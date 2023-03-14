U.S. markets open in 2 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,872.75
    +16.00 (+0.41%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,947.00
    +117.00 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,974.50
    +42.75 (+0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,769.50
    +10.70 (+0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.83
    -1.97 (-2.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,907.60
    -8.90 (-0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    21.73
    -0.19 (-0.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0720
    -0.0009 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5150
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.86
    +2.06 (+8.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2151
    -0.0033 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.9970
    +0.7990 (+0.60%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,229.82
    +3,185.53 (+15.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    551.66
    +42.75 (+8.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,535.79
    -12.84 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,222.04
    -610.92 (-2.19%)
     

Online Classified Ad Platform Market to grow by USD 16.1 billion from 2021 to 2026, horizontal segment to be a significant contributor to the market growth - Technavio

·16 min read

NEW YORK, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global online classified ad platform market size is estimated to grow by USD 16.1 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio Research. The market is estimated to decelerate at a CAGR of 10.36% during the forecast period. The market share growth by the horizontal segment will be significant during the forecast period. The horizontal model focuses on a wide range and categories of products and services. Hence, it does not completely cover all the varieties of products under a single category. This model is highly popular among users because it allows users to post as many ads as possible for free. The horizontal model covers most of the categories of products and services, including electronics, automobiles, and others. Therefore, these factors of the horizontal model drive the online classified ad platform market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Online Classified Ad Platform Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Online Classified Ad Platform Market 2022-2026

For more insights on the forecast market data (2021 to 2026) - Request a sample report

What's New?

  • Recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

  • Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Online Classified Ad Platform Market - Segmentation Assessment
Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on the business segment (horizontal and vertical) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Geography Overview

By geography, the global online classified ad platform market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global online classified ad platform market.

  • APAC is estimated to contribute to 34% of the global market growth during the forecast period. With China and Japan as the key markets, the market growth in this region is estimated to be faster than the growth of the market in any other region. The fast-growing online advertisement market facilitates the online classified ad platform market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise, and forecast market size (2021 to 2026) - Download a Sample Report

Online Classified Ad Platform Market – Market Dynamics
Key factor driving market growth

  • The growth in mobile classified advertising is one of the key drivers supporting the online classified ad platform market growth. 

  • Digital media advertising on mobiles offers a better return on investment (ROI) in comparison with desktop computers. They are more effective when the users are connected to several social media platforms.

  • Several classified ad platforms use social media platforms to publicize their websites because it helps them gain maximum attention in a short time.

  • The increasing penetration of smartphones around the world drives the growth of mobile classified advertising. Mobile internet advertising can host a variety of advertisements like mobile videos and in-app advertisements via different platforms, which increases their outreach.

  • Hence, the increasing number of smartphone and tablet users across the world is expected to drive the online classified ad platform market growth during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market 

  • The growing popularity of real-time bidding (RTB) is one of the major trends in the global online classified advertising platform market.

  • RTB is the leading programmatic advertising, which has an auction environment provided by advertising exchanges or marketplaces. It allows advertisers to bid for online inventory on online classified ad platforms that best fit their buyer profile.

  • The marketplaces are useful to predict audience response to calculate the floor price of advertising in a specific inventory.

  • Supply-side platforms (SSPs), demand-side platforms (DSPs), and ad exchanges are examples of supporting platforms involved in the RTB process.

  • For instance, Smaato, Inc., offers Smaato's RTB Ad Exchange, which connects over 90,000 mobile apps with 260 mobile DSPs and 190 ad networks. The entire bidding process through this platform takes place in 200 milliseconds.

  • Hence, such factors are expected to drive the online classified advertising platform market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

  • The short life span of online classified ads is a key challenge that may impede market growth during the forecast period. 

  • Advertisers post their ads on normal ad platforms because they are available for free. Numerous new ads get posted on this platform within an average time of half an hour.

  • The existing ads start losing their visibility, and their position in the listing continues to drop until they do not generate any traffic because the number of new ads posted increases regularly.

  • The life span of online classified ads, unlike traditional forms of advertising such as billboards and TV commercials, is not based on on-air time.

  • It is less likely for advertisers to derive any substantial benefits from posting ads on normal ad platforms because online classified ads are often buried among other free ads unrelated to the advertiser's business. This can reduce the ad's visibility, which limits the online classified ad platform market growth during the forecast period.

Insights on market drivers, trends, & challenges, and forecast period(2021 to 2026)- Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Online Classified Ad Platform Market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the online classified ad platform market between 2022 and 2026

  • Precise estimation of the size of the online classified ad platform market size and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the online classified ad platform market across North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of vendors in the online classified ad platform market

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The out-of-home advertising market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.95% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 11,016.26 million. One of the key factors driving growth in the outdoor advertising market is the growing penetration of LED mobile billboards.

The in-game advertising market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.25% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 5,182.68 million. The increase in the number of gamers and growing partnerships between advertisers and video game companies are the key factors driving the global in-game advertising (IGA) market growth.

Online Classified Ad Platform Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2021

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 10.36%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 16.1 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

10.96

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 34%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, UK, Germany, US, China, Japan, UK, Germany, US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Craigslist Inc., Cracker classified, eBay Inc., Free classified, Geebo Inc., Hagen Software Inc., Hoobly classifieds, Kugli.com, Locanto, Oodle Holdings LLC, Prosus NV, Publishing Properties Ltd., Quikr India Pvt. Ltd., recycler.com, SaleSpider Media Inc., Softfornet Solutions Ltd., TROVIT SEARCH S.L.U, USNetAds LLC, and Wantedwants.com

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio Communication Services market reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Business Segment

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Market Segmentation by Business Segment

  • 5.3 Horizontal - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Vertical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Market Segmentation by Business Segment

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Craigslist Inc.

  • 10.4 Cracker classified

  • 10.5 eBay Inc.

  • 10.6 Kugli.com

  • 10.7 Locanto

  • 10.8 Oodle Holdings LLC

  • 10.9 Prosus NV

  • 10.10 Publishing Properties Ltd.

  • 10.11 recycler.com

  • 10.12 Softfornet Solutions Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Online Classified Ad Platform Market 2022-2026
Global Online Classified Ad Platform Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/online-classified-ad-platform-market-to-grow-by-usd-16-1-billion-from-2021-to-2026--horizontal-segment-to-be-a-significant-contributor-to-the-market-growth---technavio-301770343.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • IRA Required Minimum Distribution (RMD) Table for 2023

    An individual retirement account, more commonly referred to as an IRA, is a good place to save for your retirement. Once you reach a certain age, though, you'll have to start taking a minimum amount out of your account each … Continue reading → The post IRA Required Minimum Distribution (RMD) Table for 2023 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oil prices continue slump in fallout from SVB shutdown

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices dropped more than $2 a barrel on Tuesday, extending the previous day's slide, as the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank rattled equities markets and sparked fear about a fresh financial crisis. Brent crude futures fell $1.64, or 2%, to $79.13 a barrel by 1001 GMT. "We see Monday’s developments around the regional U.S. banks as more noise than news for commodity markets, and it should not have any meaningful medium- to longer-term impact," said UBS analyst Carsten Menke.

  • McKinsey Consulted VA While Advising Opioid Makers to Target Agency for Sales

    Since at least 2009, McKinsey has been a consultant to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. During part of that time, the consulting giant also advised some of the world’s biggest opioid producers to target the federal agency for sales of their products, according to newly released documents.

  • Musk, China's BYD deny report on Tesla ending battery supply cooperation

    Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk and Chinese electric vehicle and battery maker BYD Co Ltd on Tuesday denied a media report that said the U.S. company was ending cooperation with BYD on battery supplies. The Korean Economic Daily on Sunday cited industry sources as saying Tesla had not asked BYD for an additional supply of batteries for certain Tesla Model 3 vehicles after their supply deal expired earlier this year.

  • Biden finally glimpses the importance of oil

    Climate activists are howling, but Biden's approval of a new drilling project in Alaska is pragmatic and necessary.

  • 4 Gold Stocks to Watch Amid Industry Challenges

    Despite volatile gold prices weighing on the near-term outlook of the Zacks Mining - Gold industry, one can watch stocks like GOLD, RGLD, AU and AUY backed by their growth prospects.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • Schwab Pares Declines After Brokerage Seeks to Calm Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Charles Schwab Corp. rebounded from a record intraday decline after the online brokerage sought to reassure investors that it has sufficient liquidity to handle any volatility following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.Most Read from BloombergBonds Rocket, Stocks Steady as Fed Rate Path Eyed: Markets WrapBillionaire Charles Schwab’s Fortune Is Slammed by SVB FalloutUS Backstops Bank Deposits to Avert Crisis After SVB FailureHow to Safely Store Deposits If You Have More Than $25

  • China Removes All Remaining Curbs on Australian Coal Imports

    (Bloomberg) -- China will allow all domestic companies to import Australian coal, signaling an end to trade restrictions imposed in late 2020.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Finds ‘Material’ Control Lapses After SEC PromptBonds Rocket, Stocks Steady as Fed Rate Path Eyed: Markets WrapBillionaire Charles Schwab’s Fortune Is Slammed by SVB FalloutGlobal Banking Stocks Hold Steady After $465 Billion SVB WipeoutUS Backstops Bank Deposits to Avert Crisis After SVB FailurePorts and customs offic

  • JPMorgan, other big U.S. banks flooded with new clients post SVB collapse-FT

    These lenders, including Bank of America Corp, are trying to accommodate such transfer requests by taking extra steps to speed up the normal sign-up process, among other steps, the FT said, citing several people familiar with the matter. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation stepped in on Friday to protect the deposits of up to $250,000, but deposits over that amount - which accounted for 85% of SVB accounts - are at risk. Citi declined to comment on the report, while JPMorgan and Bank of America did not respond to Reuters requests for comment.

  • Dish hit with $469 million verdict over commercial-skipping technology

    Dish Network LLC must pay $469 million for infringing two patents held by parental-control technology maker ClearPlay Inc related to filtering material from streaming video, a jury in U.S. federal court in Utah has decided. The jury in Salt Lake City reached its decision on Friday in ClearPlay's lawsuit against Dish, finding that Dish's AutoHop feature for skipping commercials on its Hopper set-top boxes is covered by ClearPlay's patents. While jurors found that Dish's technology violated ClearPlay's patent rights, they rejected ClearPlay's contention that Dish copied its technology intentionally.

  • UniCredit shareholders urged to reject CEO Orcel's pay rise

    MILAN (Reuters) -Leading governance adviser Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) has recommended shareholders at UniCredit reject a proposed new pay package for CEO Andrea Orcel as well as the bank's new incentive scheme. After urging UniCredit shareholders to vote against Orcel's remuneration when he first joined in 2021, ISS last year noted his package, especially a 15 million euro ($16 million) severance payment, remained of concern, stopping short of calling for a rejection. But two years after hiring the former head of investment banking at UBS, UniCredit is now proposing hiking Orcel's fixed salary by 30% while a corresponding increase in the variable pay would be tied to the group beating financial targets.

  • Is your retirement money safe? Here are the rules.

    Retirement Tip of the Week: Take account of the money you have saved and invested at various firms, and understand your rights. In a letter to the public, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, along with Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell and FDIC Chairman Martin Gruenberg said savers at Silicon Valley Bank would have access to their money beginning Monday, and that depositors of Signature Bank would be made whole as well.

  • Tesla Price Cuts Trigger Desperate Fight For Survival In China's EV Market

    Tesla price cuts have ignited a China EV price war, as market leaders, startups and foreign automakers fight for sales. Here's what's ahead.

  • How to Minimize Taxes on 401(k) Withdrawals

    Maximizing your retirement savings is essential to a secure retirement, and a part of that is minimizing taxes on 401(k) withdrawals.

  • One Day, Your Roth IRA Gains Will Equal the Annual Contribution

    The investments held in a Roth individual retirement account (Roth IRA) determine the return, not the interest rate. When you save for retirement in your Roth account, it’s important that you work toward a specific investment goal rather than just maximizing your yearly contributions to minimize your tax bill. If you have not yet determined an investment goal, here is a formula for estimating how much you’ll need in your nest egg to fund the retirement lifestyle that you want.

  • Santander, HSBC, Deutsche and Others Still Willing to Serve Crypto Clients After Banking Failures, DCG Says

    Major banks are still willing to work with crypto firms though they may implement service restrictions, according to messages viewed by CoinDesk.

  • Novartis Starts Sale of Some Ophthalmology Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Novartis AG is kicking off the sale of some ophthalmology assets, people with knowledge of the matter said, as it seeks to prune its portfolio and focus on growth areas.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Finds ‘Material’ Control Lapses After SEC PromptBonds Rocket, Stocks Steady as Fed Rate Path Eyed: Markets WrapBillionaire Charles Schwab’s Fortune Is Slammed by SVB FalloutGlobal Banking Stocks Hold Steady After $465 Billion SVB WipeoutUS Backstops Bank Deposits to Avert Crisi

  • China Stands Almost Alone in Expanding Its Coal Power Fleet

    (Bloomberg) -- China is zigging while the rest of the world is zagging when it comes to coal power. Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Finds ‘Material’ Control Lapses After SEC PromptBonds Rocket, Stocks Steady as Fed Rate Path Eyed: Markets WrapBillionaire Charles Schwab’s Fortune Is Slammed by SVB FalloutGlobal Banking Stocks Hold Steady After $465 Billion SVB WipeoutUS Backstops Bank Deposits to Avert Crisis After SVB FailureBeijing rapidly accelerated plans for new coal power plants in th

  • China to reopen to tourists, resume all visas Wednesday

    China will reopen its borders to tourists and resume issuing all visas Wednesday as it tries to revive tourism and its economy following a three-year halt during the COVID-19 pandemic. China is one of the last major countries to reopen its borders to tourists. All types of visas will resume from Wednesday.