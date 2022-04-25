Online Clothing Rental Market Size to Grow by USD 3.00 Bn| 44% of the growth to originate from APAC| Technavio

NEW YORK, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the market outlook report, the Online Clothing Rental Market share will witness a YOY growth of 25.96% in 2022 during the forecast period. The report is segmented by end-user (women, men, and children) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). One of the main drivers of the online clothing rental market is the growing e-commerce fashion industry.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Online Clothing Rental Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Vendor Insights

Online Clothing Rental Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

AARK World Pvt. Ltd

Armoire Style Inc.

Dress and Go SA

Front Row

Girl Meets Dress

Glam Corner Pty Ltd.

Glamourental

Gwynnie Bee

La Reina Gown

Mine for Nine LLC

My Secret Wardrobe

Rent An Attire

Rent the Runway Inc.

Rotaro

Style Lend Inc.

Stylease Pvt. Ltd.

TheDressBank

Urban Outfitters Inc.

Wrapd

Your secret closet

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will account for 44 percent of market growth. In APAC, the primary markets for online clothes rental are South Korea, Japan, and China. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions.

Over the forecast period, the growing desire for affordable fashion and a diverse selection of fashion goods would aid the expansion of the online clothing rental market in APAC.

Story continues

Furthermore, countries such as the US, South Korea, Japan, China, and France are expected to emerge as prominent markets for the Online Clothing Rental Market during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The women's online clothes rental market share will expand significantly. Women choose their outfits based on the occasion, such as a date, a formal meeting, and so on. Because occasion wear products are so expensive, ladies are increasingly opting to rent rather than buy. Furthermore, the disposal of unneeded clothing in landfills has a significant environmental impact. Also, an increasing number of branded clothing merchants have noted an increase in the number of women wearing and returning sold items. These elements are propelling the segment forward.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

One of the major factors driving the expansion of the online garment rental business is the expanding e-commerce fashion industry. One of the important online clothing rental industry trends that is driving the market growth is the growing popularity of experiential marketing. However, inventory management issues are one of the obstacles impeding the growth of the online clothes rental sector.

Online Clothing Rental Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 17.91% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 3.00 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 25.96 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key consumer countries US, South Korea, Japan, China, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AARK World Pvt. Ltd, Armoire Style Inc., Dress and Go SA, Front Row, Girl Meets Dress, Glam Corner Pty Ltd., Glamourental, Gwynnie Bee, La Reina Gown, Mine for Nine LLC, My Secret Wardrobe, Rent An Attire, Rent the Runway Inc., Rotaro, Style Lend Inc., Stylease Pvt. Ltd., TheDressBank, Urban Outfitters Inc., Wrapd, and Your secret closet Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Women - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Men - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Children - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 AARK World Pvt. Ltd

10.4 Armoire Style Inc.

10.5 Glam Corner Pty Ltd.

10.6 Gwynnie Bee

10.7 La Reina Gown

10.8 Mine for Nine LLC

10.9 Rent the Runway Inc.

10.10 Rotaro

10.11 Style Lend Inc.

10.12 Stylease Pvt. Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

