U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,545.86
    +15.45 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,818.27
    +139.92 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,261.50
    +40.98 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,091.11
    +20.99 (+1.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.42
    -0.86 (-0.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,928.50
    -25.50 (-1.31%)
     

  • Silver

    24.75
    -0.38 (-1.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1049
    -0.0022 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3770
    +0.0500 (+2.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3118
    -0.0022 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.4900
    +0.8020 (+0.66%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,681.60
    +1,895.48 (+4.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,085.80
    +45.54 (+4.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,537.90
    +22.22 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,665.98
    -155.45 (-0.56%)
     

Online Baby Products Retailing Market: 36% of Growth to Originate from APAC | Market Share, Drivers, Trends, and Forecast | Technavio

·16 min read

NEW YORK, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Online Baby Products Retailing Market Share is expected to increase by USD 13.61 billion from 2021 to 2026 with an accelerated CAGR of 9.82%, according to the recent market study by Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Online Baby Products Retailing Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Online Baby Products Retailing Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Segmentation by Product (In-Scope/Out-of-Scope)

  • In-Scope:

The online baby products retailing market share growth by the baby toys segment will be significant during the forecast period. The high demand for educational toys is also likely to drive the sales of this segment. The internet grants parents easy access to popular toy sites and allows product comparison from remote locations. the sales of baby toys are high during occasions and festivals because of the heavy discounts available online. One of the benefits of online baby toy retailing is that consumers can order products from remote distributors or sellers. In case they receive damaged or counterfeit products, they can return the product to the seller. Owing to this advantage, the adoption of this channel for purchasing various baby toys is increasing.

  • Out-of-Scope:

To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments Request for a FREE sample

Moreover, the report also provides Value Chain Analysis which helps companies gain a competitive advantage in the market. The Value Chain of the Online Baby Products Retailing Market includes the following core components:

  • Inputs

  • Operations

  • Marketing and sales

  • Service

  • Support activities

  • Innovation

Highlights-

  • Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by Product (baby toys, baby gear, baby apparel, baby diaper products, and others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America)

  • Key Companies- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Argos Ltd., Baby Care, Baby Earth, Babydash Sdn Bhd, Babyshop Group, Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Best Buy Co. Inc., Brainbees Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Ebates Performance Marketing Inc., eBay Inc., DRESS CODE, Kidsroom, Mumzworld.com, Pupsik Studio LLP, Qurate Retail Inc., Saks Direct Inc., The Walt Disney Co., and Tru Kids Brand among others

  • Driver- Easier payment options to drive the market.

  • Challenge- Increase in the availability of counterfeit products to hamper the market growth

Download FREE Sample: for more additional information about the Online Baby Products Retailing Market

Vendor Insights-

The online baby products retailing market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on acquiring other small brands to increase their market presence to compete in the market.

  • Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.- The company offers wide range of baby products through their retail online platform such as water bottles, strollers, walkers and carriers, wet wipes, feeding supplies, and others.

  • Baby Earth- The company offers wide variety of baby products through their online retail platform such as clothing, strollers, nursing, toys, and others.

  • eBay Inc.- The company offers wide variety of online baby products such as nursery, blankets and throws, plush baby toys, strollers, baby and toddler shoes, and others.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download Free Sample Report

Learn More about Key Driver & Challenge of the Market-

  • Online Baby Products Retailing Market Driver:

Easy accessibility and hassle-free online payments and customer confidence on online payments, 24/7 customer support, easy refunding policies, and lower prices are some key factors that back online sales of baby products. Online retailers provide several payment options, such as credit cards, e-wallets, COD (cash-on-delivery), Internet banking, and cash-on-order. They are also trying to enhance their market shares by offering secure payment gateways and thereby building customer trust. Regulatory changes, such as the Indian banknote demonetization, which was implemented in 2017, lowered the flow of liquid cash. Such changes, therefore, encourage many online retailers such as Amazon.com to introduce diverse payment options at the point of sale (POS). The availability of fast, secure, and cheap technology has helped many new players enter the e-commerce market, making it highly competitive and price-effective. These factors propel the growth of the market.

  • Online Baby Products Retailing Market Challenge:

The easy and widespread availability of counterfeit products online is anticipated to compound the growth of the market during the forecast period. Counterfeit products are fraudulently produced and mislabeled with popular brand names. These practices affect the profitability and brand image of the original vendors and consumer confidence. The prices of these products are also lower than the original products. Moreover, the lack of proper processes to ensure the authentication and credibility of products also affects the genuine players and consumers. Counterfeit products are mainly available in developing countries, with China being one of the largest exporters. These factors hinder the growth of the online baby products retailing market during the forecast period.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Challenges mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Here are Some Similar Topics-

Correction Tapes Market by End-user, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The correction tapes market has the potential to grow by USD 38.78 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.59%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Free Sample Report

Global Smart TV Sticks Market: The smart TV sticks market size will grow by over USD 434 million during 2019-2023. This report offers an analysis of the market based on type and geography. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Free Sample Report

Online Baby Products Retailing Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.82%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 13.61 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

9.55

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 36%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, UK, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Argos Ltd., Baby Care, Baby Earth, Babydash Sdn Bhd, Babyshop Group, Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Best Buy Co. Inc., Brainbees Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Ebates Performance Marketing Inc., eBay Inc., DRESS CODE, Kidsroom, Mumzworld.com, Pupsik Studio LLP, Qurate Retail Inc., Saks Direct Inc., The Walt Disney Co., and Tru Kids Brand

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Baby toys - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Baby gear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Baby apparel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Baby diaper products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

  • 10.4 Amazon.com Inc.

  • 10.5 Argos Ltd.

  • 10.6 Baby Care

  • 10.7 Baby Earth

  • 10.8 Babydash Sdn Bhd

  • 10.9 Babyshop Group

  • 10.10 Bed Bath and Beyond Inc.

  • 10.11 Best Buy Co. Inc.

  • 10.12 The Walt Disney Co.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/online-baby-products-retailing-market-36-of-growth-to-originate-from-apac--market-share-drivers-trends-and-forecast--technavio-301515024.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Biden’s Oil-Relief Plan Seen Backfiring as Drillers Dig In Heels

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. President Joe Biden’s plan to tackle record gasoline prices with an unprecedented release of emergency oil reserves may stifle domestic crude drilling just when it’s needed most. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeU.S. Criticizes India on Russia Talks as Lavrov Visits DelhiBiden Team Weighs a Massive Release of

  • Restarting Keystone XL construction ‘wouldn’t actually increase supply’ of oil: top Biden adviser

    The Biden administration isn't rethinking its decision to cancel the Keystone XL pipeline in response to rising oil prices, says the White House's top economic advisor.

  • Toyota settles lawsuit with hybrid vehicle owners

    Toyota and a proposed class of hybrid-vehicle owners have settled a class-action lawsuit in the Eastern District of Texas. The case had originally been set for trial this July before the court-ordered mediation for the parties.

  • Traders Caught in Shanghai Lockdown Skip Showers, Lose Sleep

    (Bloomberg) -- Henry, a fund manager, is currently sharing a single bathroom in his office in Shanghai’s financial district with more than 20 people, none of whom have access to a shower. He doesn’t know how much longer he’ll have to do this for.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeU.S. Criticizes India on Russia Talks as Lavrov Vis

  • Europe signals unity against Russian gas payment demands

    LONDON (Reuters) -Europe vowed to stay united against Russia's demand that they pay for its gas in roubles, as the threat of an imminent supply halt eased on Friday. European capitals have been bracing for a disruption to gas imports as Russian President Vladimir Putin seeks retaliation over Western sanctions for the Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

  • Alibaba, DiDi, NIO, and Other Chinese Stocks Soar. A Critical Headwind May Be Easing.

    Beijing is set to hand over the auditing reports of U.S.-listed Chinese companies to American regulators, according to a report.

  • Energy Transfer acquires Houston company's underground storage, sources say

    Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) purchased the Coastal Caverns business, multiple people with knowledge of the deal told the Houston Business Journal.

  • Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou named as deputy chairwoman

    Meng is the daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei. This impeded Huawei's ability to design its own chips and to source components from outside vendors, crippling its smartphone businesses. Meng was allowed to return to China in September after an agreement with U.S. prosecutors to end a bank fraud case.

  • Biden bets that a million barrels a day will drive down soaring gas prices—what you need to know about the Strategic Petroleum Reserve

    The U.S. emergency oil stockpile was created in 1975 to deal with severe supply shocks -such as this one

  • Qualcomm's Bounce Is Over

    The charts of Qualcomm are weakening. How do the indicators look? In our last review of QCOM back on December 23, we wrote that " We reviewed the charts of QCOM on December 13 and told readers that 'Traders who are long QCOM should raise stops to $172 from $135.

  • Top Steel Stocks for Q2 2022

    The steel industry is part of the basic materials sector and consists of companies involved in steel production, mining, and related activities. Although steel historically has been a major U.S. industry, the number of steel mills that produce the metal has declined sharply in the past several decades due to foreign competition. The World Steel Association forecasts that steel demand will continue to increase this year, but at a much slower pace, rising 2.2%.

  • Huawei Promotes Founder’s Daughter Meng to Top Shared Leadership Post

    Six months after her return to a hero’s welcome in China, Meng Wanzhou is named as one of the company’s three rotating chairmen.

  • Biden says latest Strategic Petroleum Reserve release could cut gas prices 10 to 35 cents per gallon — but some experts worry about long-term costs

    The largest-ever release of oil from the country's strategic reserve comes as average gas prices have topped $4 per gallon nationally

  • Copper Tightness ‘Is Far Beyond a Price Issue,’ Freeport CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Freeport-McMoRan Inc. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. share a bullish outlook for copper. They appear to diverge, however, on how much of an impact higher prices would have on supply growth.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeU.S. Criticizes India on Russia Talks as Lavrov Visits DelhiBiden Team Weighs a Massive Release

  • No matter your age, here’s how to tell if your finances are on the right track

    There's no one-size-fits-all approach. But to put your head in the sand is perhaps the worst strategy of all.

  • Russia Seeks New Ways to Sell Its $20-Billion-a-Year Gold Output

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s huge gold industry is searching for new ways to sell its metal, such as exporting more to China and the Middle East, as sanctions choke off its traditional sales routes.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeRussia Says Ukraine Choppers Made Rare Cross-Border StrikeNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusUkraine Update: U.S. Sending $300 Million in Military EquipmentPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble

  • A cash-strapped Venezuela leans on scrap exports to raise hard currency

    On the outskirts of the eastern Venezuelan port town of Guanta, hundreds of trucks line up everyday to unload tons of scrap metal, part of the government's attempt to turn waste into a source of foreign currency. The gathering and sale of scrap has been booming due to the financial needs of President Nicolas Maduro's administration, crippled by low oil production as a result of years of under-investment in the industry and obstacles to selling its most lucrative export due to U.S. sanctions. "Venezuela is going to get lighter, because they're removing all the scrap," said Douglas Lugo, a truck driver on the outskirts of Guanta who used to work in the oil industry before he started to transport scrap material.

  • U.S. auto sales slide in Q1; Toyota outsells GM

    U.S. automakers on Friday reported a slump in first-quarter domestic sales, as the entire industry was slammed by chip shortages and disruptions to supply chains. Toyota, which in 2021 upstaged GM as the top-selling automaker in the United States, outsold the company in the first quarter on increased demand for its Lexus hybrid and electric vehicles. South Korea's Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors and Japan's Mazda Motor Corp all posted a drop in overall U.S. quarterly auto sales.

  • Ukraine’s Friends Refuse to Pay Russia Rubles for Gas. What Could Come Next.

    Russia’s Vladimir Putin said “unfriendly states” would have to pay for their gas in rubles, not euros or dollars. His follow-through was ambiguous.

  • Wall Street’s Slashed Prices Reflect New Reality for China Tech

    (Bloomberg) -- After years of breakneck growth that catapulted Chinese tech firms into stock market giants, a number of strategists are coming to terms with the new reality of a sector beset by slower expansion and lower earnings. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeRussia Says Ukraine Choppers Made Rare Cross-Border StrikeNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusUkraine Update: U.S. Sending $300 Million in Military EquipmentPutin S