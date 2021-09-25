U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,455.48
    +6.50 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,798.00
    +33.18 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,047.70
    -4.54 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,248.07
    -10.97 (-0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.95
    +0.65 (+0.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,750.60
    +0.80 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    22.37
    -0.27 (-1.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1718
    -0.0029 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4600
    +0.0500 (+3.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3681
    -0.0040 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.6850
    +0.3840 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,361.75
    -105.45 (-0.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,067.20
    -35.86 (-3.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,051.48
    -26.87 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,248.81
    +609.41 (+2.06%)
     

New Online Cryptocurrency Trading Brand CryptGain Launched

·2 min read

LONDON, Sept. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After months of designing and preparations, the much-anticipated new online trading website CryptGain has been officially launched. According to the company, the website and platform are now open for registration to clients from across the globe, in nations where local regulations support this type of financial activity. CryptGain provides cryptocurrency services on a broad list of trending and promising crypto assets.

"We are thrilled to bring this project we've been working on for quite a while to life," commented CryptGain's spokesperson Georgina Skarginef. "We've added new tools, put innovative security protocols in place, designed a simple and user-friendly registration process, and much, much more. This new platform provides an unprecedented trading experience, and we invite traders from around the world to give it a try. They won't be disappointed in what we have to offer."

Tomorrow's financial world, today

In the past few days, since the launch of CryptGain, thousands from around the world have already enrolled and opened an account with the provider, and the feedback is positive. Traders are reporting that every detail has been paid attention to, and that a worry-free trading environment has been created, enabling them to focus on what's important: the cryptocurrency market.

"With conditions in the global economy being so volatile since the emergence of the COVID-19 crisis, it was clear to us that some rethinking is necessary in the online crypto trading sector," added Skarginef. "That was our main initiative behind the production of this new brokerage brand. We've left no stone unturned in our effort to bring forward a trading experience suited to the new reality, with the client at the center. This is truly what crypto trading should look like in 2021."

About CryptGain

Founded by an elite group of financial analysts and expert brokers, with years of accumulated experience in the cryptocurrency market, CryptGain has already become a key player in the online crypto brokerage industry. With the combination of state-of-the-art technology and expert guidance, the brand aims to bring crypto traders to a new level and assist them in seizing the potential of the market. Users can choose between three tailor-made accounts, offering several benefits, or they can customize their account according to their budget, strategy, and financial goals. More information regarding this matter and others can be found on the brand's website.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-online-cryptocurrency-trading-brand-cryptgain-launched-301384018.html

SOURCE CryptGain

