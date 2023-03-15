U.S. markets closed

Online ad spending market to grow at a CAGR of 10.98% from 2021 to 2026, Decline in offline ad spending to boost the market growth - Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global online ad spending market size is estimated to grow by USD 241.99 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio Research. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.98% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. The decline in offline ad spending is driving market growth. Spending on radio ads has declined in recent years due to the rising competition from digital avenues such as audio streaming services. The COVID-19 pandemic led to a further decline in radio ad spending in 2020, as fewer people commuted to work, which reduced daily listenership. These factors will positively impact the growth of the global online ad spending market during the forecast period. For more insights on the market - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Online Ad Spending Market 2022-2026

What's New?

  • Recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

  • Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial  - buy the report!

Online ad spending market - Segmentation assessment
Segment overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on platform (mobile devices and desktops).

  • The mobile devices segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. Mobile devices offer a better return on investment than desktop computers when it comes to online ad spending. The rising number of smartphone users globally will drive the growth of this segment. Mobile advertising includes a variety of advertisements, such as mobile videos and in-app, which increase their outreach.

Geography overview
Based on geography, the global online ad spending market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global online ad spending market.

  • North America is expected to account for 41% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is a key contributor to the online ad spending market growth in the region. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in MEA. The increasing penetration of smartphones and a strong broadband infrastructure will drive the online ad spending market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments, including country- and region-
wise data - Download a sample report

Online ad spending market Market dynamics

Leading trends influencing the market 

  • The growth of online video and connected TV (CTV) advertising is a key trend in the market.

  • The spending on online video advertising is expected to rise from USD 62 billion in 2021 to USD 91 billion in 2024.

  • The amount of time spent on streaming videos increased during the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • This led to a rise in subscription-based services globally.

  • Therefore, the overall rise in consumption of OTT content had a favorable impact on the market.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

  • Click fraud activities are challenging the market growth.

  • Mobile advertising is one of the fastest-growing segments of online advertising, with the increasing number of smartphone users.

  • Many ad publishers are engaged in ad stacking, click injecting, and running background ads on mobile apps.

  • However, this has increased the amount of in-app click fraud. For instance, in 2020, mobile apps accounted for 19% of all fraudulent clicks.

  • These challenges are expected to negatively impact the growth of the global online ad spending market during the forecast period.

Insights on trends and challenges - Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this online ad spending market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the online ad spending market between 2022 and 2026

  • Precise estimation of the size of the online ad spending market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the online ad spending market across North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of online ad spending market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The online classified ad platform market size is projected to increase by USD 16.1 billion by 2026. The growth in mobile classified advertising is notably driving the online classified ad platform market growth, although factors such as the short life span of online classified ads may impede the market growth.

The online smartphone and tablet games market size is expected to increase to USD 41.77 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 14.5%. The rise in the adoption of games among the youth is notably driving the online smartphone and tablet games market growth, although factors such as an increase in concerns related to security and privacy issues may impede the market growth.

Online Ad Spending Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.98%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 241.99 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2021-2022 (%)

10.4

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 41%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks

Key companies profiled

Alphabet Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alliance Data Systems Corp., Amazon.com Inc., Baidu Inc., Dentsu Group Inc., Digital Turbine Inc., Eniro Group AB, GroupM, Hakuhodo DY Media Partners Inc. Co. Ltd., IAC InterActiveCorp, Meta Platforms Inc., Microsoft Corp., Reworld Media, Sohu.com Ltd., SXM Media, Tencent Holdings Ltd., The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc., Twitter Inc., and Verizon Communications Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio Communication Services Market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Platform

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Platform

  • 5.3 Mobile devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Desktops - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Platform

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Alphabet Inc.

  • 10.4 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

  • 10.5 Amazon.com Inc.

  • 10.6 Baidu Inc.

  • 10.7 Dentsu Group Inc.

  • 10.8 Eniro Group AB

  • 10.9 Meta Platforms Inc.

  • 10.10 Microsoft Corp.

  • 10.11 The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.

  • 10.12 Twitter Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Online Ad Spending Market 2022-2026
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/online-ad-spending-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-10-98-from-2021-to-2026--decline-in-offline-ad-spending-to-boost-the-market-growth---technavio-301770705.html

SOURCE Technavio

