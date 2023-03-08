U.S. markets close in 3 hours 38 minutes

Online car buying market size to grow by USD 214.41 million from 2021 to 2026, Increasing adoption of e-commerce to drive growth - Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global online car buying market size is estimated to grow by USD 214.41 million from 2021 to 2026. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. The growth of the market will be driven by factors such as the increasing adoption of e-commerce, the rise in disposable income in developing economies, and the increasing demand for personal vehicles. For more insights on the market - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Online Car Buying Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Online Car Buying Market 2022-2026

The increasing adoption of e-commerce is a key factor driving the growth of the global online car buying market. Technological advances such as smartphones and the rising Internet penetration have increased the use of e-commerce applications. Consumers can learn more about vehicles online, including aspects such as on-road prices, residual value, third-party profit margins, and other factors. Hence, many online car dealers advertise their vehicles online and provide relevant information. Thus, the growing e-commerce industry will fuel the growth of the global online car-buying market during the forecast period.

What's New?

  • Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

  • Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Online car buying market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on class type (pre-owned and new vehicle).

  • The pre-owned segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. Most consumers prefer online channels to purchase pre-owned cars. The growth of the segment is attributed to factors such as the increasing demand for second-hand cars in developing economies such as India.

Geography overview
Based on geography, the global online car buying market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global online car buying market.

  • North America will account for 46% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key contributors to the online car buying market in the region. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The increasing adoption of e-commerce and technological advances in online channels will drive the online car buying market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments - Download a sample report

Online car buying market Market dynamics

Leading trends influencing the market 

  • Easy online financing is a key trend in the market.

  • Many websites offer financing options for buyers, including preapproval for loans before purchase.

  • Easy loan applications and favorable interest rates encourage more customers to opt for online financing options.

  • For instance, AutoNation Inc. provides hassle-free auto financing options for customers according to their requirements.

  • Thus, the availability of hassle-free and paperless online financing options will fuel the growth of the global online car buying market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

  • Limited customer awareness and acceptance in semi-urban and rural areas are challenging the market growth.

  • The acceptance of buying a car online is an urban concept.

  • In emerging economies, such as India, China, and Indonesia, customers prefer to buy cars through physical stores.

  • This is because buying a car is considered a major investment for the middle-class population.

  • Thus, limited consumer awareness and low acceptance in semi-urban areas will impede the growth of the global online car buying market during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this online car buying market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the online car buying market between 2022 and 2026

  • Precise estimation of the size of the online car buying market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the online car buying market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of online car buying market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The car care products market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.48% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 3,585.56 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (interior and exterior), end-user (retail and professional), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The electric car market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 28.69% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by 22,644.59 thousand units. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (sedan, hatchback, and others), vehicle type (BEV and PHEV), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Online Car Buying Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.4%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 214.41 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2021-2022 (%)

12.0

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 46%

Key countries

US, Canada, China, Japan, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks

Key companies profiled

American City Business Journals Inc., Asbury Automotive Group Inc., AutoNation Inc., CarGurus Inc., CarMax Inc., Cars and Bids LLC, Cars.com Inc., Cars24 Services Pvt. Ltd., CarSoup of Minnesota Inc., Carvago, Carvana Co., Cox Enterprises Inc., eBay Inc., Edmunds.com Inc., Hendrick Automotive Group, Lithia Motors Inc., MH Sub I LLC, Miami Lakes Automall, and TrueCar Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio consumer discretionary market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Class Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Class Type

  • 5.3 Pre-owned - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 New vehicle - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Class Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Asbury Automotive Group Inc.

  • 10.4 AutoNation Inc.

  • 10.5 CarGurus Inc.

  • 10.6 Cars.com Inc.

  • 10.7 Carvago

  • 10.8 Cox Enterprises Inc.

  • 10.9 Hendrick Automotive Group

  • 10.10 Lithia Motors Inc.

  • 10.11 MH Sub I LLC

  • 10.12 TrueCar Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Online Car Buying Market 2022-2026
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/online-car-buying-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-214-41-million-from-2021-to-2026--increasing-adoption-of-e-commerce-to-drive-growth---technavio-301764868.html

SOURCE Technavio

