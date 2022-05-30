U.S. markets closed

Online Clothing Rental Market Study 2022 | World Market Projected to Reach $3.00 Billion by 2026

·4 min read

DUBLIN, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Online Clothing Rental Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The online clothing rental market and it is poised to grow by $3.00 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 17.91% during the forecast period. The report on the online clothing rental market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing e-commerce fashion industry, rising participation of people in social occasions, and the growing fast fashion industry.

The online clothing rental market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.

The online clothing rental market is segmented as below:

By End-user

  • Women

  • Men

  • Children

By Geographical Landscape

  • APAC

  • North America

  • Europe

  • South America

  • The Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the rising popularity of experiential marketing as one of the prime reasons driving the online clothing rental market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing trend of sustainable clothing and increasing adoption of subscription-based models will lead to sizable demand in the market.

By the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The report on the online clothing rental market covers the following areas:

  • Online clothing rental market sizing

  • Online clothing rental market forecast

  • Online clothing rental market industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading online clothing rental market vendors include AARK World Pvt. Ltd, Armoire Style Inc., Dress and Go SA, Front Row, Girl Meets Dress, Glam Corner Pty Ltd., Glamourental, Gwynnie Bee, La Reina Gown, Mine for Nine LLC, My Secret Wardrobe, Rent An Attire, Rent the Runway Inc., Rotaro, Style Lend Inc., Stylease Pvt. Ltd., TheDressBank, Urban Outfitters Inc., Wrapd, and Your secret closet.

Also, the online clothing rental market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by End-user
5.3 Women - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Men - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Children - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 AARK World Pvt. Ltd
10.4 Armoire Style Inc.
10.5 Glam Corner Pty Ltd.
10.6 Gwynnie Bee
10.7 La Reina Gown
10.8 Mine for Nine LLC
10.9 Rent the Runway Inc.
10.10 Rotaro
10.11 Style Lend Inc.
10.12 Stylease Pvt. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bhabtg

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/online-clothing-rental-market-study-2022--world-market-projected-to-reach-3-00-billion-by-2026--301557395.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

