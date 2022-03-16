Online Children's And Maternity Apparel Market in MENA to Grow by USD 1.38 bn | Technavio
NEW YORK, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The online children's and maternity apparel market in MENA is expected to grow by USD 1.38 bn from 2020 to 2025. The report projects that the market will progress at a CAGR of 14.93% during the forecast period.
Online Children's and Maternity Apparel Market in MENA: Driver
The increasing product awareness is one of the key factors driving the growth of the online children's and maternity apparel market in MENA. Maternity wear is an emerging segment in the apparel market. The increase in product awareness among women has encouraged online retailers to start selling maternity apparel. Television advertisements, digital and social media advertisements, and other sources of information create awareness among women, which has influenced the purchasing decisions of women. Companies also advertise with the help of maternity modeling to create a better connection with pregnant women. Many brands sell maternity wear through the online platform as the customers are well-versed with new technologies and digital platform usage. These factors drive the growth of online shopping among customers.
Online Children's and Maternity Apparel Market in MENA: Challenge
The high overhead costs for online retailers will challenge the online children's and maternity apparel market in MENA during the forecast period. Online retailers face logistics management-related issues such as lack of proper postal addresses and logistical complications such as delayed delivery of products and unorganized routing. Hence, online retailers face high overhead costs, which lowers their profit margins. The lack of quality delivery services also hinders the company's brand image among customers, which lowers the customer base. International online retailers from the US and Europe also incur significant losses owing to these problems. Online retailers recruit more field workers for effective delivery services, which results in additional labor costs and is paid from their profits, thereby lowering their profit margins.
Online Children's And Maternity Apparel Market In MENA: Some Key Vendors and their Offerings
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - The company offers maternity wear such as plus-size dresses, skirts, casual dresses, training, and jogging wear.
Amazon.com Inc. - The company offers children's wear and maternity nursing wear such as plus-size dresses, skirts, and casual dresses.
Carters Inc. - The company offers baby dresses, toddlers, fun bodysuits, and accessories.
eBay Inc. - The company offers maternity wear such as casual dresses, skirts, dungaree maternity dresses, and pregnant women's one-shoulder dresses.
Jumia Technologies AG - The company offers maternity wear such as maternity pants, maternity jeans, maternity shorts, and maternity clothes lot size large.
Online Children's And Maternity Apparel Market In MENA: Segmentation Analysis
This report segments the online children's and maternity apparel market in MENA by price (mass-category, mid-range category, premium category, and ultra-premium category), application (children apparel and maternity apparel), geography (Saudi Arabia, Egypt (Arab Republic of Egypt), UAE, Iran (Islamic Republic of Iran), and Rest of MEA), and age group (infants, toddlers, rest of the children, and maternity).
Saudi Arabia led the online children's and maternity apparel market in MENA in 2021, followed by Egypt (Arab Republic of Egypt), UAE, Iran (Islamic Republic of Iran), and Rest of MEA respectively.
Online Children's and Maternity Apparel Market Scope in MENA
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.93%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 1.38 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
12.30
Regional analysis
MENA
Performing market contribution
Rest of MEA at 42%
Key consumer countries
Rest of MEA, Egypt (Arab Republic of Egypt), UAE, Iran (Islamic Republic of Iran), and Algeria
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Carters Inc., eBay Inc., Jumia Technologies AG, Namshi General Trading LLC, Next Plc, Nike Inc., PUNTO FA SL, and The Gap Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
Exhibit 01: Parent market
2.2: Market Characteristics
Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics
2.2 Value chain analysis
Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Internet and direct marketing retail
2.2.1 Input
2.2.2 Inbound logistics
2.2.3 Operations
2.2.4 Outbound logistics
2.2.5 Marketing and sales
2.2.6 Service
2.2.7 Marketing and sales
2.2.7 Support activities
2.2.8 Innovation
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 05: Market segments
3.3 Market size 2020
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5. Market Segmentation by Application
5.1 Market segments
The segments covered in this chapter are:
Children apparel
Maternity apparel
Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
5.2 Comparison by Application
Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application
5.3 Children apparel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 17: Children apparel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
5.3.1 Tops
5.3.2 Bottoms
5.3.3 Dresses
5.3.4 Others
Exhibit 18: Children apparel - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.4 Maternity apparel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 19: Maternity apparel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
5.4.1 Tops
5.4.2 Bottoms
5.4.3 Innerwear and intimate wear
5.4.4 Dresses
5.4.5 Others
Exhibit 20: Maternity apparel - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.5 Market opportunity by Application
Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Application
6. Market Segmentation by Price
6.1 Market segments
The segments covered in this chapter are:
Mass-category
Mid-range category
Premium category
Ultra-premium category
Exhibit 22: Price - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
6.2 Comparison by Price
Exhibit 23: Comparison by Price
6.3 Mass-category - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 24: Mass-category - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 25: Mass-category - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
6.4 Mid-range category - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 26: Mid-range category - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 27: Mid-range category - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
6.5 Premium category - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 28: Premium category - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 29: Premium category - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
6.6 Ultra-premium category - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 30: Ultra-premium category - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 31: Ultra-premium category - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
6.7 Market opportunity by Price
Exhibit 32: Market opportunity by Price
7. Market Segmentation by Age group
7.1 Market segments
The segments covered in this chapter are:
Toddlers
Infants
Rest of the children
Maternity
Exhibit 33: Age group - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
7.2 Comparison by Age group
Exhibit 34: Comparison by Age group
7.3 Toddlers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 35: Toddlers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
7.3.1 Toddler boys
7.3.2 Toddler girls
Exhibit 36: Toddlers - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.4 Infants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 37: Infants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
7.4.1 Baby boy
7.4.2 Baby girl
Exhibit 38: Infants - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.5 Rest of the children - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 39: Rest of the children- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
7.5.1 Boys
7.5.2 Girls
Exhibit 40: Rest of the children - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
Exhibit 41: Maternity - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 42: Maternity - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
Market opportunity by Age group
Exhibit 43: Market opportunity by Age group
8. Customer landscape
8.1 Customer landscape
Exhibit 44: Customer landscape
9. Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
Exhibit 45: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
9.2 Geographic comparison
Exhibit 46: Geographic comparison
9.3 Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 47: Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 48: Saudi Arabia - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
9.4 Egypt (Arab Republic of Egypt) - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 49: Egypt (Arab Republic of Egypt) - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 50: Egypt (Arab Republic of Egypt) - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
9.5 UAE - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 51: UAE - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 52: UAE - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
9.6 Iran (Islamic Republic of Iran) - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 53: Iran (Islamic Republic of Iran) - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 54: Iran (Islamic Republic of Iran) - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
9.7 Rest of MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 55: Rest of MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
9.7.1 Algeria
9.7.2 Israel
Exhibit 56: Rest of MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
9.8 Market opportunity by geography
Exhibit 57: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.1.1 Increasing product awareness
10.1.2 Rise in growth opportunities in developing markets
10.1.3 Growth of e-commerce industry
10.2 Market challenges
10.2.1 High overhead costs for online retailers
10.2.2 Lack of advertising, marketing, and promotional campaigns
10.2.3 Order or size mismatch, poor customer care service, and return policy
Exhibit 58: Impact of drivers and challenges
10.3 Market trends
10.3.1 Increasing demand for eco-friendly, high-quality, comfortable, and stylish maternity clothing
10.3.2 Availability of top brands online and preference for omnichannel retail
10.3.3 Product differentiation and personalization
9. Vendor Landscape
10.1 Competitive scenario
10.2 Vendor landscape
Exhibit 40: Vendor Landscape
10.3 Landscape disruption
Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption
10.4 Industry risks
Exhibit 42: Industry risks
11. Vendor Analysis
11.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 43: Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 63: Market positioning of vendors
12.3 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.
Exhibit 64: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 65: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - Business segments
Exhibit 66: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. – Key news
Exhibit 67: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - Key offerings
Exhibit 68: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - Segment focus
12.4 Amazon.com Inc.
Exhibit 69: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 70: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 71: Amazon.com Inc. – Key news
Exhibit 72: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 73: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus
12.5 Carters Inc.
Exhibit 74: Carters Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 75: Carters Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 76: Carters Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 77: Carters Inc. - Segment focus
12.6 eBay Inc.
Exhibit 78: eBay Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 79: eBay Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 80: eBay Inc.– Key news
Exhibit 81: eBay Inc.- Key offerings
Exhibit 82: eBay Inc. - Segment focus
12.7 Jumia Technologies AG
Exhibit 83: Jumia Technologies AG - Overview
Exhibit 84: Jumia Technologies AG - Product and service
Exhibit 85: Jumia Technologies AG – Key news
Exhibit 86: Jumia Technologies AG - Key offerings
12.8 Namshi General Trading LLC
