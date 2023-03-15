Online ad spending market to grow at a CAGR of 10.98% from 2021 to 2026, Decline in offline ad spending to boost the market growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global online ad spending market size is estimated to grow by USD 241.99 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio Research. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.98% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. The decline in offline ad spending is driving market growth. Spending on radio ads has declined in recent years due to the rising competition from digital avenues such as audio streaming services. The COVID-19 pandemic led to a further decline in radio ad spending in 2020, as fewer people commuted to work, which reduced daily listenership. These factors will positively impact the growth of the global online ad spending market during the forecast period. For more insights on the market - Request a sample report
Online ad spending market - Segmentation assessment
Segment overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on platform (mobile devices and desktops).
The mobile devices segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. Mobile devices offer a better return on investment than desktop computers when it comes to online ad spending. The rising number of smartphone users globally will drive the growth of this segment. Mobile advertising includes a variety of advertisements, such as mobile videos and in-app, which increase their outreach.
Geography overview
Based on geography, the global online ad spending market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global online ad spending market.
North America is expected to account for 41% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is a key contributor to the online ad spending market growth in the region. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in MEA. The increasing penetration of smartphones and a strong broadband infrastructure will drive the online ad spending market growth in North America during the forecast period.
Online ad spending market – Market dynamics
Leading trends influencing the market
The growth of online video and connected TV (CTV) advertising is a key trend in the market.
The spending on online video advertising is expected to rise from USD 62 billion in 2021 to USD 91 billion in 2024.
The amount of time spent on streaming videos increased during the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This led to a rise in subscription-based services globally.
Therefore, the overall rise in consumption of OTT content had a favorable impact on the market.
Major challenges hindering the market growth
Click fraud activities are challenging the market growth.
Mobile advertising is one of the fastest-growing segments of online advertising, with the increasing number of smartphone users.
Many ad publishers are engaged in ad stacking, click injecting, and running background ads on mobile apps.
However, this has increased the amount of in-app click fraud. For instance, in 2020, mobile apps accounted for 19% of all fraudulent clicks.
These challenges are expected to negatively impact the growth of the global online ad spending market during the forecast period.
What are the key data covered in this online ad spending market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the online ad spending market between 2022 and 2026
Precise estimation of the size of the online ad spending market and its contribution to the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the online ad spending market across North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of online ad spending market vendors
Online Ad Spending Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.98%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 241.99 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2021-2022 (%)
10.4
Regional analysis
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 41%
Key countries
US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks
Key companies profiled
Alphabet Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alliance Data Systems Corp., Amazon.com Inc., Baidu Inc., Dentsu Group Inc., Digital Turbine Inc., Eniro Group AB, GroupM, Hakuhodo DY Media Partners Inc. Co. Ltd., IAC InterActiveCorp, Meta Platforms Inc., Microsoft Corp., Reworld Media, Sohu.com Ltd., SXM Media, Tencent Holdings Ltd., The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc., Twitter Inc., and Verizon Communications Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio Communication Services Market reports
