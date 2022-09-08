U.S. markets closed

Ongoing Sustainable Drying Trend Accelerating Global Demand for Solar Dryers, States Fact.MR

FACT.MR
·7 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

Technological Advancements in Solar Dryers Expected To Reflect Attractive Near-Term Opportunities for Market Players

Seoul, South Korea, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest industry report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global solar dryer market is estimated at US$ 2.64 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 6.1% during the 2022-2032 forecast years.

The two key pillars of sustainability are the environment and the economy. Solar dryers are most suited for sustainable development, which aims to meet human needs without endangering the environment. There are several opportunities for manufacturers of solar dryers in the short-term period as a result of rising global awareness of sustainability and innovation.

For Critical Insights on Solar Dryer Market, Request a Sample Report

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7663

In vivid industries such as agriculture, food processing, textiles, pharmaceuticals, and many more, the use of solar dryers has considerably increased. Additionally, the utilization of solar dryers can substantially minimize post-harvest losses for small-scale producers, increase food quality, creating revenue opportunities, and addressing the worldwide issues of hunger and food security.

Besides, industries such as food processing, textile, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and others are also changing the direction of their energy supply as the world pushes for greener initiatives.

As such, the market for solar dryers is anticipated to provide an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 2.26 billion by 2032, on the back of their broad usage across the world.

How Will Solar Dryer Market Growth Be Aided By the Agriculture Industry?

An important issue being faced by developing countries in recent times is the security of food. The usage of solar dryers provides a good socio-economic solution for the security of food. According to the varying quantities to be dried, different designs of solar dryers can be used. A cabinet dryer is a box-type dryer that is used to dry vegetables, fruits, and other food in small quantities.

China, the U.S, Brazil, and India are the top four leading countries in the agriculture industry. India generates revenue of approximately US$ 38.3 billion from the agriculture sector. Drying the produced food is one of the important processes in agriculture to preserve it for a longer time.

Active involvement of developed and developing countries in the agriculture industry is paving the way for increased sales of solar dryers in the long run. The agro-industry solar dryer market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% due to booming technological developments in the agriculture industry.

To learn more about Solar Dryer Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7663

Key Segments Covered in the Solar Dryer Industry Survey

  • By Product Type :

    • Box Type

    • Cabinet

    • Tunnel

  • By Design :

    • Natural Convection Dryers

    • Forced Convection Dryers

  • By Mode :

    • Direct

    • Indirect

    • Mixed

  • By End-use Industry :

    • Textile Industry

    • Agro-Industry

    • Food Processing Industry

    • Paper Industry

    • Pharmaceutical Industry

    • Other Discrete Manufacturing

  • By Region :

    • North America

    • Latin America

    • Europe

    • East Asia

    • South Asia & Oceania

    • MEA

Market Development

Top manufacturers are aiming to produce a wide standard of products that may help meet the changing demands from diverse end-use industries for value-added products and lessen the negative effects on the environment.

  • For instance, Rudra Solar Energy has come up with a hybrid solar dryer, which can even be operated in the absence of the sun via switching on an electric heater that consumes less power.

Additionally, industry participants are working to grow their client base by providing collaborative platforms that let customers directly engage with their technical teams. Market leaders are also concentrating on forming alliances and purchasing small- and medium-sized enterprises to diversify their portfolios and provide more expertise.

  • One such instance is the collaboration between Malnutrition Matters and SolarFlex Inc. to create a cutting-edge solar fruit and vegetable dryer with a flexible design that is affordable for end users.

Get Customization on Solar Dryer Market Report for Specific Research Solutions
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7663

Key players in the Solar Dryer Market

  • Rudra Solar Energy

  • My Solar Dryer

  • Juatechnology

  • Radha Solar Dryer

  • Focusun Energy Systems

  • Malnutrition Matters

  • Effimaxsolar

  • Solar Brother

  • Covestro

Key Takeaways from Solar Dryer Market Study

  • By the end of 2022, the market is projected to achieve a global market size of US$ 10.01 Bn.

  • Globally, North America accounted for over 33.5% of revenue in 2022.

  • Hardware based digital transaction management systems to dominate the market in 2022, with a revenue share of over 40.5%

  • More than 38.4% of market revenue was generated by the electronic signatures segment in 2021

  • Over 55.5% of the market revenue in 2022 will be accounted for by large enterprises.

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Industrial Goods Domain-

Dryer Vents Market- The global dryer vents market is estimated to be valued at ~US$ 360 million by the end of 2019. Adoption of online and offline laundry services has been observed to be gathering visible traction over the recent past, which is likely to remain key factor boosting the sales of dryer vents.

Flash Dryers Market- The global flash dryers market is estimated at USD 973 Million in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 1,369 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2022 to 2032.

Hopper Dryers Market- Hopper dryers are also called hot air dryers, and they make the perfect choice for eradicating moisture from the surface of pellets of non-hygroscopic resin, before melting them.

Fabric Mesh for Industrial Dryer Market- The global fabric mesh for industrial dryer market is estimated at USD 1.1 Million in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 1.6 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2032.

Rotary Dryers Market- The global rotary dryer market analysis, which reveals that global demand enjoyed year-on-year (YoY) growth of 2.2% in 2021. The global rotary dryer market size in 2021 is set to be valued at US$ 1.2 Bn.

Compressed Air Dryer Market- Global sales of compressed air dryers are estimated at US$ 3.5 Bn in 2022. Expanding at a CAGR of 6.5%, the global compressed air dryer market is slated to surpass a valuation of US$ 6.6 Bn by the end of 2032.

Grain Dryer Market- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence firm, grain dryer sales are expected to increase considerably in 2021 and beyond. The necessity to eliminate moisture from grains to enhance shelf life is principally driving adoption.

Sludge Dryer Machine Market- According to latest research by Fact,MR., Sludge dryer machine market is set to witness steady growth during 2021-2031. Demand for the equipment will witness steady recovery in short-term, with optimistic growth outlook in the long-run.

North America Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes Market- The North American reinforced thermoplastic pipes market is estimated to increase at a CAGR of 3%, expected to reach a market value of US$ 4 Billion by the end of the said period of assessment, 2022 to 2032.

Optical Lens Cutter and Edger Market- The global optical lens cutter and edger market size is estimated at US$ 402.4 million in 2022 and is projected to expand at a high CAGR of 9.2% to reach a market valuation of US$ 973.2 million by the end of 2032.

