Online casino fined £6m for failings was given highest-possible safety rating

A leading online gambling operator fined £6m for welfare failings was given the highest possible safety rating by an industry-funded charity.

Gamesys, which runs a string of online brands such as Jackpotjoy and Virgin Games, was punished by the Gambling Commission in January for breaches that took place between November 2021 and July 2022.

During that period, Gamesys was given an advanced level 3 safety certificate by the charity GamCare, which runs the National Gambling Helpline.

This is the highest possible safety rating and covers a two-year period to February 2024.

To be awarded this certification, GamCare says a company must have “no significant weaknesses” relating to customer risk, while also boasting a “wide range of safer gambling measures that go beyond the social responsibility provisions of their gambling licence”.

Gamesys’ breaches included failing to interact comprehensively with customers who had lost tens of thousands of pounds.

Findings also revealed that customers had been able to evade Gamesys’ anti-money laundering thresholds and spend “significant” sums without checks.

That included one customer who deposited £14,585 in 28 weeks, as well as another who deposited £18,884 in just over six months.

A spokesman for GamCare said the charity was investigating: “During the period we were assessing Gamesys for the Safer Gambling Standard, it was not disclosed that they were under investigation.

“Our contractual arrangement with gambling operators requires that they inform us of any investigations by the regulator, which Gamesys failed to do on this occasion.

“We take these matters very seriously.”

GamCare offers support to people struggling with gambling addiction. It is largely funded by GambleAware, which receives donations from the gambling industry.

Under an agreement with ministers, gambling companies have to donate a portion of their revenue to bodies that reduce gambling-associated harms.

Gambling industry consultants at GamblingIQ said in a report that awarding Gamesys the safety certification raised “serious questions about oversight and accountability in the industry”.

Nick Harvey, head of external affairs at the charity Gambling with Lives, added: “It’s wrong that charities funded by the gambling industry are handing out awards to gambling companies. Charities that should be reducing harm, not vouching for firms fined for dangerous practices.”

Gamesys was founded in 2001 by Noel Hayden, a web developer who is said to have been inspired by a Space Invaders machine in a hotel owned by his father.

The company was bought by US online gaming giant Bally’s in a £2bn deal in 2021.

A Gambling Commission spokesman said: “As the gambling regulator we formally assess gambling businesses to check they are meeting all requirements of their licence. Where they are not we take action and publish our findings as in the case of Gamesys. We are not responsible for, or play any part in, any assessments made by third parties.”

Zoë Osmond, chief executive of GambleAware, said: “GambleAware does not fund or engage with the safer gambling accreditation rating system and does not decide which organisations the accreditation is given to.

“GambleAware is an independent charity with extremely robust governance processes in place. Any failing of an operator to implement safer gambling practices is unacceptable.”

Gamesys declined to comment.

