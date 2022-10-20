Online Baby Products Retailing Market Size is projected to reach at an Approx. CAGR of 9.93% during the forecast period: Straits Research

Straits Research - Market Research Strategy | Strategy Consulting | Business Research | Business Consulting | Market Research

North America holds the largest market share of 37.4%. One of the crucial factors behind its growth is the rising internet penetration in the region.

New York, United States, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The yearly birth rate in India is around 20 million, which highlights the country’s demographic explosion. As a consequence, the demand for baby care products is ever-increasing in the region aided by the increasing disposable income among consumers who are readily buying baby products.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/online-baby-products-retailing-market/request-sample





Unpenetrated Regions Represent the Grand Opportunity Space for the Market

Developing countries delineate an immense potential for any market. Speaking about the online baby products retailing market, developing countries with their established populations, middle-class families, and substantial demand for baby products is forethought to lay plentiful opportunities for the market. However, the huge unfilled gap between adoption rate and its subsequent implementation exists due to limited efforts in exploiting the untapped regions.

An Online Survey Conducted by Red Point in 2018 Suggests that 30% of Consumers Have Bought a Fake Baby Item of Some Sort

E-commerce allow businesses to expand their footprints across the globe. But, malevolent minds find ways to spread filth. The counterfeiters are evident on the e-commerce platforms as they are visibly infiltratating supply chains wanting to list as genuine products on trusted sites. They advertise their counterfeit products on platforms such as eBay, Amazon, or AliExpress, using the stolen original product image. Therefore, the presence of such counterfeit products is impeding the market growth.

The world’s five billion users engage with their phones 76 times a day on average, spending up to 145 minutes online and touching phones for 2,617 times; therefore, companies are shifting to a mobile-first sales strategy to exploit the shopping behavior pushed by mobile devices.

Story continues





Report Scope

Report Metric Details CAGR Approx. 9.93% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, Platform, Regions Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Amazon, Babies “R” Us, Buy Buy Baby, BabyEarth, Alibaba Group, Argos, Babydash, BabyGroup, Babyshop, Bebe Stores, Bubs Baby Shop, DisneyStore, eBay, FirstCry, Justkidding, Kidsroom.de., Kiddicare, Macys, Mumzworld, MyBabyCart, Pupsik Studio, Saks Fifth Avenue, and Zulily Key Market Opportunities Increasing Prevalence Of The Consumer Products Industry Enhances The Expansion Of The Online Baby Products Retailing Market Share Key Market Drivers Increasing awareness regarding hygiene

Availability of a wide range of brands, including premium foreign brands



Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/online-baby-products-retailing-market





Regional Analysis

North America with the Surging Internet Penetration Holds the Largest Market Share

North America holds the largest market share of 37.4%. One of the crucial factors behind its growth is the rising internet penetration in the region. The U.K. Trade and Investment report on baby goods state that the U.S. is one of the largest markets with ample opportunities for companies across the world. However, it is complex and highly competitive for identifying and pursuing new business opportunities. North America is followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America and the Middle East and Africa.





Some of the noteworthy players in the online baby products retailing market are

Amazon

Babies “R” Us

BabyEarth

Buy Buy Baby

Alibaba Group,

Argos

Babydash

BabyGroup

Babyshop

Bebe Store

Bubs Baby Shop

DisneyStore

eBay

FirstCry

Justkidding

Kidsroom.de.

Kiddicare

Macy’s

Mumzworld

MyBabyCart

Pupsik Studio

Saks Fifth Avenue

Zulily

FirstCry.com is Asia's largest online portal offering a range of baby care products and toys. It offers more than 2 lakh plus baby and kids’ products with 5800 brands, including Indian and International brands.

JustKidding is one the leading brands in the Middle East region that offers a vast product portfolio, ranging from safe furniture to smart and elegant travel gear, stylish yet organic clothing, joyful toys, and super-practical and healthy baby care products.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/online-baby-products-retailing-market/request-sample





Online Baby Products Retailing Market: Segmentation

By Type

Gear

Toy

Apparel

Diaper

Feeding products

Others

By Platform

Mobile

PC/Tablet

Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA





TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Scope

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Primary Research

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Assumptions & Exclusions

2.4 Secondary Data Sources

3 Market Overview

3.1 Report Segmentation & Scope

3.2 Value Chain Analysis: Online Baby Products Retailing Market

3.3 Key Market Trends

3.3.1 Drivers

3.3.2 Restraints

3.3.3 Opportunities

3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.4.3 Threat of Substitution

3.4.4 Threat of New Entrants

3.4.5 Competitive Rivalry

3.5 Market Share Analysis

4 Type Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.1.1 Market Size & Forecast

4.2 Gear

4.2.1 Market Size & Forecast

4.3 Toys

4.3.1 Market Size & Forecast

4.4 Apparel

4.4.1 Market Size & Forecast

4.2 Diapers

4.2.1 Market Size & Forecast

4.3 Feeding products

4.3.1 Market Size & Forecast

4.4 Others

4.4.1 Market Size & Forecast

5 Platform Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Market Size & Forecast

5.2 Mobile

5.2.1 Market Size & Forecast

5.3 PC/Tablet

5.3.1 Market Size & Forecast

6 Regional Analysis

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Market Size & Forecast

6.2 North America

6.2.1 Market Size & Forecast

6.2.2 U.S.

6.2.2.1 By Type

6.2.2.2 By Platform

6.2.3 Canada

6.2.3.1 By Type

6.2.3.2 By Platform

6.2.4 Mexico

6.2.4.1 By Type

6.2.4.2 By Platform

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Market Size & Forecast

6.3.2 Germany

6.3.2.1 By Type

6.3.2.2 By Platform

6.3.3 France

6.3.3.1 By Type

6.3.3.2 By Platform

6.3.4 U.K.

6.3.4.1 By Type

6.3.4.2 By Platform

6.3.5 Italy

6.3.5.1 By Type

6.3.5.2 By Platform

6.3.6 Spain

6.3.6.1 By Type

6.3.6.2 By Platform

6.3.7 Rest of Europe

6.3.7.1 By Type

6.3.7.2 By Platform

6.4 Asia Pacific

6.4.1 Market Size & Forecast

6.4.2 Japan

6.4.2.1 By Type

6.4.2.1 By Platform

6.4.3 China

6.4.3.1 By Type

6.4.3.2 By Platform

6.4.4 Australia

6.4.4.1 By Type

6.4.4.2 By Platform

6.4.5 India

6.4.5.1 By Type

6.4.5.2 By Platform

6.4.6 South Korea

6.4.6.1 By Type

6.4.6.2 By Platform

6.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4.7.1 By Type

6.4.7.2 By Platform

6.5 LAMEA

6.5.1 Market Size & Forecast

6.5.2 Saudi Arabia

6.5.2.1 By Type

6.5.2.2 By Platform

6.5.3 South Africa

6.5.3.1 By Type

6.5.3.2 By Platform

6.5.4 Brazil

6.5.4.1 By Type

6.5.4.2 By Platform

6.5.5 Rest of LAMEA

6.5.5.1 By Type

6.5.5.2 By Platform

7 Company Profile

7.1 Amazon

7.1.1 Company Overview

7.1.2 Financial Performance

7.1.3 Recent Developments

7.1.4 Product Portfolio

7.2 Babiesrus

7.2.1 Company Overview

7.2.2 Financial Performance

7.2.3 Recent Developments

7.2.4 Product Portfolio

7.3 BabyEarth

7.3.1 Company Overview

7.3.2 Financial Performance

7.3.3 Recent Developments

7.3.4 Product Portfolio

7.4 Buy Buy Baby

7.4.1 Company Overview

7.4.2 Financial Performance

7.4.3 Recent Developments

7.4.4 Product Portfolio

7.5 Alibaba Group

7.5.1 Company Overview

7.5.2 Financial Performance

7.5.3 Recent Developments

7.5.4 Product Portfolio

7.6 Argos

7.6.1 Company Overview

7.6.2 Financial Performance

7.6.3 Recent Developments

7.6.4 Type Portfolio

7.7 Babydash

7.7.1 Company Overview

7.7.2 Financial Performance

7.7.3 Recent Developments

7.7.4 Product Portfolio

7.6 BabyGroup

7.6.1 Company Overview

7.6.2 Financial Performance

7.6.3 Recent Developments

7.6.4 Product Portfolio

7.7 Babyshop

7.7.1 Company Overview

7.7.2 Financial Performance

7.7.3 Recent Developments

7.7.4 Product Portfolio

7.8 Bebê Store

7.8.1 Company Overview

7.8.2 Financial Performance

7.8.3 Recent Developments

7.8.4 Type Portfolio

7.9 Bubs Baby Shop

7.9.1 Company Overview

7.9.2 Financial Performance

7.9.3 Recent Developments

7.9.4 Type Portfolio

7.10 DisneyStore

7.10.1 Company Overview

7.10.2 Financial Performance

7.10.3 Recent Developments

7.10.4 Type Portfolio

7.11 EBay

7.11.1 Company Overview

7.11.2 Financial Performance

7.11.3 Recent Developments

7.11.4 Type Portfolio

7.12 FirstCry

7.12.1 Company Overview

7.12.2 Financial Performance

7.12.3 Recent Developments

7.12.4 Type Portfolio

7.13 Justkidding

7.13.1 Company Overview

7.13.2 Financial Performance

7.13.3 Recent Developments

7.13.4 Type Portfolio

7.16 Kidsroom.de

7.16.1 Company Overview

7.16.2 Financial Performance

7.16.3 Recent Developments

7.16.4 Type Portfolio

7.17 Kiddicare

7.17.1 Company Overview

7.17.2 Financial Performance

7.17.3 Recent Developments

7.17.4 Type Portfolio

7.16 Macys

7.16.1 Company Overview

7.16.2 Financial Performance

7.16.3 Recent Developments

7.16.4 Type Portfolio

7.17 Mumzworld

7.17.1 Company Overview

7.17.2 Financial Performance

7.17.3 Recent Developments

7.17.4 Type Portfolio

7.18 MyBabyCart

7.18.1 Company Overview

7.18.2 Financial Performance

7.18.3 Recent Developments

7.18.4 Type Portfolio

7.19 Pupsik Studio

7.19.1 Company Overview

7.19.2 Financial Performance

7.19.3 Recent Developments

7.19.4 Type Portfolio

7.20 Saks Fifth Avenue

7.20.1 Company Overview

7.20.2 Financial Performance

7.20.3 Recent Developments

7.20.4 Type Portfolio

7.21 Zulily

7.21.1 Company Overview

7.21.2 Financial Performance

7.21.3 Recent Developments

7.21.4 Type Portfolio





Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/online-baby-products-retailing-market/toc





Recent Development

In October 2016 , FirstCry.com acquired BabyOye – the franchise division of Mahindra Retail Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd, for USD 54.25 million (362.1 Crore)

In May 2019 , Buy Buy Baby, Inc. expanded its footprint by inaugurating a new store in Calgary, Canada

In February 2018, eBay acquired Giosis’ Japan business, an online shopping site based in Asia. Other eBay companies include BillMeLater, Rent.com, Kijiji, brands4friends, ProStores, Gumtree, Milo.com, and RedLaser

In February 2019, Mumzworld.com launched ‘Better Plane’, a range of eco-friendly, organic and plastic-free products that focuses on affordable products for kids and adults





News Media

Why Online Baby Products Retailing Is a Top Sector for Starting a Business?





Have a Look at the Related Research Report?

Organic Baby Food Market : Information by Type (Milk Formula, Prepared Baby Food, Dried Baby Food), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets, Online Retail Stores), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Baby Monitor Market : Information by Product Type (Audio and Video), Connectivity (Wired and Wireless), Distribution Channel (Retail Stores, E-Commerce) and Region – Forecast till 2030

Baby Diapers Market : Information by Product Type (Cloth Diapers and Disposable Diapers), Size (Small & Extra Small, Medium), Distribution Channel), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Organic Baby Shampoo Market : Information by Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets, Pharmacy & Drug Store), and Region- Forecast till 2030

Baby Carrier Market : Information by Product (Buckle, Backpack, Sling, Others), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience store, Online), and Region — Forecast till 2030





About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

StraitsResearch is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.



Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.





For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter



