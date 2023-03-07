U.S. markets closed

Online corporate meeting services market size to grow by USD 5.58 billion from 2021 to 2026, Growth from corporate video conferencing services segment will be significant - Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global online corporate meeting services market size is estimated to grow by USD 5.58 billion from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 14.78%. The corporate video conferencing services segment will account for a significant share of the online corporate meeting services market growth during the forecast period. For more insights on the market - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Online Corporate Meeting Services Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Online Corporate Meeting Services Market 2022-2026

Online corporate meeting services market - Segmentation assessment
Segment overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on application (corporate video conferencing services and corporate web conferencing services).

  • Video conferencing has various benefits, such as enabling real-time collaboration, increasing productivity, and saving time. Vendors like Cisco Systems, Inc. provide highly secure, convenient video conferencing from any device or environment. The services create a better overall user experience to chat, call, and collaborate online. These benefits will drive the growth of the online corporate meeting services segment during the forecast period.

Geography Overview
Based on geography, the global online corporate meeting services market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global online corporate meeting services market.

  • North America will account for 40% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key contributors to the growth of the online corporate meeting services market in the region. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC. The presence of a strong corporate structure will drive the online corporate meeting services market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments - Download a sample report

What's New?

  • Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

  • Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial  - buy the report!

Online corporate meeting services market Market dynamics
Key factor driving market growth

  • The expansion of MNCs is driving the online corporate meeting services market growth.

  • MNCs are outsourcing their administrative functions to emerging countries such as India for advantages such as cost reduction, risk management, improved management control, compliance, and business expansion.

  • Colombia is also a lucrative destination for foreign investment and business expansion.

  • Mexico, due to its proximity to the US, is an emerging destination for corporate services.

  • Such factors will create new growth opportunities for vendors in the online corporate meeting services market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market 

  • The increasing adoption of virtual meeting apps is a key trend in the market.

  • With the use of video calls and meetings, businesses can gain benefits such as high productivity, shorter meetings, faster decision-making, and cost savings.

  • Vendors are updating their apps to launch services for customers.

  • For instance, in October 2021, Cisco Systems, Inc. announced its next-generation hybrid work collaboration product.

  • Therefore, the rising adoption of virtual meeting apps will increase the number of customers procuring such services during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

  • Offline meetings are challenging the online corporate meeting services market growth.

  • Offline meetings enable people to share information and solve problems easily.

  • Board meetings, seminars, product launch meetings, training seminars, meetings with suppliers, clients, and other corporate meetings are some examples of offline meetings.

  • Such meetings can lower work pressure, which increases employee productivity.

  • These factors may challenge the online corporate meeting services market growth during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this online corporate meeting services market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the online corporate meeting services market between 2022 and 2026

  • Precise estimation of the size of the online corporate meeting services market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the online corporate meeting services market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of online corporate meeting services market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The online video platform market size is expected to increase by USD 1.01 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 14.78%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers online video platform market segmentation by end-user (individuals, brand and enterprises, and content creators), type (UGC, DIY, and SaaS), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The online project management software market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.21% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 4,341.71 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (enterprises and government), deployment (on-premises and cloud), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Online Corporate Meeting Services Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 14.78%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 5.58 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2021-2022 (%)

23.67

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 40%

Key countries

US, Canada, China, India, Germany, and UK,

Competitive landscape

Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks

Key companies profiled

8x8 Inc., Adobe Inc., Alphabet Inc., AT and T Inc., Avaya Holdings Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., ClickMeeting SP Z O O, Digital Samba SL, Express Virtual Meetings Pty Ltd., Internet MegaMeeting LLC, Kaltura Inc., Microsoft Corp., NTT Corp., Onstream Media Corp., Orange SA, Pexip Holding ASA, Veeting AG, Verizon Communications Inc., Yirigaa, Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd., and Zoom Video Communications Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio information technology market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Corporate video conferencing services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Corporate web conferencing services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 8x8 Inc.

  • 10.4 Adobe Inc.

  • 10.5 Alphabet Inc.

  • 10.6 AT and T Inc.

  • 10.7 Avaya Holdings Corp.

  • 10.8 Cisco Systems Inc.

  • 10.9 Microsoft Corp.

  • 10.10 Verizon Communications Inc.

  • 10.11 Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd.

  • 10.12 Zoom Video Communications Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/online-corporate-meeting-services-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-5-58-billion-from-2021-to-2026--growth-from-corporate-video-conferencing-services-segment-will-be-significant---technavio-301763386.html

SOURCE Technavio

