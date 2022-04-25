U.S. markets open in 7 hours 40 minutes

Online Clothing Rental Market Size to Grow by USD 3.00 Bn| 44% of the growth to originate from APAC| Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the market outlook report, the Online Clothing Rental Market share will witness a YOY growth of 25.96% in 2022 during the forecast period. The report is segmented by end-user (women, men, and children) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). One of the main drivers of the online clothing rental market is the growing e-commerce fashion industry.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Online Clothing Rental Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Read our latest Sample Report

Vendor Insights

Online Clothing Rental Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • AARK World Pvt. Ltd

  • Armoire Style Inc.

  • Dress and Go SA

  • Front Row

  • Girl Meets Dress

  • Glam Corner Pty Ltd.

  • Glamourental

  • Gwynnie Bee

  • La Reina Gown

  • Mine for Nine LLC

  • My Secret Wardrobe

  • Rent An Attire

  • Rent the Runway Inc.

  • Rotaro

  • Style Lend Inc.

  • Stylease Pvt. Ltd.

  • TheDressBank

  • Urban Outfitters Inc.

  • Wrapd

  • Your secret closet

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read our Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will account for 44 percent of market growth. In APAC, the primary markets for online clothes rental are South Korea, Japan, and China. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions.

Over the forecast period, the growing desire for affordable fashion and a diverse selection of fashion goods would aid the expansion of the online clothing rental market in APAC.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, South Korea, Japan, China, and France are expected to emerge as prominent markets for the Online Clothing Rental Market during the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with a detailed analysis of the top regions. Download Detailed Sample Report.

Key Segment Analysis

The women's online clothes rental market share will expand significantly. Women choose their outfits based on the occasion, such as a date, a formal meeting, and so on. Because occasion wear products are so expensive, ladies are increasingly opting to rent rather than buy. Furthermore, the disposal of unneeded clothing in landfills has a significant environmental impact. Also, an increasing number of branded clothing merchants have noted an increase in the number of women wearing and returning sold items. These elements are propelling the segment forward.

View Sample Report: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

One of the major factors driving the expansion of the online garment rental business is the expanding e-commerce fashion industry. One of the important online clothing rental industry trends that is driving the market growth is the growing popularity of experiential marketing. However, inventory management issues are one of the obstacles impeding the growth of the online clothes rental sector.

Download Sample Report for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the Online Clothing Rental Market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Equestrian Protective Clothing Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Online Children and Maternity Apparel Market in MENA by Price, Application, Age Group, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Online Clothing Rental Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 17.91%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 3.00 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

25.96

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 44%

Key consumer countries

US, South Korea, Japan, China, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

AARK World Pvt. Ltd, Armoire Style Inc., Dress and Go SA, Front Row, Girl Meets Dress, Glam Corner Pty Ltd., Glamourental, Gwynnie Bee, La Reina Gown, Mine for Nine LLC, My Secret Wardrobe, Rent An Attire, Rent the Runway Inc., Rotaro, Style Lend Inc., Stylease Pvt. Ltd., TheDressBank, Urban Outfitters Inc., Wrapd, and Your secret closet

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Women - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Men - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Children - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 AARK World Pvt. Ltd

  • 10.4 Armoire Style Inc.

  • 10.5 Glam Corner Pty Ltd.

  • 10.6 Gwynnie Bee

  • 10.7 La Reina Gown

  • 10.8 Mine for Nine LLC

  • 10.9 Rent the Runway Inc.

  • 10.10 Rotaro

  • 10.11 Style Lend Inc.

  • 10.12 Stylease Pvt. Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us:
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/online-clothing-rental-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-3-00-bn-44-of-the-growth-to-originate-from-apac-technavio-301531008.html

SOURCE Technavio

