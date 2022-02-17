U.S. markets closed

Online Apparel, Footwear, and Accessories Market in the US Recorded 11. 37% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | Apparel Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation | 17000+ Technavio Reports

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The online apparel, footwear, and accessories market in US are expected to grow by USD 91.54 billion from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 11.91 % as per the latest report by Technavio. The online apparel, footwear, and accessories market in US are fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on geographic expansion, increasing product categories, upgrading the existing products, and upselling them to compete in the market. The online apparel, footwear, and accessories market report of US offers information on several market vendors, including Amazon.com Inc., Costco Wholesale Corp., J. C. Penney Co. Inc., Kohls Corp., Macys Inc., Nordstrom Inc., Target Corp., The Gap Inc., Transform SR Brands LLC, and Walmart Inc. among others.

Latest market research report titled Online Apparel, Footwear, and Accessories Market in US by Product and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

For highlights on vendor profiles -View Free Sample Report in MINUTES

Online Apparel, Footwear, And Accessories Market In US: Segmentation Analysis

The Online Apparel, Footwear, And Accessories Market In US report extensively cover segmentation by product (apparel, footwear, and accessories) and end-user (women and girls and men and boys).

The online apparel, footwear, and accessories market share growth in the US by the apparel segment will be significant during the forecast period. The apparel market in the US is witnessing high adoption of premium products, owing to frequent marketing initiatives, such as social media campaigns and celebrity endorsements, by the vendors operating in the country.

To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments - Download a free sample now!

Online Apparel, Footwear, And Accessories Market In US: Drivers

  • Free shipping and hassle-free return policies are significantly contributing to the growth of online sales in the US.

  • Online retailers are offering free shipping and hassle-free return policies to attract customers.

  • Favorable policies regarding convenient returns and exchange are very crucial to attracting and retaining customers to the online portals as about 67% of consumers look at return policies before making a purchase.

  • Factors such as the availability of easy and secure online payment options, facilities to track shipments, 24/7 customer support, and low costs have led to higher demand for online shopping in the US.

Online Apparel, Footwear, And Accessories Market In US: Trends

  • The rising popularity of digital payment devices, one of the key online apparel, footwear, and accessories market trends, will influence the growth of the market.

  • Digital payment services allow consumers to make payments at the point of sale through a mobile device, such transactions can be completed in a few steps by using a mobile device.

  • Established players like Amazon, Google, MasterCard, PayPal, and Square are making huge investments in digital payment technologies

  • Vendors are using digital payment applications to improve the consumer experience, which will help the growth of the online apparel, footwear, and accessories market in the US.

Online Apparel, Footwear, And Accessories Market In US: Challenges

  • Data security and privacy concerns associated with online shopping may impede the market growth

For more details on drivers, trends & challenges - Download a free sample now!

What our reports offer:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

  • Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025

  • Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Related Reports:
Home and Garden Products B2C E-commerce Market -The home and garden products B2C e-commerce market share is expected to increase by USD 25.88 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.64%. Download a free sample now!

Luxury E-tailing Market -The luxury e-tailing market size will grow up to USD 21.65 billion at a CAGR of 8% during 2021-2025. Download a free sample now!

Online Apparel, Footwear, And Accessories Market In US Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.91%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 91.54 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

11.37

Regional analysis

APAC and Europe

Performing market contribution

US at 100%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Amazon.com Inc., Costco Wholesale Corp., J. C. Penney Co. Inc., Kohls Corp., Macys Inc., Nordstrom Inc., Target Corp., The Gap Inc., Transform SR Brands LLC, and Walmart Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Apparel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Footwear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Accessories - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End user

  • Women and girls - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Men and boys - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by End user

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Amazon.com Inc.

  • Costco Wholesale Corp.

  • J. C. Penney Co. Inc.

  • Kohls Corp.

  • Macys Inc.

  • Nordstrom Inc.

  • Target Corp.

  • The Gap Inc.

  • Transform SR Brands LLC

  • Walmart Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/online-apparel-footwear-and-accessories-market-in-the-us-recorded-11-37-y-o-y-growth-rate-in-2021--apparel-segment-to-be-significant-for-revenue-generation--17000-technavio-reports-301482893.html

SOURCE Technavio

