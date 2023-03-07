Online corporate meeting services market size to grow by USD 5.58 billion from 2021 to 2026, Growth from corporate video conferencing services segment will be significant - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global online corporate meeting services market size is estimated to grow by USD 5.58 billion from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 14.78%. The corporate video conferencing services segment will account for a significant share of the online corporate meeting services market growth during the forecast period. For more insights on the market - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Online Corporate Meeting Services Market 2022-2026

Online corporate meeting services market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (corporate video conferencing services and corporate web conferencing services).

Video conferencing has various benefits, such as enabling real-time collaboration, increasing productivity, and saving time. Vendors like Cisco Systems, Inc. provide highly secure, convenient video conferencing from any device or environment. The services create a better overall user experience to chat, call, and collaborate online. These benefits will drive the growth of the online corporate meeting services segment during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

Based on geography, the global online corporate meeting services market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global online corporate meeting services market.

North America will account for 40% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key contributors to the growth of the online corporate meeting services market in the region. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC. The presence of a strong corporate structure will drive the online corporate meeting services market growth in North America during the forecast period.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Online corporate meeting services market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The expansion of MNCs is driving the online corporate meeting services market growth.

MNCs are outsourcing their administrative functions to emerging countries such as India for advantages such as cost reduction, risk management, improved management control, compliance, and business expansion.

Colombia is also a lucrative destination for foreign investment and business expansion.

Mexico, due to its proximity to the US, is an emerging destination for corporate services.

Such factors will create new growth opportunities for vendors in the online corporate meeting services market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The increasing adoption of virtual meeting apps is a key trend in the market.

With the use of video calls and meetings, businesses can gain benefits such as high productivity, shorter meetings, faster decision-making, and cost savings.

Vendors are updating their apps to launch services for customers.

For instance, in October 2021, Cisco Systems, Inc. announced its next-generation hybrid work collaboration product.

Therefore, the rising adoption of virtual meeting apps will increase the number of customers procuring such services during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Offline meetings are challenging the online corporate meeting services market growth.

Offline meetings enable people to share information and solve problems easily.

Board meetings, seminars, product launch meetings, training seminars, meetings with suppliers, clients, and other corporate meetings are some examples of offline meetings.

Such meetings can lower work pressure, which increases employee productivity.

These factors may challenge the online corporate meeting services market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this online corporate meeting services market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the online corporate meeting services market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the online corporate meeting services market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the online corporate meeting services market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of online corporate meeting services market vendors

Online Corporate Meeting Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 14.78% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 5.58 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 23.67 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, Canada, China, India, Germany, and UK, Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled 8x8 Inc., Adobe Inc., Alphabet Inc., AT and T Inc., Avaya Holdings Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., ClickMeeting SP Z O O, Digital Samba SL, Express Virtual Meetings Pty Ltd., Internet MegaMeeting LLC, Kaltura Inc., Microsoft Corp., NTT Corp., Onstream Media Corp., Orange SA, Pexip Holding ASA, Veeting AG, Verizon Communications Inc., Yirigaa, Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd., and Zoom Video Communications Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

