U.S. markets open in 8 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,963.25
    +2.75 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,242.00
    -7.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,608.25
    +25.25 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,784.50
    -1.70 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.05
    +0.70 (+1.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,935.20
    +12.20 (+0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    22.10
    +0.41 (+1.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0652
    +0.0034 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5850
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.99
    -3.15 (-12.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2150
    +0.0038 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.0830
    -0.5020 (-0.38%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    25,794.75
    +1,466.09 (+6.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    569.99
    +27.38 (+5.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,410.03
    +65.58 (+0.89%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,332.87
    +322.26 (+1.19%)
     

Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 10.8%, Reaching a Valuation of US$ 90.4 Billion from 2023-2030, Data By Contrive Datum Insights

Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd
·7 min read
Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd
Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd

According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, The Asia Pacific region holds a dominant share of 38.9% of the global market, this region is also projected to grow the fastest during the forecast period.

Farmington, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Market Was Valued At USD 47.8 Billion In 2022 And Is Expected To Reach USD 90.4 Billion By 2030, At A CAGR Of 10.8% During The Forecast Period 2022-2030. Personal care and beauty products help people look better, stay healthy and clean, and feel better about themselves generally. Moisturizers, soaps, cleansers, toothpaste, hair dyes, perfumes, facial tissues, lipsticks, and feminine hygiene products are some of the most popular beauty and personal care products. Rapid urbanization and more people having access to the internet are driving sales of these goods through online channels that offer a wide range of brands and fast, easy shipping and return policies.

Request Sample Copy of Report “Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Future Trends, Covid-19 Impact, SWOT Analysis, Competition and Forecasts 2022 to 2030”, published by Contrive Datum Insights.

Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Market Recent Developments:

  • In November 2021, Shiseido, one of the leading cosmetics manufacturers in the market, unveiled Inryu, an ingestible beauty brand that aims to enhance skin healthy from the inside

  • In September 2021, Coty Inc., a prominent beauty and body care company, announced the launch of Kylie Baby, a gentle, safe, and conscious baby care range by Kylie Jenner. The products were available exclusively on the brand’s direct-to-consumer website

  • In January 2020, iconic beauty brand Revlon launched its PhotoReady Prime Plus Perfecting + Smoothing Primer, the first mass cosmetic product that meets the clean beauty standards of the Environmental Working Group (EWG)

Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Market Dynamics:

The market for beauty and personal care goods has grown because people's lifestyles have changed and society has become more aware of beauty. People who are younger spend more on beauty items. So, the main things driving the growth of the online beauty and personal care goods market are how they shop and what they buy. There are some reasons why the biggest players in the market could move to the online segment. These include the digitization of business, platforms that save money, and the costs of running a retail store. These are the main reasons why there are always more new players in the online market. In the next few years, innovation and competition will drive the online beauty and personal care goods market. The e-commerce platform is mostly made up of well-known companies from all over the world.

Regional Outlook:

In 2021, 38.9% of the world market will be in the Asia-Pacific region. This region is also projected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. This is because more and more women in countries like China and India are getting jobs and are becoming more interested in and able to spend money on beauty and personal care goods. Also, the growing number of young people in these countries who have access to the Internet is likely to give the regional market a huge chance to grow in the coming years.
The European beauty and personal care products market is driven by the fact that more and more people, especially in the UK, France, and Germany, want natural and vegan makeup. In North America, especially the US and Canada, people are willing to pay a lot for beauty goods. The regional market will be driven by the ability of customers to spend more money and the presence of major players in these areas.

Buy this Premium Research Report@
https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com/buy/66940/

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes

Details

Growth Rate

10.8% from 2023 to 2030

Market Size in 2022

USD 47.8 Billion

Revenue Forecast by 2030

USD 90.4 Billion

By Type

Skincare products, Color cosmetics, Oral hygieneproducts, Male grooming products, Baby and childcare products, Depilatory products, Haircare products, Fragrances, Bath and shower products, Deodorants

By Applications

Natural, Organic, Others

By Companies

Beiersdorf, Estee Lauder, Lâ€™OREAL, Procter & Gamble (P&G), Unilever, Amway, Avon Products, Natura Cosmeticos, Oriflame Cosmetics Global, Clarins., and Others

Base Year

2022

Historical Year

2017 to 2021

Forecast Year

2023 to 2030

Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Market Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:
Beiersdorf, Estee Lauder, Lâ€™OREAL, Procter & Gamble (P&G), Unilever, Amway, Avon Products, Natura Cosmeticos, Oriflame Cosmetics Global, Clarins., and Others.

Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Market by Types:

  • Skincare products

  • Color cosmetics

  • Oral hygieneproducts

  • Male grooming products

  • Baby and childcare products

  • Depilatory products

  • Haircare products

  • Fragrances

  • Bath and shower products

  • Deodorants

Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Market by Applications:

  • Natural

  • Organic

  • Others

Regions and Countries Covered

  • North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

  • Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

  • Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

  • Rest Of the World

Check out more related studies published by Contrive Datum Insights:

  • Recovered Packaging Market – The Global Recovered Packaging Market Is Projected To Grow At A CAGR Of 6.5% From 2022 To 2030. Asia Pacific dominated the global market in terms of revenue share in 2019. The region is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period due to high demand for corrugated cartons and wood packaging from various end-use industries such as food and beverage retail and protective packaging.

  • Gable Top Packaging Market- The global Gable Top Packaging Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030. Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as a prominent region in the global gable top packaging market, accounting for the highest market revenue share. The growth of the Asia Pacific gable top packaging market can be attributed to the ever-growing food and beverage industry in the region. 

  • Packaging Robot MarketThe Packaging Robot market size was valued at USD 4,352.1 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 14,475 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 12.3% from 2022 to 2030. In terms of region, the market is dominated by Asia Pacific. China is likely to show as high deal value as high volume in the global Packaging Robots market before long. The influx of Chinese manufacturers is expected to intensify the competition in the global packaging robotics market in Asia Pacific in the near future.

  • Loose Fill Polystyrene Packaging MarketThe Global Loose Fill Polystyrene Packaging Market Is Estimated To Exhibit A CAGR Of 4.1% Over The Forecast Period. Asia Pacific held the dominant position in terms of revenue share in the global loose-fill polystyrene packaging market in 2017, accounting for a market share of 44.1%. End-use industries such as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and personal care industries in the region are growing rapidly, driving the growth of the market in the region.

Customization of the Report: The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements.For any queries, you can contact us on anna@contrivedatuminsights.com or +1 215-297-4078. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

About Us:
Contrive Datum Insights (CDI) is a global delivery partner of market intelligence and consulting services to officials at various sectors such as investment, information technology, telecommunication, consumer technology, and manufacturing markets. CDI assists investment communities, business executives, and IT professionals to undertake statistics-based accurate decisions on technology purchases and advance strong growth tactics to sustain market competitiveness. Comprising of a team size of more than 100 analysts and cumulative market experience of more than 200 years, Contrive Datum Insights guarantees the delivery of industry knowledge combined with global and country-level expertise.

Social: Facebook / LinkedIn / Twitter

Contact Us:
Anna B. | Head Of Sales
Contrive Datum Insights
Phone: +91 9834816757 | +1 2152974078
Email: anna@contrivedatuminsights.com

Website:
https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com
Contrive Datum Insights Press Releases
Latest Contrive Datum Insights Latest Reports


Recommended Stories

  • Meta ‘hoarded us like Pokemon cards’: Former staffer reveals she had to ‘fight for work’ at company

    "It puts you in the position where it's really difficult to get another job," ex-employee Brit Levy said. "It's a tradeoff and it sounds great, but it's going to really screw up people's careers."

  • How Does the New French Retirement Age Stack Up Globally?

    Amid fervent protests from citizens and lawmakers, French President Emmanuel Macron unilaterally changed the retirement age Thursday. See how it compares to other countries.

  • French President Macron is setting an example: Raising the retirement age could solve financial and demographic problems, even if workers hate the idea

    France, the U.K. and China are talking about increasing retirement ages — here’s what’s happening in the U.S.

  • Amazon isn't backing down on in-person work policy, internal FAQ shows

    After a month of silence from leadership over its return-to-office policy, Amazon tells employees it won't take many exceptions.

  • GE CEO Larry Culp agrees to $10 million cut in compensation

    General Electric CEO Larry Culp has agreed to a cut in his compensation in response to shareholder feedback, according to a regulatory filing on Thursday.

  • YouTube Influencers Slapped With $1 Billion Lawsuit for Promoting FTX

    The lawsuit alleges that several social media influencers solicited the sale of unregistered securities in promoting FTX.

  • A $100 Billion Bet on Semiconductors Hinges on Remaking Upstate New York’s Workforce

    Micron plans to hire 9,000 employees at a new suburban Syracuse semiconductor campus amid a shortage of engineers and technicians.

  • Eleven Banks Deposit $30 Billion in First Republic Bank

    Eleven banks have deposited $30 billion in First Republic Bank, according to a joint statement from the heads of the Treasury, Federal Reserve, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

  • Ex-Wells Fargo exec to plead guilty for role in bank scandal

    A former Wells Fargo Bank executive accused of overseeing a ruse that created millions of bogus customer accounts has agreed to plead guilty to criminal charges likely to send her prison for her role in the scandal. The agreement filed Wednesday in a Los Angeles federal court calls for the former Wells Fargo executive, Carrie Tolstedt, to serve a 16-month prison sentence for obstructing regulators' investigation into abusive sales practices that culminated in the bank paying billions of dollars in fines. Tolstedt, 63, also agreed to pay a $17 million fine in a separate civil settlement with the government that also bans her from working again in the banking industry.

  • Is It Time To Buy XOM Stock As Exxon Mobil Gets Beaten Down By Banking Crisis?

    XOM stock is down 15% from February's all-time high. Did XOM get unduly punished during the bank crisis, giving investors a chance to buy?

  • Former Wells Fargo Executive Headed to Prison

    Wells Fargo's former head of retail banking agrees to plead guilty to a criminal charge of obstructing a bank examination.

  • Pay My Legal Bills Before Anyone Else, Sam Bankman-Fried Tells FTX

    The disgraced founder of the failed cryptocurrency exchange is facing legal bills in the millions of dollars and wants "priority" access to the firm's director and officer insurance.

  • Former JPMorgan executive, ex-Barclays CEO Staley to be deposed next week

    Former JPMorgan Chase & Co. executive Jes Staley is expected to be deposed next Thursday and Friday about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein and what he knew about his former client's activities related to sex-trafficking. Lawyers for the bank said during a hearing on Thursday they would depose Staley, who also served as Barclays Plc's chief executive, on March 23 and 24. JPMorgan has accused Staley, its former head of private banking, of "intentional and outrageous conduct" in concealing information about Epstein, with whom he had been friends.

  • Southwest Airlines Outlines Big Changes to Solve Passenger Problems

    Basically, Southwest Airlines' private issues went public when it stranded tens of thousands of passengers. "This was just an unprecedented storm for everybody -- for all airlines," Southwest Chief Executive Bob Jordan said in an interview on ABC's Good Morning America. "The storm had an impact, but we had impacts beyond the storm that obviously impacted Southwest very differently."

  • Berkshire’s Warren Buffett Shows Bank CEOs How They Should Have Managed Risk

    The Berkshire Hathaway CEO steered clear of bonds when rates were low and avoided much of the carnage that ensnares banks now.

  • Glencore CEO Says His Company Is Cheapest Way to Benefit From Copper Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- Glencore Plc boss Gary Nagle said his company is the cheapest way to buy exposure to a coming copper boom as he predicted a renewed spree of dealmaking in the mining industry.Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Bank Is Exploring Options Including a SaleIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000Credit Suisse Is In Crisis. What Went Wrong?The 10 Top US Cities Where a $100,000 Salary Goes the FurthestRyan Reynolds-Backed Mint Is Bought by T-Mobile for $1.35 BillionThe

  • Lenovo must pay $138.7 million for InterDigital patents - London court

    China's Lenovo Group Ltd must pay U.S. technology firm InterDigital Inc $138.7 million for a licence for its portfolio of telecommunications patents, London's High Court ruled on Thursday in the latest round of a long-running dispute. InterDigital brought the lawsuit against Lenovo in 2019 over the terms on which Lenovo should take a licence of its patents which are essential to 3G, 4G and 5G standards. The litigation, which has so far featured five separate trials, centres on the fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory (FRAND) terms of a licence for InterDigital's patents.

  • Can I Retire at 50 with $4 Million?

    Achieving the goal of retiring at 50 allows ample time to pursue the passions put aside during your career and create cherished memories with loved ones. Nevertheless, leaving the workforce 12 years before qualifying for Social Security presents a significant … Continue reading → The post Is $4 Million Enough to Retire on at 50? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Exxon has started production at expanded refinery in Beaumont after $2 billion investment

    Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) said Thursday it has started production at its expanded refinery in Beaumont, a $2 billion project that was equal to adding a medium-size refinery. The oil major said the move has increased capacity for transportation fuels by 250,000 barrels a day. “Supported by the company’s growing crude production in the Permian Basin, the largest refinery expansion in more than a decade will help meet growing demand for affordable, reliable energy,” the company said in a statement.

  • 3 Major Regional Banks Worth a Look Despite SVB, SBNY Collapse

    The contagion risk arising from bank runs, worsening asset quality and recession expectations will hurt Zacks Major Regional Banks' near-term performance. Yet, industry players like JPM, BAC & BK are worth a look on restructuring and digitization initiatives.