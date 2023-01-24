U.S. markets open in 5 hours 42 minutes

Online apparel retailing market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

·18 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global online apparel retailing market size is estimated to grow by USD 220 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.85%. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. North America will account for 38% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Online Apparel Retailing Market 2023-2027

For more insights on market size, request a sample report

Global online apparel retailing market - Five forces
The global online apparel retailing market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • The threat of new entrants

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of substitutes

  • For an interpretation of Porter's five forces model – buy the report!

Global online apparel retailing market – Customer landscape 

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global online apparel retailing market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (men's apparel, women's apparel, and children's apparel) and product (upper wear apparel, bottom wear apparel, and others).

  • The men's apparel segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Men's apparel includes clothing and related accessories such as hats, scarves, and gloves. Lifestyle changes, the increasing popularity of cosmopolitan culture, and the rise in affluence have led to considerable variations in the existing wardrobes of men. This has increased the sales of men's apparel. Therefore, the men's apparel segment is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

Geography overview
Based on geography, the global online apparel retailing market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global online apparel retailing market.

  • North America is estimated to account for 38% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The US is the largest market for online apparel across the world. The improving economic conditions, high demand for luxury wear, increasing disposable income, and the availability of a wide variety of clothing lines are expected to drive the market's growth in the region during the forecast period.

Download a sample report

Global online apparel retailing market – Market dynamics
Key factor driving market growth

  • The rising popularity of digital payment systems will drive the growth of the online apparel retailing market.

  • The demand for online shopping has increased owing to the availability of a wide range of products, online payment options, online shipment tracking, 24/7 customer support, wide internet coverage, and low costs.

  • Several payment options, such as credit cards, cash on delivery (COD), online banking accounts, bills of exchange, and cash on delivery, are available to customers.

  • Digital payment services also allow consumers to make payments at the point of sale through a mobile device.

  • These factors are expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market 

  • Mobile commerce and network marketing are key trends influencing market growth.

  • Most online retailers have launched mobile versions of their shopping portals to take advantage of the rise in mobile commerce.

  • For instance, Amazon.com and eBay have introduced mobile applications that are compatible with iOS, Android, and other operating systems. These applications allow users to shop conveniently through their mobile devices.

  • In addition, the use of mobile wallets is expected to grow in the future.

  • These factors will support the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

  • The presence of counterfeit products is challenging the online apparel retailing market growth.

  • According to Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the clothing industry is the second largest market in the trade of fake goods. The majority of fake goods are made in Hong Kong and China.

  • Counterfeit apparel products often use low-quality cotton and other raw materials.

  • The influx of counterfeit products in the US is affecting its economy and leading to significant losses for legitimate American companies.

  • Such factors will impede the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this online apparel retailing market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the online apparel retailing market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the online apparel retailing market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the online apparel retailing market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Online Apparel Retailing Market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

The online clothing rental market size is expected to increase by USD 3.00 billion from 2021 to 2026. This report extensively covers segmentation by end-user (women, men, and children) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The size of the online lingerie market in India is expected to increase by USD 859.41 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 18.07%. The report extensively covers segmentation by product (bra, knickers and panties, and others) and type (natural and synthetic).

Online Apparel Retailing Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

169

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.85%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 220 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

12.44

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 38%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks

Key companies profiled

adidas AG, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., ASOS Plc, BANGGOOD TECHNOLOGY Co. Ltd., Cotton On Group, Gap Inc., Gildan Activewear Inc., Giordano International Ltd., JD.com Inc., Kering SA, Levi Strauss and Co., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, M. H. Alshaya Co. WLL, OTB Spa, Ralph Lauren Corp., SSENSE, Staples Inc., The Level Group S.r.l., and Walmart Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's consumer discretionary market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global online apparel retailing market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 Men apparel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Women apparel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Children apparel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Product

  • 7.3 Upper wear apparel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Bottom wear apparel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Market opportunity by Product

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 adidas AG

  • 12.4 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

  • 12.5 Amazon.com Inc.

  • 12.6 ASOS Plc

  • 12.7 BANGGOOD TECHNOLOGY Co. Ltd.

  • 12.8 Cotton On Group

  • 12.9 Gildan Activewear Inc.

  • 12.10 Giordano International Ltd.

  • 12.11 Kering SA

  • 12.12 Levi Strauss and Co.

  • 12.13 M. H. Alshaya Co. WLL

  • 12.14 OTB Spa

  • 12.15 Ralph Lauren Corp.

  • 12.16 The Level Group S.r.l.

  • 12.17 Walmart Inc.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Online Apparel Retailing Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/online-apparel-retailing-market-2023-2027-a-descriptive-analysis-of-five-forces-model-market-dynamics-and-segmentation---technavio-301727891.html

SOURCE Technavio

