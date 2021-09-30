U.S. markets open in 3 hours 1 minute

Onion Global to Launch the "LUCA Elite Club" Events in its KOC Community to Enhance Distribution Channel Efficiency

- Company's KOC community is a key competitive advantage

GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Onion Global Limited ("Onion Global", the "Group" or the "Company") (NYSE: OG), a next-generation lifestyle brand platform that incubates, markets and distributes the world's fresh, fashionable and future brands to young people in China and across Asia, today announced that it will launch an ongoing event called the "LUCA Elite Club" to further motivate and educate its key opinion consumers (KOCs) community and enhance the efficiency of its private domain traffic pools by developing more brand partnerships to precisely reach more C-side users. The "LUCA Elite Club" events are designed to provide in-depth brand knowledge to the KOCs on how to effectively promote Onion Global's private label and strategic brands, "Luca Brands", a range of lifestyle brands with technological barriers that are highly competitive in the market. The events aim to drive stronger revenue growth and improve the Company's awareness and brand image. Supported by more new brand partnerships, the "LUCA Elite Club" events will create deeper impressions between the Company and brand partners, which ultimately enables Onion Global to precisely attract more KOCs and consumers through the optimization of its omni-channel marketing strategies.

At the end of the second quarter of 2021, Onion Global reached an extensive community of over 730,000 KOCs. This vast private domain traffic pools of KOCs are one of the key competitive advantages for the Company, and truly differentiates its marketing and distribution channels from other e-commerce platforms in the new consumption era. As a key strategic initiative for this year, Onion Global has been investing extensive efforts into continuously strengthening the efficiency of and expanding its private traffic pools to support its unique Luca Brands line.

Mr. Cong (Kenny) Li, Founder and CEO of Onion Global, commented, "The 'LUCA Elite Club' events expand the shopping experience from online to offline, driving our technological innovation and Metaverse exploration, and strengthening the efficiency and capabilities of our omni-channel marketing layout. We set a key strategy to connect "Technology, Health and People" together in a bid to develop more valuable and advanced Luca Brands for our consumers. We also reinforce the connection with brand partners through the 'LUCA Elite Club' events by continuously and precisely promoting the brands and products that lead to quantifiable monetization returns for our brand partners, and to reach a win-win situation for brand partners, the KOCs and the Company."

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the collaboration with OBAGI, the Company's beliefs and expectations, the Company's forecasts, general observation of the industry and business outlook, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "expects," "anticipates," "target," "aim," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "potential," "estimates" "continue," "is/are likely to," or other similar statements. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Onion Global's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Onion Global does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

About Onion Global Limited

Onion Global Limited (NYSE: OG) is a next-generation lifestyle brand platform that incubates, markets and distributes the world's fresh, fashionable and future brands, which we refer to as "3F brands," to young people in China and across Asia. The Company's mission is to be the dream factory of lifestyle brands for young people. The Company's platform offering an integrated solution to develop, market and distribute new and inspiring branded products, thereby reshaping the lifestyle shopping and consumer culture in China. Onion Global Limited has been listed on New York Stock Exchange since May 2021.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.msyc.com/.

Investor Relations Contact
In China:
Onion Global Ltd.
Investor Relations
E-mail: ir@msyc.cc

Christensen
Mr. Eric Yuan
E-mail: eyuan@christensenir.com
Tel: +86-10-5900-1548

In United States:
Christensen
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
E-mail: lbergkamp@christensenir.com
Tel: +1-480-614-3004

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/onion-global-to-launch-the-luca-elite-club-events-in-its-koc-community-to-enhance-distribution-channel-efficiency-301388647.html

SOURCE Onion Global Limited

