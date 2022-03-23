Online Ad Spending Market to grow at a CAGR of 10.98% by 2026 | Decline in Offline Ad Spending to Boost Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK , March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The online ad spending market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Alphabet Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alliance Data Systems Corp., Amazon.com Inc., Baidu Inc., Dentsu Group Inc., Digital Turbine Inc., Eniro Group AB, GroupM, Hakuhodo DY Media Partners Inc. Co. Ltd., IAC InterActiveCorp, Meta Platforms Inc., Microsoft Corp., Reworld Media, Sohu.com Ltd., SXM Media, Tencent Holdings Ltd., The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc., Twitter Inc., and Verizon Communications Inc. are some of the major market participants. The online ad spending market is set to grow by USD 241.99 billion from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 10.98% according to the latest market forecast report by Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Online Ad Spending Market by Platform and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

To know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate - Request a free sample report .

Online Ad Spending Market 2022-2026: Scope

Our online ad spending market report covers the following areas:

Online Ad Spending Market 2022-2026: Drivers & Challenges

The decline in offline ad spending is one of the key drivers supporting the online ad spending market growth. Due to the rising competition from digital avenues such as audio streaming services, spending on radio ads has declined in recent years. However, in 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic led to a further decline in radio ad spending. Due to the lockdowns, fewer people commuted to work, which resulted in reduced daily listenership, which constrained the global radio advertising market. For instance, in the US, the average unit ad rates per 30-second spot on radio networks declined by 18.2% in 2020 compared to 2019. Similarly, in India, radio ad volumes declined in Q1 2020 by 34% compared to the same period in the previous year. In April 2020, the number of brands advertising on radio in the country declined to 650 as compared to 2000 in March 2020. Thus, the decline in offline ad spending will positively impact the growth of the global online ad spending market during the forecast period.

Story continues

However, Click fraud activities are one of the factors hindering the online ad spending market growth. With the increasing number of smartphone users, mobile advertising has become one of the fastest-growing segments of online advertising. Many ad publishers are engaged in ad stacking, click injecting, and running background ads on mobile apps. However, this has also increased the amount of in-app click frauds. For instance, in 2020, mobile apps had a share of 19% of all fraudulent clicks. Though not considered a click fraud activity, users can sometimes engage in behavior that could lead to an outcome similar to click fraud. Such instances can occur when a user regularly clicks on a PPC search ad to visit a particular website instead of navigating it directly from a search engine. Thus, click fraud activities can pose a challenge to online advertisers and lead to a decline in their revenues.

To know about more drivers & challenges with upcoming trends - Download a free sample now!

Online Ad Spending Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis

Geography

Platform

Online Ad Spending Market 2022-2026: Regional Analysis & Revenue Generating Segment

41% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for online ad spending market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in MEA. The increased penetration of smartphones and strong broadband infrastructure will facilitate the online ad spending market growth in North America over the forecast period.

The online ad spending market share growth by the mobile devices segment will be significant for revenue generation. Online advertising on mobile devices offers a better return on investment (ROI) than desktop computers. This segment is expected to experience high growth during the forecast period owing to the rising number of smartphone users globally. Mobile Internet advertising can host a variety of advertisements such as mobile videos and in-app advertisements via different platforms, which increase their outreach. With the increasing number of smartphone and tablet users across the world, mobile advertising has become one of the fastest-growing segments of the global online ad spending market. Such factors are driving the market growth.

For additional information on the contribution of each segment - Download a free sample now!

Online Ad Spending Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist online ad spending market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the online ad spending market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the online ad spending market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of online ad spending market vendors

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to download 3 reports/year and view 3 reports/month.

Related Reports:

The digital advertising market in US is expected to increase by USD 166.87 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 13.34%. Download a free sample now!

The out-of-home advertising market share is expected to increase by USD 9.60 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.71%. Download a free sample now!

Online Ad Spending Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.98% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 241.99 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.4 Performing market contribution North America at 41% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alliance Data Systems Corp., Amazon.com Inc., Baidu Inc., Dentsu Group Inc., Digital Turbine Inc., Eniro Group AB, GroupM, Hakuhodo DY Media Partners Inc. Co. Ltd., IAC InterActiveCorp, Meta Platforms Inc., Microsoft Corp., Reworld Media, Sohu.com Ltd., SXM Media, Tencent Holdings Ltd., The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc., Twitter Inc., and Verizon Communications Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Platform

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Platform

5.3 Mobile devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Desktops - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Platform

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Alphabet Inc.

10.4 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

10.5 Amazon.com Inc.

10.6 Baidu Inc.

10.7 Dentsu Group Inc.

10.8 Eniro Group AB

10.9 Meta Platforms Inc.

10.10 Microsoft Corp.

10.11 The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.

10.12 Twitter Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/online-ad-spending-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-10-98-by-2026--decline-in-offline-ad-spending-to-boost-growth--17000-technavio-reports-301506845.html

SOURCE Technavio