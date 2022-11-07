U.S. markets close in 2 hours 34 minutes

Online abuse of female journalists a crisis - study

2
Nayana Mena - BBC News
·1 min read
Image of protesters.
Journalists in Mexico protesting against the murder of their colleague Maria Helena Ferral

A major study has detailed the extent of online abuse and harassment faced by female journalists, calling it a "crisis".

The three-year survey involved more than 1,000 women from 15 countries, and found the majority had suffered from some form of online violence.

The researchers say such threats have led to female reporters being murdered.

Among its recommendations, the authors are calling for the overhaul of algorithms found to drive hate.

The report is based on research by the International Centre for Journalists and the University of Sheffield.

Women surveyed faced numerous forms of online violence, including death threats, threats of sexual violence, and threats against family members.

The report highlights links between online and real-world violence, such as the case of Mexican journalist María Elena Ferral, who was killed after facing years of online threats.

It argues that "online violence against women journalists is one of the most serious contemporary threats to press freedom internationally".

The report only adds to the body of evidence on something that many women working in the media will recognise.

The women surveyed in a smaller study for the Journalism & Mass Communication Quarterly commonly said they saw harassment as "part of the job".

