB7), (OTC:NLPXF) is pleased to report on progress on a number ...

  • Another Reason a Quick End to the Fed’s Rate Hikes Looks Unlikely

    Although growth of the U.S. money supply is slowing, employment trends are strong, lots of cash is left over from the pandemic stimulus, and using credit cards is easy. That has put many people in a buying mood, inflation or no inflation.

  • 2 Auto Replacement Parts Stocks on the Right Track Amid Industry Odds

    In an otherwise gloomy industry, Genuine Parts (GPC) and LKQ Corp (LKQ) appear better-positioned, thanks to their strategic buyouts and investor-friendly moves.

  • Iconix Founder Neil Cole Convicted in Accounting-Fraud Retrial

    (Bloomberg) -- The founder and former chief executive officer of apparel licenser Iconix Brand Group was convicted of securities fraud and other charges for misleading investors about the company’s earnings.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After His White Supremacist MeetingNeil Cole, 65, was found guilty of all eight criminal charges against him by a unani

  • Popeyes, Wingstop, Others Step Up Chicken Offerings as Poultry Prices Drop

    Prices for chicken breasts have fallen about 70% since June, bringing relief to Popeyes, Applebee’s and other chains, which have struggled with escalating costs this year.

  • Cathie Wood Has Bet Big On These 10 Stocks; Here's How They're Performing

    Cathie Wood makes big bets on potential huge winners. But Ark Invest's top 10 holdings, including Tesla and Roku, have tumbled in 2022.