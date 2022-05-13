U.S. markets open in 8 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,962.25
    +35.00 (+0.89%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,886.00
    +234.00 (+0.74%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,101.75
    +154.50 (+1.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,752.50
    +15.00 (+0.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.07
    +1.94 (+1.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,825.50
    +0.90 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    20.81
    +0.03 (+0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0394
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8170
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.77
    -0.79 (-2.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2214
    +0.0016 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.9500
    +0.5570 (+0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,314.94
    +2,509.12 (+9.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    679.69
    +49.59 (+7.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,233.34
    -114.32 (-1.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,380.60
    +631.88 (+2.45%)
     

Online Advantages Charlotte SEO, a Full Service Digital Marketing Company in Charlotte NC, Offers its Clients Proven Results

·2 min read

Online Advantages Charlotte SEO Provides Customized Digital Marketing and SEO Services to its Valued Clients

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Matt Maglodi, founder of the Charlotte, North Carolina full service internet marketing company Online Advantages, is pleased to announce that he and his team offer customized and tailored plans to their clients that provide effective and proven results.

To learn more about how digital marketing can help virtually any business, please check out https://onlineadvantages.net/how-can-digital-marketing-in-charlotte-nc-help-your-business/.

As Maglodi noted, he knows first-hand that while there are plenty of advertising agencies in Charlotte NC internet marketing, they are definitely not created equally.

While many firms offer cookie cutter solutions to their Charlotte SEO clients, Maglodi and his team take the time to get to know their clients' businesses from the inside out.

"We review every aspect of your online presence, from your public relations and reputation management to your website's UXUI design and search engine optimization, so we can double down on the things that are working for you and your customers and create a path forward to help correct the things that aren't," Maglodi said, adding that from automotive repair and medical healthcare providers to Realtors and pest control companies throughout Charlotte, everyone can benefit from a robust online marketing plan.

"We focus our content marketing efforts on crafting bespoke, customized digital strategies and inbound marketing campaigns that deliver a superior user experience targeting the precise customers you want to attract."

"Perhaps most importantly of all, we have the systems, tools, and technical SEO knowledge to deliver tangible results that can compete head-to-head with any of the top digital marketing agencies in Charlotte at prices just about any online marketing budget can afford," Maglodi said.

About Online Advantages Charlotte SEO

Online Advantages Charlotte SEO is a unique full service internet marketing company. Founder Matt Maglodi specializes in all aspects of online marketing from video marketing, to pay per click advertising, organic search and social media. For more information, please visit https://onlineadvantages.net/charlotte-internet-marketing-seo-company/.

Online AdVantages Charlotte SEO

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/online-advantages-charlotte-seo-a-full-service-digital-marketing-company-in-charlotte-nc-offers-its-clients-proven-results-301546727.html

SOURCE Online Advantages

Recommended Stories

  • Boeing 737 Max production rate slowed by supply chain trouble

    It’s a reflection of the ongoing supply chain turmoil that a single component hindered efforts by The Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) to reach full production of the 737 Max in April, the jet maker's chief financial officer said Wednesday. Boeing did not hit its target rate of 31 jets per month due to a shortfall of one wiring connector that slowed production, CFO Brian West said during an investor presentation. Boeing hasn't released specifics on the 737 Max production for April, but the jet maker delivered just 29 Max jets last month with around 340 remaining parked in inventory.

  • Russia Curbs Gas Supplies to Germany in Warning for Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany said Russia is using energy as a “weapon” after Moscow reduced natural gas supplies in retaliation for Europe’s penalties over the war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksSony PlayStation Staff Fume Over CEO’s Abortion CommentsMore Than $200 Billion Wiped Off Cryptocurrency Market in a DayNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesStocks End Almost Flat After Suffering Wild Swings: Markets WrapA unit o

  • Approaching Retirement? T. Rowe Price Says You Need This Much Saved Based on Your Income

    Retirement is a big milestone for many, and planning for retirement can constitute a large financial goal that takes years to reach. In fact, data from the Federal Reserve indicates that the majority of Americans only have $65,000 saved for … Continue reading → The post Approaching Retirement? T. Rowe Price Says You Need This Much Saved Based on Your Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • We want to retire in a few years, and have about $1 million saved. Should I move my money to a Roth, and pay off my $200,000 mortgage while I’m at it?

    Congrats on being so close to retirement and having $1 million saved – that’s such a great accomplishment. You bring up two very important retirement points so I’ll just dive right in. As for whether or not you should move your IRA into a Roth account, the answer is: It depends.

  • Why Lordstown Motors Stock Jumped 58% Today

    Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) stock is absolutely crushing the markets today. Lordstown Motors, which is on the verge of bankruptcy, was just thrown a lifeline, and the market now can't seem to keep its hands off the penny stock. Just earlier this week, Lordstown Motors shares crashed after the company warned it may not be able to close its deal with Taiwanese electronics-giant Hon Hai Precision (OTC: HNHPF), better known as Foxconn.

  • RECONAFRICA ANNOUNCES AN INDEPENDENT THIRD PARTY OIL AND NATURAL GAS RESOURCE REPORT FOR THE KAVANGO BASIN ONSHORE NAMIBIA AND AN OPERATIONS UPDATE

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) announces the filing of the first prospective resource report for certain leads in the Kavango Basin, onshore Namibia, dated April 27, 2022, with an effective date of December 31, 2021 (the "Resource Report"). The full details of the Resource Report can be found on SEDAR or on the Company's website via the following – SEDAR.

  • The Bottom Is in for These 2 Stocks? Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    There’s really no use denying the headwinds that are pushing the markets around these days. Persistently high inflation, slowing GDP growth, and a jobs market that, while expanding in absolute terms, is still down from pre-pandemic levels are feeding fears that we’re facing a round of ‘70’s-style stagflation. And these have combined with geopolitical factors – the Russia-Ukraine war, the resumption of severe lockdown policies in China – to ratchet up worries about recession in the near term. At

  • Biden Cancels Alaskan Oil & Gas Lease – What Does This Mean for Prices at the Pump?

    The national average gas price for regular unleaded at nearly $4.42 per gallon today -- well over $1 more than this time last year, according to gasprices.aaa.com. This week alone, since Monday, May...

  • Results: Matterport, Inc. Exceeded Expectations And The Consensus Has Updated Its Estimates

    One of the biggest stories of last week was how Matterport, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MTTR ) shares plunged 23% in the week since...

  • Why don’t retirees like annuities?

    Could a defined-contribution retirement savings plan launched in 1918 provide insights into one of the most vexing questions in personal finance with 401(k)s? The retirement savings plan is TIAA, which draws participants from colleges, universities, and other nonprofit organizations. The difficult personal finance question involves how employees with 401(k) accounts can turn their accumulated savings into an income they can rely on in retirement.

  • Moscow lawyers target more cases against Western firms that leave Russia

    A lot of mainly Western companies have said they will pause or halt operations in Russia since President Vladimir Putin sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24. Netflix stopped all future projects and acquisitions in Russia in March and suspended its streaming service.

  • GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. Just Beat EPS By 144%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

    GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. ( NASDAQ:GFS ) just released its first-quarter report and things are looking bullish. It was...

  • Alibaba CEO reassures employees amid economic and regulatory challenges

    Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding is an important contributor to society and continues to develop in a "regulated" manner despite major challenges, according to its chairman and CEO Daniel Zhang Yong. Alibaba is embedded in Chinese society and the economy and is developing in a regulated manner along with the rest of China's internet industry, Zhang said on Tuesday during the annual gathering of employees and family members at its Hangzhou campus, according to a press release citing

  • Analysts Just Shaved Their Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Forecasts Dramatically

    Market forces rained on the parade of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VLDR ) shareholders today, when the analysts...

  • Windfall Elimination Provision in Social Security

    The windfall elimination provision (WEP) reduces Social Security benefits for certain employees who may be double-dipping on a pension.

  • Five Things for Thursday, including billionaire Oregonians and falling Dutch Bros

    Good morning. Time for Thursday's Five Things. Don't call it a mandate. They're just asking. Multnomah County health officials ask that people wear masks indoors again as Covid cases creep up. According to the Oregonian, the county has been averaging about 350 new cases a day, up from less than 100 last month.

  • China Is Spoilt for Choice of Oil as Many Avoid Russian Barrels

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese oil buyers are spoilt for choice right now even as lockdowns hurt demand as they can opt for everything from discounted Russian crude and sanctioned Iranian oil to regularly-taken Middle Eastern barrels.Most Read from BloombergNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayKim Orders Lockdown After North Korea Reports First Covid CaseUkraine

  • Germany accuses Russia of ‘weaponising’ energy as crisis escalates

    Recession looms after UK economy shrank in March Germany gas supply drops as Ukraine shuts off pipes from Russia FTSE 100 drops 1.6pc after GDP fall Tom Stevenson: How to turn a profit in the post-Covid market Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Pivotree Wins Stibo Regional SI of the Year Award for a Third Consecutive Year

    Pivotree Inc. (TSXV: PVT) ("Pivotree" or the "Company"), a leading provider of frictionless commerce solutions, today announced it has won the Stibo Regional SI of the Year Award for the third consecutive year. At the 2022 Partner Summit, Stibo Systems recognized key partners in North America and EMEA that play a crucial role in ensuring its customers get the very most out of their data management solutions.

  • Axon Enterprise, Inc. Beat Analyst Estimates: See What The Consensus Is Forecasting For This Year

    Axon Enterprise, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AXON ) defied analyst predictions to release its first-quarter results, which were ahead...