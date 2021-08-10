Online Asia Mining Investment Conference and Exhibition, October 12-13, 2021

Dublin, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "7th Annual Mining Investment Asia" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Now in its' 7th year, Mining Investment Asia is firmly established as South East Asia's largest strategic mining investment & capital raising conference and exhibition. Besides that, the host also incorporates the latest technological innovations that transform the industry as well as coal trends & opportunities.

For 2021, they are continuing with a hybrid model to capture a wider Asian and global audience in the new business environment. Our digital event arena will enable you to network with colleagues from all around the globe, hear expert analysis live & on-demand, chat with all participants, attend a virtual exhibition,s and debate the latest opportunities and challenges of the industry simply without encountering any travel restrictions or social distancing measures.

They expect 500 senior-level executives, including over 200 investors and 40 mining companies ranging from explorers, juniors to mid-tier producers and majors for two days of partnering, networking, and business matching.

Join at an invaluable platform to get access to agenda covering the latest industry issues, exhibition floor as well as 1-2-1 meeting matching tool for new partnerships & business opportunities.

Key Themes

Mining Investment Strategies & Trends

Junior Miners, New Exploration Projects & Discoveries

Commodity Trends in Asia

M&A, Capital Raising & Financing Environment

Emerging Markets Outlook

Gold & Precious Metals Developments

Base Metals

Battery Metals & Electric Vehicles

Bulk Metals

Risk, Government Regulations & Policy Developments

Coal Market Trends & Investment Opportunities

Coal Demand & Supply Analysis

Asia Coal Exploration Outlook

Mining Technology Advancements

IoT, Blockchain & Future of Mining

What To Expect?

TOP SPEAKERS

Our industry leaders provide new perspectives, share cutting-edge content and insights to understand the fast-changing global investment landscape.

EXHIBITION

Talk to miners & evaluate their resources projects and discover the very latest in technology and solution innovations to mining industry.

NETWORKING

From speed networking, lunches, 1-2-1 meetings to drinks reception across 2 days you're assured to make the right connections.

Speakers

MATTHIEU LE GALL

Regional Business Developer - South East Asia

Akuo Energy

France

SU CHUANRONG

Director-General

China National Coal Association

Secretary-General of Technical Committee

World Coal Association

RAJIV BISWAS

Executive Director and APAC Chief Economist

IHS Markit

Singapore

HENDRA SINADIA

Executive Director

Indonesia Coal Mining Association (APBI-ICMA)

LIU JIANZHONG

Director, China Coal Technology & Engineering Group

China National Coal Association

TIUR HENNY MONICA

Founding Partner

MIP Law Firm

Indonesia

CLYDE RUSELL

Asia Commodities and Energy Columnist

Thomson Reuters

Australia

DANIEL MALLO

Managing Director - Head of Natural Resources & Infrastructure

Societe Generale

Hong Kong, SAR, China

MIKE MCGLONE

Senior Commodity Strategist

Bloomberg Intelligence

USA

SIMON POPPLE

Managing Director

Brookville Capital

UK

YUZURU SATO

Researcher

Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation (JOGMEC)

Japan

THAO DHH NGO

Group Executive Chairman

First IndoChina Group

Viet Nam

ANNE-CLAIRE HOWARD

Executive Director

Bettercoal

United Kingdom

MEIDY KATRIN LENGKEY

Secretary General

Indonesia Nickel Miners Association (APNI)

Indonesia

MICHEL LABROUSSE

Managing Partner

Mazarin Capital

Hong Kong SAR, China

ROBIN LEE

CEO

Hello Gold

Malaysia

VICTOR TAN

Sales Manager

Ranger Fire System

Singapore

NOORMAYA MUCHLIS

Executive Director (Environmental & Biodiversity Specialist

Women in Mining and Energy (WiME)

Indonesia

DIDIER RAULT

Chairman and CEO

World Mining Investment Limited

Hong Kong

MANESSA MUNGROO

Managing Director

Singapore Mining Club

Singapore

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uferjg





