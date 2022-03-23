U.S. markets open in 2 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,487.50
    -17.50 (-0.39%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,604.00
    -105.00 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,567.25
    -86.75 (-0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,073.50
    -8.80 (-0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.92
    +2.65 (+2.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,933.10
    +11.60 (+0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    25.25
    +0.35 (+1.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1005
    -0.0028 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3730
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.71
    +0.18 (+0.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3217
    -0.0046 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    120.9930
    +0.1770 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,185.68
    -649.01 (-1.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    967.79
    -4.77 (-0.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,505.07
    +28.35 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,040.16
    +816.05 (+3.00%)
     

Online Beauty & Personal Care Products Market - 43% of Growth to Originate from APAC | Evolving Opportunities with Beiersdorf AG and Church & Dwight Co. Inc. | 17000+ Technavio Reports

·6 min read

NEW YORK, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Online Beauty & Personal Care Products Market offers a comprehensive analysis of new product launches, the latest trends, drivers, and challenges. The online beauty & personal care products market is estimated to grow by USD 57.79 billion from 2019 to 2024. However, the growth momentum is likely to decelerate at a CAGR of 15% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 43% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for the online beauty & personal care products market in the region. The growth of the market in this region during the forecast period will be fueled by the penetration of the Internet and smart gadgets, and the rise in awareness of the benefits of online shopping.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

For more insights on the market share of various regions - Download a free sample now!

Market Dynamics

Factors such as increasing penetration of the internet will drive the market. However, logistics as a concern for e-retailers might hamper the market growth.

Company Profiles

The online beauty & personal care products market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various growth strategies to compete in the market. The online beauty & personal care products market report provides complete insights on key vendors including Beiersdorf AG, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Johnson & Johnson, Kao Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter & Gamble Co., and and Unilever Plc..

Few companies with key offerings

  • Beiersdorf AG - The company sells BPC products across different segments such as skincare, haircare, fragrances, baby and child care, male grooming products, and deodorants under brands Nivea, Eucerin, La Prairie, and Florena.

  • Church & Dwight Co. Inc. - The company offers through its brands, Arm & Hammer, Batiste, Toppik, Orajel, Nair, Flawless, Spinbrush, Simply Saline, Arrid, offers beauty and personal care products, such as Dry shampoo, hairline optimizer, oral care solutions, and others.

  • Henkel AG & Co. KGaA - The company provides through its brands, Schwarzkopf, Dial, Syoss, offers beauty and personal care products across different segments, skincare, and hair care products online channels.

  • Johnson & Johnson

  • Kao Corp. - The company offers a wide range of consumer healthcare products for baby care, skincare, oral care, wound care, over-the-counter, and women's health products.

  • Koninklijke Philips NV - The company provides its brands Jergens, Goldwell, Biore, John Frieda, Kms, Molton Brown, offers beauty and personal care products across different segments, skincare, and haircare, products such as Shea butter, Ultra Care Restoring Argan, Ultra Care Fragrance-Free, and others.

  • To know about all major vendors with their key offerings - Download a free sample now!

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation Analysis

  • By Product, the market is classified into Skincare products, Haircare products, Color cosmetics, Fragrances, and Others

  • By Geography, the market is classified as North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA.

For insights on the market share of each segment - Download a free sample now!

Related Reports

  • The mass beauty care market share is expected to increase by USD 153.55 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.92%. Download a free sample now!

  • The online premium cosmetics market share is expected to increase by USD 15.26 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7%. Download a free sample now!

Online Beauty & Personal Care Products Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2019

Forecast period

2020-2024

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 15%

Market growth 2020-2024

USD 57.79 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

17.32

Performing market contribution

APAC at 43%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Beiersdorf AG, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Johnson & Johnson, Kao Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter & Gamble Co., and and Unilever Plc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2019

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product placement

  • Skincare products - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Haircare products - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Color cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Fragrances - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers

  • Volume driver - Demand led growth

  • Volume driver - Supply led growth

  • Volume driver - External factors

  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

  • Price driver - Inflation

  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Beiersdorf AG

  • Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

  • Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

  • Johnson & Johnson

  • Kao Corp.

  • Koninklijke Philips NV

  • Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

  • The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

  • The Procter & Gamble Co.

  • Unilever Plc

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/online-beauty--personal-care-products-market---43-of-growth-to-originate-from-apac--evolving-opportunities-with-beiersdorf-ag-and-church--dwight-co-inc--17000-technavio-reports-301506821.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Oppenheimer Predicts Over 90% Rally for These 2 Stocks

    After a period of sustained losses, the stock market has been staging a comeback, with valuations across the board moving in one direction – higher. Between March 14 and March 23, the S&P 500 rose ~8%, while the NASDAQ was up ~12%. Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus offers an explanation for the powerful rally: “In our view it wasn’t so much that investor sentiment had turned broadly positive last week but rather that enough investors started to see numerous positives among

  • Adobe earnings beat estimates, stock falls after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down Adobe's latest quarterly earnings.

  • ‘The housing market is in the early stages of a substantial downshift’: Home sales may drop 25% by the end of summer, according to this analyst

    Ian Shepherdson, chief economist and founder of research consulting firm Pantheon Macroeconomics, is predicting a dramatic fall in the pace of home sales this year. In a research note, he projected that existing-home sales will drop roughly 25% from the annual pace of 6.02 million set in February to a rate of 4.5 million by the end of summer. “The housing market is in the early stages of a substantial downshift in activity, which will trigger a steep decline in the rate of increase of home prices, starting perhaps as soon as the spring,” Shepherdson wrote in a research note distributed Sunday.

  • Here's what Warren Buffett is reminding everyone about investing

    Warren Buffett is channeling one long-held investing philosophy.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood did an interesting thing last week as stocks were rallying. The CEO, co-founder, and ace stock picker for the Ark Invest family of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) stood pat on her buying urges. Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), and Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADPT) are the three stocks that Ark Invest bought.

  • Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000?

    The short answer to this question is, “Yes, provided you are prepared to accept a modest standard of living.” To get an an idea of what a 60-year-old individual with a $300,000 nest egg faces, our list of factors to check includes … Continue reading → The post Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Market check: Stocks move higher, Tesla stock surges, Nvidia shares fall

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre looks at the market action heading into the day's final trading hour, in addition to checking out volatility levels, yield curves, and Nasdaq leaders Tesla and Nvidia.

  • The yield curve is ‘scaring the bajeezus out of most investors,’ strategist says

    Sanders Morris Harris Chairman George Ball and Jeff Klingelhofer, Thornburg Investment Management Co-head of Investments, join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Fed, market outlook, inflation and oil prices compounding Fed tightening, President Biden's sanctions on Russia, and FAANG stocks.

  • India is the first country to approve the Novavax vaccine for teens, as the world readies for another COVID wave

    It's the first country to approve Novavax's COVID vaccine for those aged between 12 and 18.

  • How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement?

    One of the biggest worries associated with retirement planning is making sure you have enough money tucked away. While some people might aim to save $1 million or even $2 million for the future, your goal might be to save … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • War Is Raging, But Russia Is Still Paying Ukraine for Gas Flows

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s been a month since the war started, but Russia is actually shipping more natural gas through Ukraine and Moscow is still paying Kyiv in full for transiting the fuel to Europe.Most Read from BloombergChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeXi Risks Leaving China Isolated by Backing Putin to Counter U.S.China Plane Crash Update: Wreckage Found, Airline Grounds JetsChina Eastern Boeing 73

  • Will Stock Market Rally Continue? Morgan Stanley Weighs In.

    Equity prices jumped last week, with the S&P 500 index rising 6.2%, its biggest gain since November 2020.

  • The Worst Way to Withdraw From Your Retirement Accounts

    When it comes time to start taking your retirement income, you'll hopefully have an array of options available to you. Just be sure to avoid these mistakes.

  • Does Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

    Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to...

  • S&P 500 Approaching the Crucial 4500 Level

    The S&P 500 has rallied again during the trading session on Tuesday to reach the crucial 4500 level. If we can get through this on some type of daily close, then it is possible that we continue to go much higher.

  • Gas prices: 'We're starting to see demand destruction', says expert

    High gasoline prices are already impacting demand, according to one energy expert.

  • Exclusive-Chinese regulators ask some U.S.-listed firms to prepare for audit disclosures - sources

    Chinese regulators have asked some of the country's U.S.-listed firms, including Alibaba, Baidu and JD.com, to prepare for more audit disclosures, sources said, as Beijing steps up efforts to ensure domestic companies remain listed in New York. This comes as China's regulators are considering a proposal to allow their U.S. counterparts to inspect audit working papers of some Chinese firms that do not gather sensitive data, two of the sources said.

  • This Is Now The Worst Drawdown on Record for Global Fixed Income

    (Bloomberg) -- Global bond markets have suffered unprecedented losses since peaking last year, as central banks including the Federal Reserve look to tighten policy to combat surging inflation.Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Will Join NATO Summit Via Video LinkChina Plane Crash Update: One Black Box Located; Pilot DetailsThe Bloomberg Global Aggreg

  • JPMorgan Launches New Retirement Tool to Help You Generate Income

    There's more to retirement planning than just saving your money. Wealth accumulation is a vital component of a successful plan, but it's only half of the calculus. How you withdraw your hard-earned savings over the course of retirement is nearly … Continue reading → The post JPMorgan Launches New Retirement Tool to Help You Generate Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Keep on Buying Tesla Stock, Says Analyst Ahead of ‘Master Plan Part 3’

    That Tesla (TSLA) is a law unto itself is already well-established. And assessing the current state of the auto industry, Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois thinks the EV leader is once again operating on another level. “We have been trimming estimates across our OEM coverage, but we are raising them at Tesla on price increases more than compensating risk from volume and battery cost inflation. With cash accumulating at a faster pace than Tesla's ability to grow physically, we look forward to E