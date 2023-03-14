Online Classified Ad Platform Market to grow by USD 16.1 billion from 2021 to 2026, horizontal segment to be a significant contributor to the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global online classified ad platform market size is estimated to grow by USD 16.1 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio Research. The market is estimated to decelerate at a CAGR of 10.36% during the forecast period. The market share growth by the horizontal segment will be significant during the forecast period. The horizontal model focuses on a wide range and categories of products and services. Hence, it does not completely cover all the varieties of products under a single category. This model is highly popular among users because it allows users to post as many ads as possible for free. The horizontal model covers most of the categories of products and services, including electronics, automobiles, and others. Therefore, these factors of the horizontal model drive the online classified ad platform market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Online Classified Ad Platform Market 2022-2026

Recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Online Classified Ad Platform Market - Segmentation Assessment

Technavio has segmented the market based on the business segment (horizontal and vertical) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Geography Overview

By geography, the global online classified ad platform market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global online classified ad platform market.

APAC is estimated to contribute to 34% of the global market growth during the forecast period. With China and Japan as the key markets, the market growth in this region is estimated to be faster than the growth of the market in any other region. The fast-growing online advertisement market facilitates the online classified ad platform market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Online Classified Ad Platform Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The growth in mobile classified advertising is one of the key drivers supporting the online classified ad platform market growth.

Digital media advertising on mobiles offers a better return on investment (ROI) in comparison with desktop computers. They are more effective when the users are connected to several social media platforms.

Several classified ad platforms use social media platforms to publicize their websites because it helps them gain maximum attention in a short time.

The increasing penetration of smartphones around the world drives the growth of mobile classified advertising. Mobile internet advertising can host a variety of advertisements like mobile videos and in-app advertisements via different platforms, which increases their outreach.

Hence, the increasing number of smartphone and tablet users across the world is expected to drive the online classified ad platform market growth during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The growing popularity of real-time bidding (RTB) is one of the major trends in the global online classified advertising platform market.

RTB is the leading programmatic advertising, which has an auction environment provided by advertising exchanges or marketplaces. It allows advertisers to bid for online inventory on online classified ad platforms that best fit their buyer profile.

The marketplaces are useful to predict audience response to calculate the floor price of advertising in a specific inventory.

Supply-side platforms (SSPs), demand-side platforms (DSPs), and ad exchanges are examples of supporting platforms involved in the RTB process.

For instance, Smaato, Inc., offers Smaato's RTB Ad Exchange, which connects over 90,000 mobile apps with 260 mobile DSPs and 190 ad networks. The entire bidding process through this platform takes place in 200 milliseconds.

Hence, such factors are expected to drive the online classified advertising platform market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The short life span of online classified ads is a key challenge that may impede market growth during the forecast period.

Advertisers post their ads on normal ad platforms because they are available for free. Numerous new ads get posted on this platform within an average time of half an hour.

The existing ads start losing their visibility, and their position in the listing continues to drop until they do not generate any traffic because the number of new ads posted increases regularly.

The life span of online classified ads, unlike traditional forms of advertising such as billboards and TV commercials, is not based on on-air time.

It is less likely for advertisers to derive any substantial benefits from posting ads on normal ad platforms because online classified ads are often buried among other free ads unrelated to the advertiser's business. This can reduce the ad's visibility, which limits the online classified ad platform market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Online Classified Ad Platform Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the online classified ad platform market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the online classified ad platform market size and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the online classified ad platform market across North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of vendors in the online classified ad platform market

Online Classified Ad Platform Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 10.36% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 16.1 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 10.96 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, Germany, US, China, Japan, UK, Germany, US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Craigslist Inc., Cracker classified, eBay Inc., Free classified, Geebo Inc., Hagen Software Inc., Hoobly classifieds, Kugli.com, Locanto, Oodle Holdings LLC, Prosus NV, Publishing Properties Ltd., Quikr India Pvt. Ltd., recycler.com, SaleSpider Media Inc., Softfornet Solutions Ltd., TROVIT SEARCH S.L.U, USNetAds LLC, and Wantedwants.com Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

