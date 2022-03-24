Online Apparel Footwear and Accessories Market size in the US to grow by USD 91.54 billion from 2021 to 2026 |Evolving Opportunities with Amazon.com Inc. & Costco Wholesale Corp | 17000+ Technavio Reports
NEW YORK, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Online Apparel Footwear and Accessories Market in the US - Competitive Analysis, Trends, Drivers, Challenges and Five Force Analysis" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The online apparel footwear and accessories market size in the US is expected to increase by USD 91.54 billion at a CAGR of 11.91% from 2021 to 2026. The online apparel footwear and accessories market share growth in the US by the apparel segment will be significant for revenue generation. The apparel market in the US is expected to witness high adoption of premium products in the coming years owing to frequent marketing initiatives, such as social media campaigns and celebrity endorsements, by the vendors operating in the country. For instance, in 2021, Cardi B endorses Rebook clothing lines designed for casual sportswear.
Market Dynamics
Factors such as increasing penetration of the internet and smartphones, availability of multiple payment options for online transactions, and the free shipping and hassle-free return policies will drive the growth of the Online Apparel Footwear And Accessories Market in the US. However, data security and privacy concerns associated with online shopping might hamper market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers, trends, and challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.
Company Profiles
The online apparel footwear and accessories market in US is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as an increase in R&D investments to compete in the market. Some of the companies covered in this report are Amazon.com Inc., Costco Wholesale Corp., Gap Inc., J. C. Penney Co. Inc., Kohls Corp., Macys Inc., Nordstrom Inc., Target Corp., Transform SR Brands LLC, and Walmart Inc. etc.
Few companies with key offerings
Amazon.com Inc. - The company provides online apparel footwear and accessories such as customized hoodies, fashion socks, shirts.
Costco Wholesale Corp. - The company offers ladies joggers, Skechers shoes, pet clothing, accessories.
Gap Inc. - The company manufactures apparel footwear and accessories such as sweaters, dresses, outerwear, tees, pants, jeans, sweats.
J. C. Penney Co. Inc. - The company offers apparel footwear and accessories such as bras, sneakers, bedding.
Kohls Corp. - The company provides apparel footwear and accessories such as hoodies, sweatshirts, jeans, pants, graphic tees, coats, jackets.
Competitive Analysis
The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Segmentation Analysis
By Product, the market is classified as apparel, footwear, and accessories.
By End-users, the market is classified as women and girls and men and boys.
Online Apparel Footwear And Accessories Market In US Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.91%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 91.54 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
11.37
Regional analysis
US
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Amazon.com Inc., Costco Wholesale Corp., Gap Inc., J. C. Penney Co. Inc., Kohls Corp., Macys Inc., Nordstrom Inc., Target Corp., Transform SR Brands LLC, and Walmart Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Content
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
Exhibit 01: Parent market
2.2: Market Characteristics
Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics
2.2 Value chain analysis
Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Apparel, accessories, and luxury goods market
2.2.1 Inputs
2.2.2 Inbound logistics
2.2.3 Operations
2.2.4 Outbound logistics
2.2.5 Marketing and sales
2.2.6 Service
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 05: Market segments
3.3 Market size 2020
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets
3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets
Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2021
5 Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
The segments covered in this chapter are:
Apparel
Footwear
Accessories
Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
5.2 Comparison by Product
Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
5.3 Apparel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 17: Apparel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 18: Apparel - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.4 Footwear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 19: Footwear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 20: Footwear - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.5 Accessories - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 21: Accessories - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 22: Accessories - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.6 Market opportunity by Product
Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Product
6 Market Segmentation by End-user
6.1 Market segments
The segments covered in this chapter are:
Women and girls
Men and boys
Exhibit 24: End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
6.2 Comparison by End-user
Exhibit 25: Comparison by End-user
6.3 Women and girls - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 26: Women and girls - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 27: Women and girls - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
6.4 Men and boys - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 28: Men and boys - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 29: Men and boys - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
6.5 Market opportunity by End-user
Exhibit 30: Market opportunity by End-user
7 Customer landscape
7.1 Overview
Exhibit 31: Customer landscape
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.1.1 Increasing penetration of the Internet and smartphones
8.1.2 Availability of multiple payment options for online transactions
8.1.3 Free shipping and hassle-free return policies
8.2 Market challenges
8.2.1 Data security and privacy concerns associated with online shopping
8.2.2 Presence of counterfeit products
8.2.3 Stringent government regulations
Exhibit 32: Impact of drivers and challenges
8.3 Market trends
8.3.1 Integration of augmented reality (AR) into online shopping platforms
8.3.2 Increasing adoption of omnichannel retailing
8.3.3 Growing adoption of social media platforms
Exhibit 33: Market positioning of vendors
9. Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
Exhibit 34: Vendor landscape
9.2 Landscape disruption
The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was moderate in 2020, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2025.
Exhibit 35: Landscape disruption?
Exhibit 36: Industry risks
10. Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 37: Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 38: ?Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Amazon.com Inc.
Exhibit 39: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 40: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 41: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 42: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus
10.4 Costco Wholesale Corp.
Exhibit 43: Costco Wholesale Corp. - Overview
Exhibit 44: Costco Wholesale Corp. - Business segments
Exhibit 45: Costco Wholesale Corp. - Key offerings
Exhibit 46: Costco Wholesale Corp. - Segment focus
10.5 Gap Inc.
Exhibit 47: Gap Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 48: Gap Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 49: Gap Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 50: Gap Inc. - Segment focus
10.6 J. C. Penney Co. Inc.
Exhibit 51: J. C. Penney Co. Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 52: J. C. Penney Co. Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 53: J. C. Penney Co. Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 54: J. C. Penney Co. Inc. - Segment focus
10.7 Kohls Corp.
Exhibit 55: Kohls Corp. - Overview
Exhibit 56: Kohls Corp. - Business segments
Exhibit 57: Kohls Corp. - Key offerings
Exhibit 58: Kohls Corp. - Segment focus
10.8 Macys Inc.
Exhibit 59: Macys Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 60: Macys Inc. - Product and service
Exhibit 61: Macys Inc. - Key offerings
10.9 Nordstrom Inc.
Exhibit 62: Nordstrom Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 63: Nordstrom Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 64: Nordstrom Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 65: Nordstrom Inc. - Segment focus
10.10 Target Corp.
Exhibit 66: Target Corp. - Overview
Exhibit 67 Target Corp. - Business segments
Exhibit 68: Target Corp. - Key offerings
Exhibit 69: Target Corp. - Segment focus
10.11 Transform SR Brands LLC
Exhibit 70: Transform SR Brands LLC - Overview
Exhibit 71: Transform SR Brands LLC - Product and service
Exhibit 72: Transform SR Brands LLC - Key offerings
10.12 Walmart Inc.
Exhibit 73: Walmart Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 74: Walmart Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 75: Walmart Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 76: Walmart Inc. - Segment focus
11. Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.1.1Market definition
11.1.2 Objectives
11.1.3Notes and caveats
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
Exhibit 77: Currency conversion rates for US$?
11.3 Research Methodology
Exhibit 78: Research Methodology
Exhibit 79: Validation techniques employed for market sizing?
Exhibit 80: Information sources
