Onion Global Hosts 6th Anniversary Celebration

  • OG

GUANGZHOU, China, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Onion Global Limited ("Onion Global", the "Group" or the "Company") (NYSE: OG), a next-generation lifestyle brand platform that incubates, markets, and distributes the world's fresh, fashionable, and future brands to young people in China and across Asia, hosted its 6th Anniversary Celebration in February 2022, in Guangzhou, China. The "Red Tide" themed event revisited the Company's development milestones, showcased its high-growth brand incubation business model, and detailed its future development strategy. The event was attended by industry leaders, business partners, and investors across sectors spanning from wholesale, retail, houseware, e-commerce, to multi-media.

Since the Company's establishment in 2015, Onion Global has undergone a series of business transformations, starting from a trading company, growing to a cross-border e-commerce platform, and now upgrading to a comprehensive brand management platform. In May 2021, Onion Global was successfully listed on the New York Stock Exchange, as the first Chinese next-generation lifestyle brand platform.

Key milestones over the past six years:

  • Created the "Beauty Carnival" shopping festival for global brands;

  • Became a brand management company;

  • Built a private label brand matrix called "Luca Brand";

  • Developed a full value chain of services throughout the brand life cycle;

  • Built a network covering nearly 800,000 KOCs.

Mr. Cong (Kenny) Li, Founder, and CEO of Onion Global commented, "We are thrilled to celebrate the 6th anniversary of Onion Global. The 'Red Tide' theme represents Onion Global's culture of youth, passion, and perseverance in our employees that has been built over the past six years. Based on our research into people's future lifestyle habits, we believe that there will be three major demands arising from the consumption upgrade era, namely, effective beauty products, healthy living products, and 'lazy economy' products (time and labor-saving). These demands can only be appropriately addressed by products empowered by technology. For Biotechnology product categories, we will strive to achieve breakthroughs in two technological areas: regenerative technology and restorative technology. For Health and Wellness, we will enter the packaged ready-to-eat healthy food space, as people are more health-conscious since the outbreak of COVID-19. In addition to healthy eating, we also believe that a healthy life also involves multi-dimensional healing for body, mind, and soul. For Smart Technology, we will further study household products that better cater to people's needs in their daily life in the years to come. Meanwhile, we will pay closer attention to the user lifecycle to explore users' needs in multiple scenarios under segmented categories, and develop products designed for different genders and ages. Going forward, Onion Global will continue to invest in growing its private domain traffic to reach consumers more directly, such as WeChat mini-programs. We will continue to work with more quality suppliers, delve deeper into product research, and provide consumers with high-quality and innovative products with technical barriers to improve consumers' quality of life."

The event venue was decorated with the bold red theme color of the "Red Tide" - symbolic of the youth, passion, and perseverance of the Company's culture. By integrating a bold color with new technologies and designs, the venue created an immersive atmosphere eliciting a visual, auditory, and tactile response from the audience. The venue featured three pavilions including Biotechnology, Smart Technology, and Health and Wellness to allow participants to experience the Company's cutting-edge technologies.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, the Company's forecasts, general observation of the industry, and business outlook, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "expects," "anticipates," "target," "aim," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "potential," "estimates" "continue," "is/are likely to," or other similar statements. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Onion Global's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Onion Global does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

About Onion Global Limited

Onion Global Limited (NYSE: OG) is a next-generation lifestyle brand platform that incubates, markets, and distributes the world's fresh, fashionable, and future brands, which we refer to as "3F brands," to young people in China and across Asia. The Company's mission is to be the dream factory of lifestyle brands for young people. The Company's platform offers an integrated solution to develop, market, and distribute new and inspiring branded products, thereby reshaping the lifestyle shopping and consumer culture in China. Onion Global Limited has been listed on New York Stock Exchange since May 2021.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.msyc.com/.

Investor Relations Contact
In China:
Onion Global Ltd.
Investor Relations
E-mail: ir@msyc.cc

Christensen
Mr. Eric Yuan
E-mail: eyuan@christensenir.com
Tel: +86-10-5900-1548

In the United States:
Christensen
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
E-mail: lbergkamp@christensenir.com
Tel: +1-480-614-300

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/onion-global-hosts-6th-anniversary-celebration-301502593.html

SOURCE Onion Global Limited

