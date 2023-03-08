Online car buying market size to grow by USD 214.41 million from 2021 to 2026, Increasing adoption of e-commerce to drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global online car buying market size is estimated to grow by USD 214.41 million from 2021 to 2026. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. The growth of the market will be driven by factors such as the increasing adoption of e-commerce, the rise in disposable income in developing economies, and the increasing demand for personal vehicles. For more insights on the market - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Online Car Buying Market 2022-2026

The increasing adoption of e-commerce is a key factor driving the growth of the global online car buying market. Technological advances such as smartphones and the rising Internet penetration have increased the use of e-commerce applications. Consumers can learn more about vehicles online, including aspects such as on-road prices, residual value, third-party profit margins, and other factors. Hence, many online car dealers advertise their vehicles online and provide relevant information. Thus, the growing e-commerce industry will fuel the growth of the global online car-buying market during the forecast period.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Online car buying market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on class type (pre-owned and new vehicle).

The pre-owned segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. Most consumers prefer online channels to purchase pre-owned cars. The growth of the segment is attributed to factors such as the increasing demand for second-hand cars in developing economies such as India.

Story continues

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global online car buying market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global online car buying market.

North America will account for 46% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key contributors to the online car buying market in the region. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The increasing adoption of e-commerce and technological advances in online channels will drive the online car buying market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Online car buying market – Market dynamics

Leading trends influencing the market

Easy online financing is a key trend in the market.

Many websites offer financing options for buyers, including preapproval for loans before purchase.

Easy loan applications and favorable interest rates encourage more customers to opt for online financing options.

For instance, AutoNation Inc. provides hassle-free auto financing options for customers according to their requirements.

Thus, the availability of hassle-free and paperless online financing options will fuel the growth of the global online car buying market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Limited customer awareness and acceptance in semi-urban and rural areas are challenging the market growth.

The acceptance of buying a car online is an urban concept.

In emerging economies, such as India, China, and Indonesia, customers prefer to buy cars through physical stores.

This is because buying a car is considered a major investment for the middle-class population.

Thus, limited consumer awareness and low acceptance in semi-urban areas will impede the growth of the global online car buying market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this online car buying market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the online car buying market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the online car buying market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the online car buying market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of online car buying market vendors

Online Car Buying Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.4% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 214.41 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 12.0 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 46% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled American City Business Journals Inc., Asbury Automotive Group Inc., AutoNation Inc., CarGurus Inc., CarMax Inc., Cars and Bids LLC, Cars.com Inc., Cars24 Services Pvt. Ltd., CarSoup of Minnesota Inc., Carvago, Carvana Co., Cox Enterprises Inc., eBay Inc., Edmunds.com Inc., Hendrick Automotive Group, Lithia Motors Inc., MH Sub I LLC, Miami Lakes Automall, and TrueCar Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Class Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Class Type

5.3 Pre-owned - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 New vehicle - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Class Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Asbury Automotive Group Inc.

10.4 AutoNation Inc.

10.5 CarGurus Inc.

10.6 Cars.com Inc.

10.7 Carvago

10.8 Cox Enterprises Inc.

10.9 Hendrick Automotive Group

10.10 Lithia Motors Inc.

10.11 MH Sub I LLC

10.12 TrueCar Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

