Online Baby Products Retailing Market: 36% of Growth to Originate from APAC | Market Share, Drivers, Trends, and Forecast | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Online Baby Products Retailing Market Share is expected to increase by USD 13.61 billion from 2021 to 2026 with an accelerated CAGR of 9.82%, according to the recent market study by Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Online Baby Products Retailing Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The online baby products retailing market share growth by the baby toys segment will be significant during the forecast period. The high demand for educational toys is also likely to drive the sales of this segment. The internet grants parents easy access to popular toy sites and allows product comparison from remote locations. the sales of baby toys are high during occasions and festivals because of the heavy discounts available online. One of the benefits of online baby toy retailing is that consumers can order products from remote distributors or sellers. In case they receive damaged or counterfeit products, they can return the product to the seller. Owing to this advantage, the adoption of this channel for purchasing various baby toys is increasing.

Moreover, the report also provides Value Chain Analysis which helps companies gain a competitive advantage in the market. The Value Chain of the Online Baby Products Retailing Market includes the following core components:

Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by Product (baby toys, baby gear, baby apparel, baby diaper products, and others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America)

Key Companies- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Argos Ltd., Baby Care, Baby Earth, Babydash Sdn Bhd, Babyshop Group, Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Best Buy Co. Inc., Brainbees Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Ebates Performance Marketing Inc., eBay Inc., DRESS CODE, Kidsroom, Mumzworld.com, Pupsik Studio LLP, Qurate Retail Inc., Saks Direct Inc., The Walt Disney Co., and Tru Kids Brand among others

Driver- Easier payment options to drive the market.

Challenge- Increase in the availability of counterfeit products to hamper the market growth

Vendor Insights-

The online baby products retailing market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on acquiring other small brands to increase their market presence to compete in the market.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.- The company offers wide range of baby products through their retail online platform such as water bottles, strollers, walkers and carriers, wet wipes, feeding supplies, and others.

Baby Earth- The company offers wide variety of baby products through their online retail platform such as clothing, strollers, nursing, toys, and others.

eBay Inc.- The company offers wide variety of online baby products such as nursery, blankets and throws, plush baby toys, strollers, baby and toddler shoes, and others.

Online Baby Products Retailing Market Driver:

Easy accessibility and hassle-free online payments and customer confidence on online payments, 24/7 customer support, easy refunding policies, and lower prices are some key factors that back online sales of baby products. Online retailers provide several payment options, such as credit cards, e-wallets, COD (cash-on-delivery), Internet banking, and cash-on-order. They are also trying to enhance their market shares by offering secure payment gateways and thereby building customer trust. Regulatory changes, such as the Indian banknote demonetization, which was implemented in 2017, lowered the flow of liquid cash. Such changes, therefore, encourage many online retailers such as Amazon.com to introduce diverse payment options at the point of sale (POS). The availability of fast, secure, and cheap technology has helped many new players enter the e-commerce market, making it highly competitive and price-effective. These factors propel the growth of the market.

Online Baby Products Retailing Market Challenge:

The easy and widespread availability of counterfeit products online is anticipated to compound the growth of the market during the forecast period. Counterfeit products are fraudulently produced and mislabeled with popular brand names. These practices affect the profitability and brand image of the original vendors and consumer confidence. The prices of these products are also lower than the original products. Moreover, the lack of proper processes to ensure the authentication and credibility of products also affects the genuine players and consumers. Counterfeit products are mainly available in developing countries, with China being one of the largest exporters. These factors hinder the growth of the online baby products retailing market during the forecast period.

Online Baby Products Retailing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.82% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 13.61 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.55 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Argos Ltd., Baby Care, Baby Earth, Babydash Sdn Bhd, Babyshop Group, Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Best Buy Co. Inc., Brainbees Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Ebates Performance Marketing Inc., eBay Inc., DRESS CODE, Kidsroom, Mumzworld.com, Pupsik Studio LLP, Qurate Retail Inc., Saks Direct Inc., The Walt Disney Co., and Tru Kids Brand Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Baby toys - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Baby gear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Baby apparel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Baby diaper products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.8 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

10.4 Amazon.com Inc.

10.5 Argos Ltd.

10.6 Baby Care

10.7 Baby Earth

10.8 Babydash Sdn Bhd

10.9 Babyshop Group

10.10 Bed Bath and Beyond Inc.

10.11 Best Buy Co. Inc.

10.12 The Walt Disney Co.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

