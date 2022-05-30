Online Clothing Rental Market Study 2022 | World Market Projected to Reach $3.00 Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Online Clothing Rental Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The online clothing rental market and it is poised to grow by $3.00 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 17.91% during the forecast period. The report on the online clothing rental market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing e-commerce fashion industry, rising participation of people in social occasions, and the growing fast fashion industry.

The online clothing rental market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.

The online clothing rental market is segmented as below:

By End-user

Women

Men

Children

By Geographical Landscape

APAC

North America

Europe

South America

The Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the rising popularity of experiential marketing as one of the prime reasons driving the online clothing rental market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing trend of sustainable clothing and increasing adoption of subscription-based models will lead to sizable demand in the market.



By the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.



The report on the online clothing rental market covers the following areas:

Online clothing rental market sizing

Online clothing rental market forecast

Online clothing rental market industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading online clothing rental market vendors include AARK World Pvt. Ltd, Armoire Style Inc., Dress and Go SA, Front Row, Girl Meets Dress, Glam Corner Pty Ltd., Glamourental, Gwynnie Bee, La Reina Gown, Mine for Nine LLC, My Secret Wardrobe, Rent An Attire, Rent the Runway Inc., Rotaro, Style Lend Inc., Stylease Pvt. Ltd., TheDressBank, Urban Outfitters Inc., Wrapd, and Your secret closet.

Also, the online clothing rental market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Women - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Men - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Children - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 AARK World Pvt. Ltd

10.4 Armoire Style Inc.

10.5 Glam Corner Pty Ltd.

10.6 Gwynnie Bee

10.7 La Reina Gown

10.8 Mine for Nine LLC

10.9 Rent the Runway Inc.

10.10 Rotaro

10.11 Style Lend Inc.

10.12 Stylease Pvt. Ltd.



