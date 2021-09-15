Onion Global Presented at the TradeUP Autumn E-Commerce Investment Conference

U.S. markets open in 1 hour 56 minutes

GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Onion Global Limited ("Onion Global", the "Group" or the "Company") (NYSE: OG), a next-generation lifestyle brand platform that incubates, markets and distributes the world's fresh, fashionable and future brands to young people in China and across Asia, today announced that it presented at the TradeUP Autumn E-Commerce Investment Conference on September 15, 2021.

The representative shared business insights and outlined the Company's strong capabilities of brand management and omni-channel operations. "As a brand-new e-commerce platform in the new e-commerce era, Onion Global has achieved extraordinary results by offering a wide range of tailored services, having extensive and expanding marketing channels, together with market leading brand incubation capabilities. We cooperate with strategic brand partners and third-parties in operating their brands while also running our own in-house private label brands. We now have a total of 4,195 brands on our platform as of the end of June, up from 2,904 at the end of 2019. The rapid increase in the number of brands working with us speaks to our strong abilities in new brand incubation and brand management, underpinned by our in-depth consumer interest research, continuous brand R&D investment, and our deep cultivation of omni-channel operations in both key opinion consumers (KOCs) private traffic and the public domain traffic pools."

"One major advantage that differentiates Onion Global from the rest of the e-commerce platforms is our ability to tap into huge private domain traffic pools, which is especially important in the context of the new e-commerce era where data has now become more fragmented and diversified. As of the end of second quarter 2021, we have an extensive community of over 730,000 KOCs, who creates impressions within their respective social network influencing consumers in terms of fashion trends, life quality and purchase decisions", the representative continued. "By analyzing the vast depth of data that we possess on consumers' buying habits and preferences from our dynamic interaction with them, we have built a strong brand database with strong monetization capabilities."

"Furthermore, we have further accelerated business growth by leveraging our omni-channel marketing strategy. Our 2021 Beauty Carnival Shopping Festival in early September generated a spectacular result with a total GMV of over RMB222 million going through our omni-channels during the first three days. With the help of our 730,000+ KOCs promoting the brands on social media and interacting with their fans, the brands at the Festival reached hundreds of millions of users at an exponential speed." The representative added, "In addition, we have actively utilized big data in generating more revenue opportunities, through analyzing the consumption data we possess, we were able to develop private-label brands that precisely target the consumption needs of our users. As such, the total number of our private-label brands increased to 27, with GMV up 198% year-on-year during the first half of 2021. And of course, our impressive growth is underpinned by our effective supply chain network, where we handled up to 2.5 million parcels in the first half of this year, some of which have reached our customers within 24 hours at the earliest".

"Onion Global has now grown to become a brand management company with a complete brand matrix that integrates omni-channel marketing and distribution solutions. Moving forward, the Company will further develop its business by growing its strong brand database, improving its channels, sticking to the international expansion strategy, and further investing in technology and innovation", commented by the representative.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, the Company's forecasts, general observation of the industry and business outlook, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "expects," "anticipates," "target," "aim," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "potential," "estimates" "continue," "is/are likely to," or other similar statements. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Onion Global's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Onion Global does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

About Onion Global Limited

Onion Global Limited (NYSE: OG) is a next-generation lifestyle brand platform that incubates, markets and distributes the world's fresh, fashionable and future brands, which we refer to as "3F brands," to young people in China and across Asia. The Company's mission is to be the dream factory of lifestyle brands for young people. The Company's platform offering an integrated solution to develop, market and distribute new and inspiring branded products, thereby reshaping the lifestyle shopping and consumer culture in China. Onion Global Limited has been listed on New York Stock Exchange since May 2021.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.msyc.com/.

Investor Relations Contact
In China:
Onion Global Ltd.
Investor Relations
E-mail: ir@msyc.cc

Christensen
Mr. Eric Yuan
E-mail: eyuan@christensenir.com
Tel: +86-10-5900-1548

In United States:
Christensen
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
E-mail: lbergkamp@christensenir.com
Tel: +1-480-614-3004

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/onion-global-presented-at-the-tradeup-autumn-e-commerce-investment-conference-301377481.html

SOURCE Onion Global Limited

