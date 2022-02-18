U.S. markets open in 5 hours 2 minutes

Onion Global Named One of China's 50 Most Innovative Companies in 2021

·4 min read
In this article:
  • OG

GUANGZHOU, China, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Onion Global Limited ("Onion Global", the "Group" or the "Company") (NYSE: OG), a next-generation lifestyle brand platform that incubates, markets, and distributes the world's fresh, fashionable, and future brands to young people in China and across Asia, today announced that it was named on the "21st Century Most Innovative Companies 50 (MIC50) in China 2021" list, in recognition of its outstanding innovative brand management. The annual 21st Century MIC50 list was jointly released by Southern Finance Omnimedia Corp. and 21st Century Business Herald.

A total of 50 highly innovative, commercially viable, and investment-worthy companies were selected among thousands of outstanding companies that were assessed on the selection criteria. Companies were chosen based on creative business ideas (creativity), ability to scale and grow (high growth), and high industry and social impact and value (value recognition). As an authoritative list tailored for Chinese companies, the 21st Century MIC50 list has become one of the key indicators of China's direction in the field of innovation, with the aim to discover, showcase and explore innovation in China. The 21st Century MIC50 list spans twelve sectors including new-generation information technology, smart manufacturing, new consumption, medicine, and life sciences.

Mr. Cong (Kenny) Li, Founder, and CEO of Onion Global commented, "We are delighted to be included as one of the 21st Century MIC50 companies, which is a strong endorsement and recognition of our innovative operations of new consumer brands. As a global brand management group, Onion Global has built a closed-loop ecosystem, connecting the upstream and downstream communities across from product research and development, brand incubation, channel operation to marketing empowerment. With the accumulation of global supply chain resources, we will continue to focus on innovation across our brand portfolio, furthering our efforts in intelligent production, technological innovation, and global R&D. We will empower product innovation through smart technologies in the fields of biology, health, and wellness, and drive greater efficiencies through intelligence. Going forward, Onion Global will continue to leverage its ability to anticipate market trends, cater to the needs of a wider range of consumers and facilitate innovation in the industry to achieve further progress and breakthroughs.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, the Company's forecasts, general observation of the industry, and business outlook, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "expects," "anticipates," "target," "aim," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "potential," "estimates" "continue," "is/are likely to," or other similar statements. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Onion Global's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Onion Global does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

About Onion Global Limited

Onion Global Limited (NYSE: OG) is a next-generation lifestyle brand platform that incubates, markets, and distributes the world's fresh, fashionable, and future brands, which we refer to as "3F brands," to young people in China and across Asia. The Company's mission is to be the dream factory of lifestyle brands for young people. The Company's platform offers an integrated solution to develop, market, and distribute new and inspiring branded products, thereby reshaping the lifestyle shopping and consumer culture in China. Onion Global Limited has been listed on New York Stock Exchange since May 2021.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.msyc.com/.

Investor Relations Contact
In China:
Onion Global Ltd.
Investor Relations
E-mail: ir@msyc.cc

Christensen
Mr. Eric Yuan
E-mail: eyuan@christensenir.com
Tel: +86-10-5900-1548

In the United States:
Christensen
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
E-mail: lbergkamp@christensenir.com
Tel: +1-480-614-3004

SOURCE Onion Global Limited

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/onion-global-named-one-of-chinas-50-most-innovative-companies-in-2021-301485487.html

