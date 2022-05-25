U.S. markets close in 23 minutes

Online Businesses Boost Sales With the Assistance of eCommerce PPC Experts

1Digital Agency
·3 min read

eCommerce PPC Management Services Optimize PPC Campaigns for Higher ROI

PHILADELPHIA, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Businesses that work with 1DigitallⓇ Agency for eCommerce PPC management services understand a very important piece of the digital marketing puzzle. Success is not built into PPC. Higher ROI comes from careful analysis, planning, and execution.

Pay-per-click marketing, more often than not referred to as PPC, is one of the most effective digital marketing channels for generating higher traffic, conversion rates, and revenue. With a few clicks and a little bit of keyword research, nearly any eCommerce business can launch an account and start driving paid traffic.

But businesses cannot "set and forget" the model. The greatest rewards in PPC are reserved for those that have the time to invest in thorough keyword research, competitive analyses, and careful consumer persona definition and targeting.

In a word, the path to becoming an eCommerce PPC expert is a full-time job, and it's not a job for which many eCommerce businesses have time to spare.

The problem lies with the fact that each click in PPC incurs a cost to the marketer. Ads that generate clicks but not sales end up costing far too much money to support the campaign. But this is only one problem; low conversions, low impressions, high bounce rates, and more are still pitfalls in the minefield of paid search marketing.

Consequently, to develop an eCommerce PPC strategy that not only is profitable but which continues to improve on itself over time, it's necessary to work with experienced eCommerce PPC management specialists that will perform ongoing optimizations.

Ongoing optimizations take on many forms. One large aspect of optimizing a paid search campaign is in bid strategy, as well as in identifying negative keywords. It's critical for ads to appear in front of users searching for the right keywords that are closely aligned with search intent and intent to purchase.

Another set of ongoing optimizations revolves around defining the target market. Providers of eCommerce PPC management services will review historic performance associated with select ad variants and target markets and adjust their targeting with respect to demographic, geographic, device, and time-of-day factors.

Qualified eCommerce PPC experts also work with experienced PPC ad copy specialists who excel at creating on-brand, highly targeted copy that not only encourages users to click but is aligned with their intent to purchase. Such teams work closely with eCommerce web developers to create landing pages that are conversion-oriented.

These eCommerce PPC experts work closely with their clients to uncover the business goals of their eCommerce PPC campaigns before developing and optimizing marketing plans to help meet them - resulting in higher ROI and greater conversion rates and sales over time.

To learn more about 1Digital Agency's eCommerce PPC management services, visit their website, 1DigitalAgency.com, or contact them at 888-982-8269 or at Info@1DigitalAgency.com.

