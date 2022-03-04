U.S. markets close in 4 hours

  • S&P 500

    4,297.88
    -65.61 (-1.50%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,357.12
    -437.54 (-1.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,266.98
    -270.96 (-2.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,994.20
    -38.21 (-1.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.58
    +3.91 (+3.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,967.30
    +31.40 (+1.62%)
     

  • Silver

    25.77
    +0.56 (+2.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0916
    -0.0155 (-1.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7090
    -0.1350 (-7.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3211
    -0.0135 (-1.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.6570
    -0.8040 (-0.70%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,785.75
    -1,660.04 (-3.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    913.24
    -14.45 (-1.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,006.99
    -231.86 (-3.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,985.47
    -591.80 (-2.23%)
     
JOBS:

February report: U.S. employers added more jobs than expected

The unemployment rate fell to 3.8%

Online Bus Ticketing Service Market Size will grow by USD 3.43 billion | 34% of the market's growth will originate from APAC | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

·13 min read

NEW YORK, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The online bus ticketing service market potential growth difference will be USD 3.43 billion from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report identifies the market to witness an accelerating CAGR of 26.33% during this period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Online Bus Ticketing Service Market by Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Online Bus Ticketing Service Market by Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more insights on CAGR and YOY growth rate, Read Free Sample Report

The convenience of booking bus tickets online is one of the key drivers supporting the online bus ticketing service market growth. Online bus ticketing services are getting more traction from the online platforms mainly due to the easy access to online bus ticketing service portals from remote locations and on-the-go Service availability according to the convenience of the consumer's 24/7 customer service. In addition, the importance of bus transportation in providing potential growth opportunities is another factor supporting the online bus ticketing service market growth. However, the difficulty in scaling up the business due to market fragmentation is one of the factors hindering the online bus ticketing service market growth. Many people still do not use online bus ticketing services to book bus tickets due to the reliability issue and lack of knowledge. In addition, people prefer directly booking their tickets from travel agencies and private bus operators instead of online applications. Such challenges will impede the market growth during the forecast period.

View Market Report Outlook to Gain Additional Insights on Drivers, Trends, and Challenges

Online Bus Ticketing Service Market 2022-2026: Key Segment Highlights

  • Type

  • Geography

Download FREE Sample Report for insights on each contributing segments

Online Bus Ticketing Service Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The online bus ticketing service market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the online bus ticketing service market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Some of the key vendors and their offerings are covered in this report:

  • Le Travenues Technology Ltd.

  • BAOLAU Pte Ltd.

  • Busbud Inc.

  • Busonlineticket Pte Ltd.

  • Bustr Inc.

  • Easy Trip Planners Ltd.

  • FlixMobility GmbH

  • GoEuro Corp.

  • GotoBus

  • Gozing Technology Pvt. Ltd.

  • Hip Mobility Inc.

  • KOBO CO. LTD.

  • MakeMyTrip Ltd.

  • Mantis Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

  • Stelling Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

  • TicketGoose

  • Vy Bus AS

  • WILLER Inc.

  • Yatra Online Inc.

  • Zeelo Ltd.

Speak to our Analysts for more information on vendors and their strategic moves

The report also covers the following areas:

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Online Bus Ticketing Service Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist online bus ticketing service market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the online bus ticketing service market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the online bus ticketing service market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of online bus ticketing service market vendors

Related Reports:

Crowdfunding Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Insurance Brokerage Market in Europe by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Online Bus Ticketing Service Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 26.33%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 3.43 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

25.03

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 34%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, India, China, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Le Travenues Technology Ltd., BAOLAU Pte Ltd., Busbud Inc., Busonlineticket Pte Ltd., Bustr Inc., Easy Trip Planners Ltd., FlixMobility GmbH, GoEuro Corp., GotoBus, Gozing Technology Pvt. Ltd., Hip Mobility Inc., KOBO CO. LTD., MakeMyTrip Ltd., Mantis Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Stelling Technologies Pvt. Ltd., TicketGoose, Vy Bus AS, WILLER Inc. , Yatra Online Inc., and Zeelo Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Mobile application - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Desktop - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 BAOLAU Pte Ltd.

  • 10.4 Busonlineticket Pte Ltd.

  • 10.5 Easy Trip Planners Ltd.

  • 10.6 GotoBus

  • 10.7 KOBO CO. LTD.

  • 10.8 Le Travenues Technology Ltd.

  • 10.9 MakeMyTrip Ltd.

  • 10.10 Vy Bus AS

  • 10.11 WILLER Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/online-bus-ticketing-service-market-size-will-grow-by-usd-3-43-billion--34-of-the-markets-growth-will-originate-from-apac--17-000-technavio-reports-301495188.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla Stock Active As Berlin Approves Gigafactory, Musk Invites Union Vote In California

    With officials in Germany approving Tesla's $5.5 billion gigafactory in Berlin, founder and CEO Elon Musk is easing his opposition to unionization in the carmaker's California factory.

  • Tesla Receives a Permit That Will Scare Its Rivals

    Premium-electric-vehicle maker Tesla should see its wish to further increase production volumes come true.

  • Americans Are Boycotting All Things Russia, Including Lukoil Gas Stations

    Americans are calling for the boycott of some of Russia's best-known exports in a show of solidarity with Ukraine.

  • 13 Stocks That Have Too Much Russian Exposure—and 6 Stocks That Could Benefit

    Companies based in countries that haven't put sanctions on Russia see new opportunities, though short-term risks are still high.

  • Russia-Ukraine crisis: What can prevent $150 oil prices

    This is the only thing that could prevent oil prices from surging to $150 soon, explains one top energy trader.

  • Businesses subject job candidates to so many indignities — and then they wonder why they can’t find people?

    Business leaders in organizations large and small are facing a common challenge: they can’t find enough workers to fill all their open positions. While there are several factors contributing to the shortage of workers (COVID-19 concerns certainly among them), many employers make matters worse by ignoring their treatment of job candidates. Less than a third of job seekers say that their candidate experience was great, according to a Talent Board report in 2020, and 73% say the search process is one of the most stressful things in life.

  • How Much Does a $100,000 Annuity Pay Per Month?

    When building a retirement portfolio, you have many options to choose from. Stocks, bonds, mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can all be part of a basket of investments that will help you make sure you’re able to take care … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $100,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Pressure grows on Biden to ban U.S. imports of Russian oil

    A bipartisan group of U.S. senators introduced a bill on Thursday to ban U.S. imports of Russian oil, saying the shipments could be replaced by boosting output in North America and other places. The bill would have to pass the Senate and House and be signed by President Joe Biden to become law, but the White House has indicated reluctance to support moves that could increase the price of gasoline at a time when inflation is already high. The bill, Banning Russian Energy Imports Act, is intended to punish President Vladimir Putin over his invasion of Ukraine and is sponsored by 18 senators in the 100-member chamber, including Joe Manchin, a conservative Democrat, and Lisa Murkowski, a Republican.

  • Oil hits 10-year high and closes in on $120 a barrel

    It comes as the US has targeted Russia’s oil refining sector with sanctions, with the possibility that its oil and gas exports will be next on the list.

  • German carmakers warn fallout from Ukraine invasion on production to get worse

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -German carmakers association VDA said that the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine was disrupting transport routes as well as financial transactions and that it was bracing for shortages in a range of raw materials. It said the impact from the conflict on shipping, rail and air freight was compounding problems in the supply chain at a time when inventory levels were already low. "In the long term, the car industry is facing shortages and higher prices of raw materials," VDA said.

  • As world scrambles for oil, Canadian producers reluctant to spend on growth

    The world is scrambling for oil after Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent prices rocketing and upended global supply but producers in Canada, home to the world's third-largest reserves, have no plans to significantly boost output. Despite the surge in oil prices to 11-year highs, Canadian companies are wary of spending aggressively to grow oil production after the pain of 2020's pandemic-induced oil price collapse. Benchmark U.S. crude shot as high as $116 a barrel on Thursday on expectations that the market will be short of crude for months following sanctions on Moscow and major companies divesting Russian oil assets following the invasion of Ukraine.

  • I’m 60, have ‘well into seven figures’ saved and my only debt is a $60K HELOC. Do I need a financial adviser to help, or can I navigate this myself?

    My question is, do I need to retain a financial advisor for a 1% fee or can I navigate my retirement financially with an accountant only? Answer: Firstly, understand the differences in what an accountant can do for you, and what a financial adviser can. “An accountant could help with taxes, but is unlikely to address anything else,” says Julia Kramer, certified financial behavior specialist and certified public accountant at Signature Financial Planning.

  • The ‘Great Resignation’: Heed these 8 tips from an employment lawyer before you quit

    Millions more may be preparing to follow them to the exits – one survey found that around a third of workers wanted to make a career change. In general, workers who quit are not eligible for unemployment insurance. Instead, unemployment insurance is reserved for those who lost their job through no fault of their own, generally as a result of a layoff or other termination.

  • Why Russian oil can’t find buyers even as crude soars above $100 a barrel

    The U.S. and its allies haven't aimed sanctions at Russia's energy exports yet, but buyers are already shying away from the country's crude even as prices soar.

  • How Europe could quickly cut its Russian gas use by a third

    The EU continues to spend hundreds of millions of dollars per day on gas imports from Russia, even as European sanctions kick in and a growing list of Western energy companies cut their ties to Russian oil and gas producers. Gas is Russian president Vladimir Putin’s most important source of financing, and cutting off imports would deal a devastating blow to his war effort. The trouble is, Russia supplies about 45% of Europe’s gas, which remains an indispensable fuel for electricity, building heat, and factories—and there are few good alternatives to replace it.

  • Gas prices in many US cities will hit $5 in 'weeks.' Some are already higher

    Gas prices are hitting $5 per gallon in places like San Francisco due to Russia's attack on Ukraine. Sanctions could result in a ban on Russian oil.

  • Ukraine War Plunges Auto Makers Into New Supply-Chain Crisis

    The fighting in Ukraine has shut down small but important suppliers to the car industry, closing plants far from the conflict zone, while sanctions and severed trade routes are hindering car and parts shipments to and from Russia, once seen as a growth market.

  • EV Startup Rivian Walks Back Price Increase, Apologizes to Customers

    Rivian’s chief executive said the company is trying to cope with rising costs of parts and materials, but it erred by applying price increases to existing orders.

  • Rivian spares preorders from price hike to fix 'painful' mistake

    Rivian Automotive Inc has rolled back price hikes on electric vehicles booked before March 1 after facing backlash from customers following a 20% increase in prices. Preorders as of March 1 will not be subject to the new prices, and customers who canceled orders can reinstate them with the original price, Chief Executive Officer RJ Scaringe said in a letter to clients on Thursday. The Amazon-backed company on March 1 increased the base price of the Rivian R1T electric pickup to about $79,500 from $67,500, while the R1S SUV went to $84,500 from $70,000.

  • Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Analysts Are Cutting Their Estimates: Here's What You Need To Know

    Shareholders in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( NASDAQ:AUPH ) had a terrible week, as shares crashed 32% to US$10.89 in...