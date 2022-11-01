U.S. markets open in 1 hour 9 minutes

Onit and JusticeBid Announce Strategic Alliance to Help Companies Improve Diversity of Their Outside Counsel and Other Vendors

Onit, Inc.
·3 min read
Onit, Inc.
Onit, Inc.

Alliance addresses increasing focus on DE&I as more than half (52%) of legal professionals say their department and companies are prioritizing vendor diversity.

HOUSTON, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onit, the leading provider of enterprise workflow solutions including enterprise legal management (ELM) and contract lifecycle management (CLM), and JusticeBid, LLC, a minority-owned diversity analytics and outside counsel selection provider, today announced their technology strategic alliance. The strong alliance between Onit and JusticeBid will provide clients with tools to improve the diversity of their outside counsel and other vendors. Specifically, clients can get a better understanding of their current diversity climate and find new diverse options using JusticeBid's outside counsel selection platform.

Earlier this year, Onit released the Enterprise Legal Reputation (ELR) Report, a three-part multinational study spotlighting the image enterprise employees have of their legal departments, the way legal professionals see their interactions with internal clients and the material impact Legal can have on its businesses — from revenue generation and operational efficiency to innovation and corporate culture. One of the ELR Report’s key findings highlighted the growing importance of vendor diversity, as half of legal professionals (52%) report their department and companies are prioritizing vendor diversity compared to the 38% whose attention is on diverse hiring initiatives.

The strategic alliance with JusticeBid exemplifies Onit's commitment to advancing DE&I in the legal ecosystem.

"Given that Onit is a member of the legal ecosystem and with myself being a diverse attorney, we want to help move the needle of change in the legal industry,” said Stasha Jain, SVP and General Counsel at Onit. “By aligning with JusticeBid, Onit further affirms our effort to foster a more inclusive supply chain by better understanding the diversity of outside counsel and supplier diversity programs.”

Together, Onit and JusticeBid can significantly save time and money for in-house legal resources. Onit solutions help corporate legal operations departments easily manage and analyze outside legal counsel spend while JusticeBid optimizes corporate law departments’ DE&I programs by taking on the burden of the complex diversity data tracking of outside counsel.

“When corporate legal departments are looking to staff matters, JusticeBid puts DE&I front and center,” said Omar Sweiss, Founder and CEO of JusticeBid. “The power of JusticeBid’s platform is that it integrates DE&I analytics into a corporate legal department’s outside counsel management program in all types of outside counsel management scenarios — panel refresh, AFAs like time-based or fixed-fees, consolidation, rate review, matter-level, and more.”

Onit has more than 3,000 customers using its ELM and CLM solutions, and over 100 corporations access DE&I data on the JusticeBid platform, which includes data from over 225 law firms and accounts for more than 45,000 attorneys.

About Onit

Onit is the leading provider of workflow solutions for enterprise legal management (ELM) and contract lifecycle management (CLM). Onit’s comprehensive product portfolio customizes AI-driven workflows for managing matters, spend, vendors, and contracts. With Onit, companies can evolve the legal department’s role as business protector and transform it into a business driver that materially influences the enterprise by improving operational and cost efficiency while simultaneously contributing to faster revenue generation and business growth.

The Onit family of companies includes SimpleLegal, AXDRAFT, Bodhala, BusyLamp and SecureDocs. Learn more at www.onit.com.

About JusticeBid

JusticeBid, headquartered in Chicago, is a minority-owned diversity analytics and e-sourcing company transforming how companies embed Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion into their business operations through data intelligence and transparency tools, and is a founding member of the "Operation Empowering Change" initiative designed to facilitate DEI data collection to support change in the legal industry. Legal operations teams also rely on JusticeBid’s robust RFP/e-auction SaaS technology to save time and money in sourcing legal services, while driving diverse representation on their matters.

Learn more at www.JusticeBid.com.


CONTACT: Media contacts Eileen Policarpio, eileen.policarpio@onit.com Archie Group, onit@archiegroup.com


