Online Car Buying Market Size to Increase by USD 214.41 Mn by 2026, 46% of the growth to originate from North America - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Online Car Buying Market is estimated to grow by USD 214.41 million during 2021-2026. The market will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.4% with Y-O-Y growth of 12.0%. The report extensively covers the online car buying market segmentations by Class Type (pre-owned and new vehicle) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Online Car Buying Market 2022-2026

Online Car Buying Market: Regional Analysis

North America will contribute 46% of market growth. The market for online automobile sales in North America will expand as disposable income and consumer technological literacy rise. The US, Canada, and Mexico are major contributors to the North American online auto sales market. Many North American OEMs are experimenting with online sales to give their customers a better online experience, including enhanced price transparency, the convenience of ordering from home, and a digital payment mechanism.

Along with these factors, the regional online car buying market is anticipated to grow over the course of the forecast period due to the rising demand for personal vehicles, the increase in internet users, and the digitalization of the automotive retail sector.

Online Car Buying Market: Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global online car buying market as a part of the global automotive market under the global automobiles and components industry. The parent market, the global automotive market, covers companies engaged in the production of vehicles such as passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles. It does not include manufacturers of motorcycles, scooters, e-bikes, trikes, and three-wheelers.

Technavio calculates the global automotive market size based on the combined revenue generated by the manufacturers of automobiles such as passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles.

The growth of the global automotive market will be driven by the following factors:

Idealizing concepts and inclusion of advanced features in vehicles

An increasing number of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and joint ventures (JVs)

Integrating 3D printing to speed up automobile production

Increasing demand for electric vehicles

Growing investment in autonomous vehicles

To unlock information about vendor drive costs and customer service,

Online Car Buying Market: Vendor Analysis

The global online car buying market is highly fragmented due to the presence of numerous established global and regional players. Vendors compete based on price, fleet size, car model, and marketing expertise. Vendors are implementing strategies such as online review management, creating a user-friendly web experience, and using social media to increase their customer base. With the increasing adoption of these strategies, the competition in the market will increase.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

American City Business Journals Inc.

Asbury Automotive Group Inc.

AutoNation Inc.

CarGurus Inc.

CarMax Inc.

Cars and Bids LLC

Cars.com Inc.

Cars24 Services Pvt. Ltd.

CarSoup of Minnesota Inc.

Carvago

Carvana Co.

Cox Enterprises Inc.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings,

Online Car Buying Market: Driver

The worldwide online automobile buying market's expansion is largely driven by the rising use of e-commerce and technological developments in online channels. Technological developments like the creation of smartphones and the expansion of the Internet are encouraging the use of e-commerce applications to increase business sales, while the introduction of hybrid and electric vehicles has altered the position of buyers in the global online car-buying market. However, the biggest obstacles to expanding the worldwide online auto purchase business are low customer awareness and acceptability in semi-urban and rural locations.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights!

Related Reports:

Car Wax Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The proliferation of vehicles due to the increase in their lifespan is notably driving the car wax market growth, although factors such as the increasing use of ceramic coating as a paint protection substitute may impede the market growth.

Car Rental Market by Type, Mode of Booking, Rental Category, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The growth in the travel and tourism industry is notably driving the car rental market growth, although factors such as the rise in the number of car-sharing services may impede the market growth.

Online Car Buying Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.4% Market growth 2022-2026 $214.41 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.0 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 46% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled American City Business Journals Inc., Asbury Automotive Group Inc., AutoNation Inc., CarGurus Inc., CarMax Inc., Cars and Bids LLC, Cars.com Inc., Cars24 Services Pvt. Ltd., CarSoup of Minnesota Inc., Carvago, Carvana Co., Cox Enterprises Inc., eBay Inc., Edmunds.com Inc., Hendrick Automotive Group, Lithia Motors Inc., MH Sub I LLC, Miami Lakes Automall, and TrueCar Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

