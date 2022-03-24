U.S. markets open in 9 hours 20 minutes

Online Apparel Footwear and Accessories Market size in the US to grow by USD 91.54 billion from 2021 to 2026 |Evolving Opportunities with Amazon.com Inc. & Costco Wholesale Corp | 17000+ Technavio Reports

·10 min read

NEW YORK, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Online Apparel Footwear and Accessories Market in the US - Competitive Analysis, Trends, Drivers, Challenges and Five Force Analysis" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The online apparel footwear and accessories market size in the US is expected to increase by USD 91.54 billion at a CAGR of 11.91% from 2021 to 2026. The online apparel footwear and accessories market share growth in the US by the apparel segment will be significant for revenue generation. The apparel market in the US is expected to witness high adoption of premium products in the coming years owing to frequent marketing initiatives, such as social media campaigns and celebrity endorsements, by the vendors operating in the country. For instance, in 2021, Cardi B endorses Rebook clothing lines designed for casual sportswear.

Latest market research report titled Online Apparel, Footwear, and Accessories Market in US by Product and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments - Download a free sample report now!

Market Dynamics

Factors such as increasing penetration of the internet and smartphones, availability of multiple payment options for online transactions, and the free shipping and hassle-free return policies will drive the growth of the Online Apparel Footwear And Accessories Market in the US. However, data security and privacy concerns associated with online shopping might hamper market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers, trends, and challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

Company Profiles

The online apparel footwear and accessories market in US is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as an increase in R&D investments to compete in the market. Some of the companies covered in this report are Amazon.com Inc., Costco Wholesale Corp., Gap Inc., J. C. Penney Co. Inc., Kohls Corp., Macys Inc., Nordstrom Inc., Target Corp., Transform SR Brands LLC, and Walmart Inc. etc.

Few companies with key offerings

  • Amazon.com Inc. - The company provides online apparel footwear and accessories such as customized hoodies, fashion socks, shirts.

  • Costco Wholesale Corp. - The company offers ladies joggers, Skechers shoes, pet clothing, accessories.

  • Gap Inc. - The company manufactures apparel footwear and accessories such as sweaters, dresses, outerwear, tees, pants, jeans, sweats.

  • J. C. Penney Co. Inc. - The company offers apparel footwear and accessories such as bras, sneakers, bedding.

  • Kohls Corp. - The company provides apparel footwear and accessories such as hoodies, sweatshirts, jeans, pants, graphic tees, coats, jackets.

  • To know about all major vendors with their offerings - Download a free sample now!

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation Analysis

  • By Product, the market is classified as apparel, footwear, and accessories.

  • By End-users, the market is classified as women and girls and men and boys.

For more insights on segmentation - Download a free sample now!

Related Reports

  • The online fashion retail market in US is expected to increase by USD 151.76 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.98%. Download a free sample now!

  • The retail market share in Mexico is expected to increase by USD 9.72 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.48%. Download a free sample now!

Online Apparel Footwear And Accessories Market In US Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.91%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 91.54 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

11.37

Regional analysis

US

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Amazon.com Inc., Costco Wholesale Corp., Gap Inc., J. C. Penney Co. Inc., Kohls Corp., Macys Inc., Nordstrom Inc., Target Corp., Transform SR Brands LLC, and Walmart Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2: Market Characteristics

Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Apparel, accessories, and luxury goods market

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Operations

2.2.4 Outbound logistics

2.2.5 Marketing and sales

2.2.6 Service

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

  • Apparel

  • Footwear

  • Accessories

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Apparel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 17: Apparel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 18: Apparel - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Footwear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 19: Footwear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 20: Footwear - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Accessories - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 21: Accessories - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 22: Accessories - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

  • Women and girls

  • Men and boys

Exhibit 24: End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 25: Comparison by End-user

6.3 Women and girls - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 26: Women and girls - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 27: Women and girls - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Men and boys - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Men and boys - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 29: Men and boys - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 30: Market opportunity by End-user

7 Customer landscape

7.1 Overview

Exhibit 31: Customer landscape

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Increasing penetration of the Internet and smartphones

8.1.2 Availability of multiple payment options for online transactions

8.1.3 Free shipping and hassle-free return policies

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Data security and privacy concerns associated with online shopping

8.2.2 Presence of counterfeit products

8.2.3 Stringent government regulations

Exhibit 32: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Integration of augmented reality (AR) into online shopping platforms

8.3.2 Increasing adoption of omnichannel retailing

8.3.3 Growing adoption of social media platforms

Exhibit 33: Market positioning of vendors

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 34: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was moderate in 2020, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2025.

Exhibit 35: Landscape disruption?

Exhibit 36: Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 37: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 38: ?Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Amazon.com Inc.

Exhibit 39: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 40: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 41: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 42: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Costco Wholesale Corp.

Exhibit 43: Costco Wholesale Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 44: Costco Wholesale Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 45: Costco Wholesale Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 46: Costco Wholesale Corp. - Segment focus

10.5 Gap Inc.

Exhibit 47: Gap Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 48: Gap Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 49: Gap Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 50: Gap Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 J. C. Penney Co. Inc.

Exhibit 51: J. C. Penney Co. Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 52: J. C. Penney Co. Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 53: J. C. Penney Co. Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 54: J. C. Penney Co. Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 Kohls Corp.

Exhibit 55: Kohls Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 56: Kohls Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 57: Kohls Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 58: Kohls Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 Macys Inc.

Exhibit 59: Macys Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 60: Macys Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 61: Macys Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 Nordstrom Inc.

Exhibit 62: Nordstrom Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 63: Nordstrom Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 64: Nordstrom Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 65: Nordstrom Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 Target Corp.

Exhibit 66: Target Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 67 Target Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 68: Target Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 69: Target Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 Transform SR Brands LLC

Exhibit 70: Transform SR Brands LLC - Overview

Exhibit 71: Transform SR Brands LLC - Product and service

Exhibit 72: Transform SR Brands LLC - Key offerings

10.12 Walmart Inc.

Exhibit 73: Walmart Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 74: Walmart Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 75: Walmart Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 76: Walmart Inc. - Segment focus

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 77: Currency conversion rates for US$?

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 78: Research Methodology

Exhibit 79: Validation techniques employed for market sizing?

Exhibit 80: Information sources

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/online-apparel-footwear-and-accessories-market-size-in-the-us--to-grow-by-usd-91-54-billion-from-2021-to-2026-evolving-opportunities-with-amazoncom-inc--costco-wholesale-corp--17000-technavio-reports-301508195.html

SOURCE Technavio

