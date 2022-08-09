U.S. markets open in 4 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,149.75
    +8.00 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,861.00
    +69.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,197.00
    +13.75 (+0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,946.70
    +5.60 (+0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.47
    -1.29 (-1.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.20
    +2.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    20.64
    +0.03 (+0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0251
    +0.0056 (+0.55%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.43
    +0.28 (+1.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2125
    +0.0043 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9070
    -0.0660 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,817.25
    -319.54 (-1.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    555.89
    +13.02 (+2.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,489.51
    +7.14 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,999.96
    -249.28 (-0.88%)
     

Onion Global's LUCA Brand Portfolio Reaffirms Commitment to Sustainable Products

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • OG

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Onion Global Limited ("Onion Global", the "Group" or the "Company") (NYSE: OG), a next-generation lifestyle brand platform that incubates, markets, and distributes the world's fresh, fashionable, and future brands to young people in China and across Asia, today reaffirmed that its LUCA brand portfolio strategy is committed to launching sustainable brands, and proudly introduces Merverte, a South Korean salon skincare brand, and Oceanfit, a New Zealand healthcare brand to its O'mall platform.

Mr. Cong (Kenny) Li, Founder, and CEO of Onion Global commented, "Our LUCA brand portfolio continues to focus on building emotional and personal connections with the younger generation. Through multiple years of data analytics and insights on the market and consumer demands, we found that a growing number of young people are suffering from joint pain such as cervical spondylosis and lumbar disc herniation due to long working hours in front of a computer and heavy use of smartphones. Given that, we established our cooperation with premium international sustainable brands, Merverte and Oceanfit, which use algae and other marine plants as their core ingredients to develop eco-friendly and functional products. For example, the patented MC-II extracted by Oceanfit supports joint mobility and comfort while encompassing environmental protection in meeting the real needs of younger consumers. The selection of Merverte and Oceanfit into our LUCA brand portfolio also demonstrates Onion Global's commitment to the sustainable development of society, while meeting the functional needs of consumers through its brand portfolio operations and management."

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, the Company's forecasts, general observation of the industry, and business outlook, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "expects," "anticipates," "target," "aim," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "potential," "estimates" "continue," "is/are likely to," or other similar statements. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Onion Global's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Onion Global does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

About Onion Global Limited

Onion Global Limited (NYSE: OG) is a next-generation lifestyle brand platform that incubates, markets, and distributes the world's fresh, fashionable, and future brands, which we refer to as "3F brands," to young people in China and across Asia. The Company's mission is to be the dream factory of lifestyle brands for young people. The Company's platform offers an integrated solution to develop, market, and distribute new and inspiring branded products, thereby reshaping the lifestyle shopping and consumer culture in China. Onion Global Limited has been listed on New York Stock Exchange since May 2021.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.msyc.com/.

Investor Relations Contact
In China:
Onion Global Ltd.
Investor Relations
E-mail: ir@msyc.cc

Christensen
Mr. Eric Yuan
E-mail: eyuan@christensenir.com
Tel: +86-10-5900-1548

In the United States:
Christensen
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
E-mail: lbergkamp@christensenir.com
Tel: +1-480-614-3004

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/onion-globals-luca-brand-portfolio-reaffirms-commitment-to-sustainable-products-301602158.html

SOURCE Onion Global Limited

Recommended Stories

  • Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us on today's conference call to discuss Upstart's second quarter 2022 financial results. With us on today's call are Dave Girouard, Upstart's chief executive officer; and Sanjay Datta, our chief financial officer. Before we begin, I want to remind you that shortly after the market closed today, Upstart issued a press release announcing its second quarter 2022 financial results and published an investor relations presentation and credit FAQ.

  • ‘I am quite embarrassed and remorseful’: SoftBank CEO plans widespread cost cuts as tech investments suffer, leading to a $23 billion loss

    “When we were turning out big profits, I became somewhat delirious, and looking back at myself now, I am quite embarrassed and remorseful,” SoftBank’s CEO admitted at a press conference on Monday.

  • 10 Stocks That Should Shine in a 2023 Recession, Citi Says

    As the risk of a recession draws nearer, Citi group has produced a screen of 30 stocks to help investors find opportunities during the second half of 2022. The S&P 500 has risen about 10% since the end of June, bringing it closer to Citi’s revised year-end target of 4200. The market has been focused on macro risks like inflation but is moving closer to a recession resolution, said Scott Chronert, a Citi analyst, in an Aug. 5 note.

  • What Caused Nvidia’s Shortfall? Gamers or Crypto Mining?

    Wall Street is scrambling to parse the chip maker's bad second quarter, including missing its outlook for revenue.

  • We're Downgrading This Semiconductor Firm and Cutting Our Price Target

    The uncertainty of the gaming market has a high probability of keeping the shares rangebound at least until their earnings on August 24.

  • Lemonade (LMND) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Lemonade (LMND) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 19.12% and 5.21%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Desktop Metal, Inc. (DM) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Desktop Metal, Inc. (DM) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -25% and 3.54%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 120% and 0.07%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Novavax slashes sales guidance in half, stock plunges 34%

    Novavax Inc. executives slashed their annual sales guidance in half on Monday while wildly missing financial expectations, sending shares down more than 30% in after-hours trading.

  • Berkshire Now Holds 20% of Occidental Petroleum

    Berkshire Hathaway now owns just over 20% of Occidental Petroleum after about $400 million in fresh purchases of the energy company in recent days, according to a filing late Monday. With a 20.2% stake, Berkshire Hathaway (ticker: BRK/A, BRK/B) should be able to include a proportionate amount of the earnings of Occidental Petroleum (OXY) in its financial results, lifting annual earnings by about $2 billion off a current base of more than $30 billion. Berkshire CEO Warren Buffett has steadily accumulated Occidental stock this year and Berkshire now holds 188.4 million shares in the domestic-focused oil and gas producer, whose earnings have surged this year with oil and gas prices.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond, GameStop, AMC all surge as meme stock mania makes a comeback

    Meme stocks made a comeback in trading on Monday with Bed, Bath & Beyond, AMC, and GameStop rising amid a flat day for the overall market.

  • Top after-hours movers: Novavax, Take-Two Interactive, Allbirds, Vroom

    Top trending after-hours tickers on Yahoo Finance.

  • Daniel Ives sees plenty of reasons to stay bullish on tech stocks; Here are 2 names to watch

    Sentiment can change fast on Wall Street. Rewind back to early May and a triple whammy of soaring inflation, a hawkish Fed and ongoing macro concerns had the stock market - and the tech segment in particular - staring into the abyss. Or as Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives puts it, there was a feeling on the Street that in Q2, the tech sector was going to have the "’rug pulled out from under’ with earnings set to fall off a cliff.” But not only has that not materialized, the June earnings season have

  • Semiconductors are a ‘stock picker's trade,’ strategist says

    Shawn Cruz, senior market strategist at TD Ameritrade, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the stocks that clients are buying and selling the most and investor sentiment trends.

  • Novavax Stock Slides 30% as Revenue Guidance for 2022 Is Slashed

    The Covid-19 vaccine maker says it expects revenue this year of $2 billion to $2.3 billion, down from previous expectations of $4 billion to $5 billion.

  • Tesla Is Miles Ahead of the Competition, Says Analyst

    If you really want to explore the inner workings of a car company, there can be no better way than to get on the factory floor. That’s just what Canaccord's George Gianarikas did when trying to see under the hood of Tesla (TSLA). The analyst took a tour of the Fremont factory and was “mesmerized by the factory's chaotic symphony and employee morale.” And given its limited size compared to the company’s other locations, Tesla’s ability to “push the boundaries” of what its first location can produ

  • 10 Best Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy in August

    In this article, we discuss 10 best dividend growth stocks to buy in August. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend growth stocks and their performance, and go directly to read 5 Best Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy in August. Dividend growth investing is gaining traction among income investors in the current market environment. […]

  • Upstart stock drops after earnings, but CEO says he’s ‘confident’ in value of AI lending

    Upstart Holdings Inc. delivered a lower-than-expected revenue forecast for the current quarter, but its chief executive expressed confidence in the performance and value of artificial-intelligence-driven lending.

  • 10 Stocks That Will Suffer If China Invades Taiwan

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks that will suffer if China invades Taiwan. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Stocks That Will Suffer If China Invades Taiwan. The United States has said on many occasions that it will retaliate against China if it decides to invade Taiwan, whereas […]

  • LivePerson (LPSN) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

    LivePerson (LPSN) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -105.88% and 0.81%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?