U.S. markets open in 5 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,687.00
    -0.50 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,156.00
    +33.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,716.75
    -42.25 (-0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,201.20
    -1.50 (-0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.65
    +0.19 (+0.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.80
    -1.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    22.09
    -0.10 (-0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1311
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7330
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.84
    +0.11 (+0.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3539
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8400
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,383.98
    -694.18 (-1.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,058.75
    -32.59 (-2.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,451.41
    +1.04 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,478.56
    -9.31 (-0.03%)
     

Onion Global Brands Featured in the 6th Edition of the "Top 10 Lifestyle Brands" List Compiled by LIFE+ and The Jinan University Lifestyle Academy

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

GUANGZHOU, China, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Onion Global Limited ("Onion Global", the "Group" or the "Company") (NYSE: OG), a next-generation lifestyle brand platform that incubates, markets, and distributes the world's fresh, fashionable, and future brands to young people in China and across Asia, today announced that a select group of its brands were featured in the 6th edition of the "Top 10 Lifestyle Brands" list compiled by LIFE+, an independent third party media platform that conducts research on the changing lifestyle patterns in China, and the Jinan University Lifestyle Academy.

Specifically, TENKOU RYUUGI, one of Onion Global's Luca Brands, was featured on the 2021 China Top 10 Household Experience List for delivering high-quality, aesthetics-focused, and value-for-money household products in the household, skincare, and health categories. LETSEXY, an Onion Global incubated, low-fat, light meal food brand that focuses on weight management and the production of functional superfood products was featured on the 2021 China Top 10 Dining Experience List for its customized calorie-controlled products developed based on its two-dimensional model of relaxation and science. MIRACLE SNACK STORE, an Onion Global snack brand that offers a variety of snacks designed to satisfy the dynamic eating habits of young people, was featured on the 2021 China Top 10 Design List.

Mr. Cong (Kenny) Li, Founder and CEO of Onion Global commented, "These awards speak to our efforts in cultivating and managing lifestyle brands, and our product portfolio can now cover the entire spectrum of a consumer's day-to-day life needs. Today, our Luca Brands portfolio has more than 30 popular brands and over 600 products that we have accumulated through investments, M&A, and strategic brand management. The portfolio covers products from smart lifestyle and healthy foods to biotech products that are aimed at promoting a better lifestyle. Going forward we will continue to grow our product offerings with ones that are backed by science and technology, and closely monitor the repurchase rates to analyze and differentiate our most popular products. Our investment in technology creates barriers that are underpinned by our strengths in the upstream supply chain that we have established over the years, enabling us to meet the evolving needs of our consumers with better products. We will continue to enhance our offerings by further investing in intelligent manufacturers and research and development centers worldwide."

Onion Global focuses on the integration of online and offline consumption scenarios and has created a brand portfolio matrix that meets the tastes and demands of the younger generation. The Company is building a holistic brands ecosystem by leveraging the integrated platform of its supply chain, brands, marketing, and distribution channels. As such, Onion Global can meet the diversified, vertical, and experiential lifestyle needs of the younger consumers that are leading the consumption growth in the new consumption era.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, the Company's forecasts, general observation of the industry, and business outlook, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "expects," "anticipates," "target," "aim," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "potential," "estimates" "continue," "is/are likely to," or other similar statements. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Onion Global's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Onion Global does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

About Onion Global Limited

Onion Global Limited (NYSE: OG) is a next-generation lifestyle brand platform that incubates, markets, and distributes the world's fresh, fashionable, and future brands, which we refer to as "3F brands," to young people in China and across Asia. The Company's mission is to be the dream factory of lifestyle brands for young people. The Company's platform offers an integrated solution to develop, market, and distribute new and inspiring branded products, thereby reshaping the lifestyle shopping and consumer culture in China. Onion Global Limited has been listed on New York Stock Exchange since May 2021.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.msyc.com/.

Investor Relations Contact
In China:
Onion Global Ltd.
Investor Relations
E-mail: ir@msyc.cc

Christensen
Mr. Eric Yuan
E-mail: eyuan@christensenir.com
Tel: +86-10-5900-1548

In the United States:
Christensen
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
E-mail: lbergkamp@christensenir.com
Tel: +1-480-614-3004

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/onion-global-brands-featured-in-the-6th-edition-of-the-top-10-lifestyle-brands-list-compiled-by-life-and-the-jinan-university-lifestyle-academy-301456061.html

SOURCE Onion Global Limited

Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer: 2022 is the year to invest in companies that actually make money — and these 3 stocks fit the bill

    It's time to abandon today’s obsession with empty growth, the CNBC host says.

  • Mohamed El-Erian says a ‘trifecta’ of dangers will haunt the US economy in 2022 — here’s how to protect your portfolio

    America may not be able to handle the new reality ahead, the economist says.

  • GameStop soars 30% in after-hours on reported NFT plans

    GameStop’s (GME) stock is surging in after-hours after a report that the video game retailer is launching a marketplace for nonfungible tokens (NFTs). The company has a link on the GameStop URL soliciting creators in the NFT marketplace.

  • Suze Orman: This is the only asset class with a track record of 'earning more than inflation' — here are 3 smart ways to buy it in 2022

    Experts are worried about this asset. But Suze still likes it.

  • Why Beyond Meat Stock Just Soared

    What happened Shares of plant-based meat company Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) soared on Thursday -- a day late. The company made a big announcement on Wednesday, and the stock spiked higher in pre-market trading.

  • Number of Nasdaq Stocks Down 50% or More Is Almost at a Record

    (Bloomberg) -- A near-record number of tech stocks have plunged by some 50% in an echo of the dot-com crash.Roughly four in every 10 companies on the Nasdaq Composite Index have seen their market values cut in half from their 52-week highs, while the majority of gauge members are mired in bear markets, according to Jason Goepfert, chief research officer at Sundial Capital Research. “Whatever the fundamental and macro considerations, there is no doubt that investors have been selling first and tr

  • Why Shares of Lucid and Nio Sank Today, While an EV Start-Up Stock Jumped

    The stocks of Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) and Nio (NYSE: NIO) are each down between 20% and 30% since the start of December 2021. As of 1:50 p.m. ET, shares of Lucid and Nio were down 4.7% and 2.2%, respectively. While shares have been trending down with the tech market recently, Lucid and Nio may be getting affected a bit by Tesla right now.

  • This tech giant will shape the future of the metaverse, buy its stock: analyst

    Here's why this tech giant will cash in on the metasverse, says one widely followed analyst.

  • Bitcoin will see its 'dot-com moment' over next year or two: Charts technician

    It's been a bad start of the year for Bitcoin (BTC-USD), and 2022 could bring more pain.

  • Why AMC Entertainment's Stock Surged After Hours

    The stock's activity could lead to a false bullish narrative

  • Why Teladoc Health Stock Is Sinking This Week

    Shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) were sinking 11.3% this week as of the market close on Thursday, based on data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The only announcement from Teladoc was that it plans to participate in the virtual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference next week. Second, the overall stock market has been highly volatile, with the Federal Reserve confirming that interest rate hikes are on the way.

  • Humana Sinks, Driving Down Insurers, After Cutting Medicare Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Humana Inc. shares plunged the most intraday in 13 years, dragging down rivals’ stocks, after the health insurer cut its forecast for Medicare membership growth by about half.Humana expects to add 150,000 to 200,000 new members in Medicare Advantage plans this year, down from an earlier estimate of 325,000 to 375,000, the company said Thursday in a filing. The insurer cited higher-than-expected terminations during the recent enrollment window for 2022 Medicare coverage. Shares of

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Popped Today

    Bad news for investors who own CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD): This morning, Piper Sandler cut its price target on your stock by 17%, to $250 a share. Good news for CrowdStrike shareholders: Piper's $250 price target still leaves room for CrowdStrike shares to rise 32% this year, and as of 2:45 p.m. ET, CrowdStrike stock is up 5.7% in response. Piper Sandler recognizes that fact, and is maintaining its overweight rating on the shares -- and not just Piper Sandler, either, because just yesterday, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of CrowdStrike with an overweight rating of its own.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Fizzles; GME Stock, Trump Stock DWAC Spike On News

    A tepid market rally fizzled Thursday as bond yields kept rising. Meme stocks rallied, led by Trump stock DWAC.

  • Rivian Stock Is Dropping Like a Stone. Blame Amazon.

    Rivian stock slid 11% Thursday, extending losses from the previous session. News regarding Amazon.com, a Rivian customer and investor, has other Rivian investors vexed.

  • Alibaba’s ‘long-term strategy is intact,’ analyst says as stock rises

    U.S.-listed shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. have come under pressure in recent months amid concerns about U.S.-China tensions and a slowdown in the company's key business, but one analyst says the bigger picture still looks good.

  • Even Mainland Traders Are Dumping China Mega Caps: Tech Watch

    (Bloomberg) -- While technology stocks around the globe got hit this week, shares of Hong Kong companies already had taken a pounding in part because a key constituency -- mainland Chinese investors -- has walked away from the market. For the first time since 2018, shareholders from China were net sellers of Hong Kong stocks in the second half last year, according to Bloomberg calculations based on exchange data. Tech was among the hardest hit during the period, led by Tencent Holdings Ltd. and

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 3 Stocks

    Every investor knows that the path toward profits lies in buying low and selling high. That’s a basic precept of any economic trading system. The trick, however, is recognizing when the stock is low enough to buy in. The prime moment to buy is when the stock hits bottom; that will maximize returns when the share price starts to rise again. There are a multitude of possible clues investors can use to find the price bottom; today, we’ll be looking at insider buying trends. Insiders – the corporate

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • What happened to Amazon’s deal with Rivian?

    Amazon announced a deal to purchase electric delivery vans from Stellantis NV, a threat to its Rivian partnership.