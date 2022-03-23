Online Beauty & Personal Care Products Market - 43% of Growth to Originate from APAC | Evolving Opportunities with Beiersdorf AG and Church & Dwight Co. Inc. | 17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Online Beauty & Personal Care Products Market offers a comprehensive analysis of new product launches, the latest trends, drivers, and challenges . The online beauty & personal care products market is estimated to grow by USD 57.79 billion from 2019 to 2024. However, the growth momentum is likely to decelerate at a CAGR of 15% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 43% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for the online beauty & personal care products market in the region. The growth of the market in this region during the forecast period will be fueled by the penetration of the Internet and smart gadgets, and the rise in awareness of the benefits of online shopping.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Market Dynamics

Factors such as increasing penetration of the internet will drive the market. However, logistics as a concern for e-retailers might hamper the market growth.

Company Profiles

The online beauty & personal care products market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various growth strategies to compete in the market. The online beauty & personal care products market report provides complete insights on key vendors including Beiersdorf AG, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Johnson & Johnson, Kao Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter & Gamble Co., and and Unilever Plc..

Few companies with key offerings

Beiersdorf AG - The company sells BPC products across different segments such as skincare, haircare, fragrances, baby and child care, male grooming products, and deodorants under brands Nivea, Eucerin, La Prairie, and Florena.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. - The company offers through its brands, Arm & Hammer, Batiste, Toppik, Orajel, Nair, Flawless, Spinbrush, Simply Saline, Arrid, offers beauty and personal care products, such as Dry shampoo, hairline optimizer, oral care solutions, and others.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA - The company provides through its brands, Schwarzkopf, Dial, Syoss, offers beauty and personal care products across different segments, skincare, and hair care products online channels.

Johnson & Johnson

Kao Corp. - The company offers a wide range of consumer healthcare products for baby care, skincare, oral care, wound care, over-the-counter, and women's health products.

Koninklijke Philips NV - The company provides its brands Jergens, Goldwell, Biore, John Frieda, Kms, Molton Brown, offers beauty and personal care products across different segments, skincare, and haircare, products such as Shea butter, Ultra Care Restoring Argan, Ultra Care Fragrance-Free, and others.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation Analysis

By Product, the market is classified into Skincare products, Haircare products, Color cosmetics, Fragrances, and Others

By Geography, the market is classified as North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA.

Online Beauty & Personal Care Products Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 15% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 57.79 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 17.32 Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Beiersdorf AG, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Johnson & Johnson, Kao Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter & Gamble Co., and and Unilever Plc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

