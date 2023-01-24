Online apparel retailing market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global online apparel retailing market size is estimated to grow by USD 220 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.85%. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. North America will account for 38% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Global online apparel retailing market - Five forces

The global online apparel retailing market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

Global online apparel retailing market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global online apparel retailing market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (men's apparel, women's apparel, and children's apparel) and product (upper wear apparel, bottom wear apparel, and others).

The men's apparel segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Men's apparel includes clothing and related accessories such as hats, scarves, and gloves. Lifestyle changes, the increasing popularity of cosmopolitan culture, and the rise in affluence have led to considerable variations in the existing wardrobes of men. This has increased the sales of men's apparel. Therefore, the men's apparel segment is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global online apparel retailing market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global online apparel retailing market.

North America is estimated to account for 38% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The US is the largest market for online apparel across the world. The improving economic conditions, high demand for luxury wear, increasing disposable income, and the availability of a wide variety of clothing lines are expected to drive the market's growth in the region during the forecast period.

Global online apparel retailing market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The rising popularity of digital payment systems will drive the growth of the online apparel retailing market.

The demand for online shopping has increased owing to the availability of a wide range of products, online payment options, online shipment tracking, 24/7 customer support, wide internet coverage, and low costs.

Several payment options, such as credit cards, cash on delivery (COD), online banking accounts, bills of exchange, and cash on delivery, are available to customers.

Digital payment services also allow consumers to make payments at the point of sale through a mobile device.

These factors are expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

Mobile commerce and network marketing are key trends influencing market growth.

Most online retailers have launched mobile versions of their shopping portals to take advantage of the rise in mobile commerce.

For instance, Amazon.com and eBay have introduced mobile applications that are compatible with iOS, Android, and other operating systems. These applications allow users to shop conveniently through their mobile devices.

In addition, the use of mobile wallets is expected to grow in the future.

These factors will support the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

The presence of counterfeit products is challenging the online apparel retailing market growth.

According to Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the clothing industry is the second largest market in the trade of fake goods. The majority of fake goods are made in Hong Kong and China.

Counterfeit apparel products often use low-quality cotton and other raw materials.

The influx of counterfeit products in the US is affecting its economy and leading to significant losses for legitimate American companies.

Such factors will impede the growth of the market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this online apparel retailing market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the online apparel retailing market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the online apparel retailing market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the online apparel retailing market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Online Apparel Retailing Market vendors

Online Apparel Retailing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 169 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.85% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 220 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 12.44 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled adidas AG, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., ASOS Plc, BANGGOOD TECHNOLOGY Co. Ltd., Cotton On Group, Gap Inc., Gildan Activewear Inc., Giordano International Ltd., JD.com Inc., Kering SA, Levi Strauss and Co., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, M. H. Alshaya Co. WLL, OTB Spa, Ralph Lauren Corp., SSENSE, Staples Inc., The Level Group S.r.l., and Walmart Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Global Online Apparel Retailing Market 2023-2027

