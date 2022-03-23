Online Beauty & Personal Care Products Market - 43% of Growth to Originate from APAC | Evolving Opportunities with Beiersdorf AG and Church & Dwight Co. Inc. | 17000+ Technavio Reports
NEW YORK, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Online Beauty & Personal Care Products Market offers a comprehensive analysis of new product launches, the latest trends, drivers, and challenges. The online beauty & personal care products market is estimated to grow by USD 57.79 billion from 2019 to 2024. However, the growth momentum is likely to decelerate at a CAGR of 15% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 43% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for the online beauty & personal care products market in the region. The growth of the market in this region during the forecast period will be fueled by the penetration of the Internet and smart gadgets, and the rise in awareness of the benefits of online shopping.
Market Dynamics
Factors such as increasing penetration of the internet will drive the market. However, logistics as a concern for e-retailers might hamper the market growth.
Company Profiles
The online beauty & personal care products market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various growth strategies to compete in the market. The online beauty & personal care products market report provides complete insights on key vendors including Beiersdorf AG, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Johnson & Johnson, Kao Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter & Gamble Co., and and Unilever Plc..
Few companies with key offerings
Beiersdorf AG - The company sells BPC products across different segments such as skincare, haircare, fragrances, baby and child care, male grooming products, and deodorants under brands Nivea, Eucerin, La Prairie, and Florena.
Church & Dwight Co. Inc. - The company offers through its brands, Arm & Hammer, Batiste, Toppik, Orajel, Nair, Flawless, Spinbrush, Simply Saline, Arrid, offers beauty and personal care products, such as Dry shampoo, hairline optimizer, oral care solutions, and others.
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA - The company provides through its brands, Schwarzkopf, Dial, Syoss, offers beauty and personal care products across different segments, skincare, and hair care products online channels.
Johnson & Johnson
Kao Corp. - The company offers a wide range of consumer healthcare products for baby care, skincare, oral care, wound care, over-the-counter, and women's health products.
Koninklijke Philips NV - The company provides its brands Jergens, Goldwell, Biore, John Frieda, Kms, Molton Brown, offers beauty and personal care products across different segments, skincare, and haircare, products such as Shea butter, Ultra Care Restoring Argan, Ultra Care Fragrance-Free, and others.
Competitive Analysis
The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Segmentation Analysis
By Product, the market is classified into Skincare products, Haircare products, Color cosmetics, Fragrances, and Others
By Geography, the market is classified as North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA.
Online Beauty & Personal Care Products Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2019
Forecast period
2020-2024
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 15%
Market growth 2020-2024
USD 57.79 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
17.32
Performing market contribution
APAC at 43%
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Beiersdorf AG, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Johnson & Johnson, Kao Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter & Gamble Co., and and Unilever Plc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Content
Executive Summary
Market Overview
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
Five Forces Summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product placement
Skincare products - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Haircare products - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Color cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Fragrances - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Overview
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
Market drivers
Volume driver - Demand led growth
Volume driver - Supply led growth
Volume driver - External factors
Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
Price driver - Inflation
Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Beiersdorf AG
Church & Dwight Co. Inc.
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
Johnson & Johnson
Kao Corp.
Koninklijke Philips NV
Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.
The Procter & Gamble Co.
Unilever Plc
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
