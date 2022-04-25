Online Clothing Rental Market Size to Grow by USD 3.00 Bn| 44% of the growth to originate from APAC| Technavio
NEW YORK, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the market outlook report, the Online Clothing Rental Market share will witness a YOY growth of 25.96% in 2022 during the forecast period. The report is segmented by end-user (women, men, and children) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). One of the main drivers of the online clothing rental market is the growing e-commerce fashion industry.
Vendor Insights
Online Clothing Rental Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
AARK World Pvt. Ltd
Armoire Style Inc.
Dress and Go SA
Front Row
Girl Meets Dress
Glam Corner Pty Ltd.
Glamourental
Gwynnie Bee
La Reina Gown
Mine for Nine LLC
My Secret Wardrobe
Rent An Attire
Rent the Runway Inc.
Rotaro
Style Lend Inc.
Stylease Pvt. Ltd.
TheDressBank
Urban Outfitters Inc.
Wrapd
Your secret closet
Geographical Market Analysis
APAC will account for 44 percent of market growth. In APAC, the primary markets for online clothes rental are South Korea, Japan, and China. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions.
Over the forecast period, the growing desire for affordable fashion and a diverse selection of fashion goods would aid the expansion of the online clothing rental market in APAC.
Furthermore, countries such as the US, South Korea, Japan, China, and France are expected to emerge as prominent markets for the Online Clothing Rental Market during the forecast period.
Key Segment Analysis
The women's online clothes rental market share will expand significantly. Women choose their outfits based on the occasion, such as a date, a formal meeting, and so on. Because occasion wear products are so expensive, ladies are increasingly opting to rent rather than buy. Furthermore, the disposal of unneeded clothing in landfills has a significant environmental impact. Also, an increasing number of branded clothing merchants have noted an increase in the number of women wearing and returning sold items. These elements are propelling the segment forward.
Key Market Drivers & Challenges:
One of the major factors driving the expansion of the online garment rental business is the expanding e-commerce fashion industry. One of the important online clothing rental industry trends that is driving the market growth is the growing popularity of experiential marketing. However, inventory management issues are one of the obstacles impeding the growth of the online clothes rental sector.
Online Clothing Rental Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 17.91%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 3.00 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
25.96
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 44%
Key consumer countries
US, South Korea, Japan, China, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
AARK World Pvt. Ltd, Armoire Style Inc., Dress and Go SA, Front Row, Girl Meets Dress, Glam Corner Pty Ltd., Glamourental, Gwynnie Bee, La Reina Gown, Mine for Nine LLC, My Secret Wardrobe, Rent An Attire, Rent the Runway Inc., Rotaro, Style Lend Inc., Stylease Pvt. Ltd., TheDressBank, Urban Outfitters Inc., Wrapd, and Your secret closet
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by End-user
5.3 Women - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Men - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Children - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Market opportunity by End-user
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 AARK World Pvt. Ltd
10.4 Armoire Style Inc.
10.5 Glam Corner Pty Ltd.
10.6 Gwynnie Bee
10.7 La Reina Gown
10.8 Mine for Nine LLC
10.9 Rent the Runway Inc.
10.10 Rotaro
10.11 Style Lend Inc.
10.12 Stylease Pvt. Ltd.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
