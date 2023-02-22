Online apparel retailing market is estimated to grow by USD 220 billion between 2022 and 2027; Growth led by adidas AG, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. among others - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The online apparel retailing market size is estimated to grow by USD 220 billion from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 13.85% according to Technavio. In 2017, the online apparel retailing market was valued at USD 150.02 billion. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 50.18 billion. For more insights on the historic market data from 2017 to 2021 , request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Online Apparel Retailing Market 2023-2027

Online apparel retailing market insights -

Vendors : 15+, including adidas AG, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., ASOS Plc, BANGGOOD TECHNOLOGY Co. Ltd., Cotton On Group, Gap Inc., Gildan Activewear Inc., Giordano International Ltd., JD.com Inc., Kering SA, Levi Strauss and Co., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, M. H. Alshaya Co. WLL, OTB Spa, Ralph Lauren Corp., SSENSE, Staples Inc., The Level Group S.r.l., Walmart Inc., among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: End-user (Men apparel, Women apparel, and Children apparel), Product (Upper wear apparel, Bottom wear apparel, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Get a glance of the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise – request a sample report

Global Online apparel retailing market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –

Adidas AG - The company offers online apparel retailing products such as sportswear, shoes, and female wear.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - The company offers online apparel retailing products such as boys jeans, toddler girls skirts, and toddler boys sweaters.

Amazon.com Inc. - The company offers online apparel retailing products such as men's wear, women's wear, and kids wear.

ASOS Plc - The company offers online apparel retailing products such as men's and women's apparel.

Story continues

Global Online Apparel Retailing Market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers –

Rising popularity of digital payment system

Rise in online spending and smartphone penetration

Growth in the e-commerce industry

KEY Challenges –

Presence of counterfeit products

Increased return of online products

Stringent government regulations

Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact

businesses. Find some insights from a sample report.

The online apparel retailing market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio - Buy the Report

What are the key data covered in this online apparel retailing market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the online apparel retailing market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the online apparel retailing market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the online apparel retailing market industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of online apparel retailing market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The luxury handbags market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.68% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 29,125.59 million. The high influence of celebrity endorsements on purchase decision are notably driving market growth, although factors such as rising labor cost and fluctuating raw material prices may impede the market growth.

The diamond jewelry market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 16.6 billion. Innovation in terms of design and manufacturing technology is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the presence of counterfeit products in the e-retailing space may impede the market growth.

Online Apparel Retailing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 169 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.85% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 220 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 12.44 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled adidas AG, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., ASOS Plc, BANGGOOD TECHNOLOGY Co. Ltd., Cotton On Group, Gap Inc., Gildan Activewear Inc., Giordano International Ltd., JD.com Inc., Kering SA, Levi Strauss and Co., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, M. H. Alshaya Co. WLL, OTB Spa, Ralph Lauren Corp., SSENSE, Staples Inc., The Level Group S.r.l., and Walmart Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio consumer discretionary market reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global online apparel retailing market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

6.3 Men apparel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Women apparel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Children apparel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Product

7.3 Upper wear apparel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Bottom wear apparel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Market opportunity by Product

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 adidas AG

12.4 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

12.5 Amazon.com Inc.

12.6 ASOS Plc

12.7 BANGGOOD TECHNOLOGY Co. Ltd.

12.8 Cotton On Group

12.9 Gildan Activewear Inc.

12.10 Giordano International Ltd.

12.11 Kering SA

12.12 Levi Strauss and Co.

12.13 M. H. Alshaya Co. WLL

12.14 OTB Spa

12.15 Ralph Lauren Corp.

12.16 The Level Group S.r.l.

12.17 Walmart Inc.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Online Apparel Retailing Market 2023-2027

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/online-apparel-retailing-market-is-estimated-to-grow-by-usd-220-billion-between-2022-and-2027-growth-led-by-adidas-ag-alibaba-group-holding-ltd-among-others---technavio-301751668.html

SOURCE Technavio