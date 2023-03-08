Online data science training programs market size to grow by USD 3.76 million from 2021 to 2026, Increasing emphasis on microlearning and gamification to be a key trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global online data science training programs market size is estimated to grow by USD 3.76 million from 2021 to 2026. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 25.1% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. The increasing emphasis on microlearning and gamification is a key trend in the market. The demand for microlearning has increased owing to the increasing adoption of mobile devices, such as tablets and smartphones. Many vendors are investing in microlearning courses that offer gamified and interactive content to engage learners, reduce cognitive load, and increase retention. For instance, DataCamp provides a mobile version that helps users engage in short video courses. Such innovations will support market growth during the forecast period. For more insights on the market - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Online Data Science Training Programs Market 2022-2026

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Online data science training programs market - Segmentation assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (certification courses and professional degree courses).

The certification courses segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. Certification courses are further divided into foundation courses and advanced courses. Foundation courses are generally free of cost. For instance, edX offers the Elements of Data Science course for free. The increasing adoption of online learning and the growing shift from traditional classroom-based courses to online degree courses are driving the growth of this segment.

Story continues

Geography Overview

Based on geography, the global online data science training programs market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global online data science training programs market.

APAC will account for 46% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and India are the key contributors to the online data science training programs market. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The increasing adoption of online learning and the rise in the demand for data scientist jobs will drive the online data science training programs market growth in APAC during the forecast period

Insights on the market contribution of various segments - Download a sample report

Online data science training programs market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The increasing job prospects are driving the online data science training programs market growth.

Organizations are focusing on the application of data science in business processes.

As a result, there is a high demand for data science and analytical science professionals from the finance and insurance, professional services, and IT sectors.

These professionals opt for online degrees or certification courses to enhance their skills in data science, such as machine learning and big data.

Thus, the growing demand for data scientists, data developers, and data engineers is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The advent of open-source learning materials is challenging the online data science training programs market growth.

Open-source learning materials, such as video lectures, and MOOCs, are free of cost.

For instance, various vendors such as KDnuggets, edX, and Udacity provide free data science courses.

Hence, many learners prefer such courses owing to factors such as affordability.

These factors will negatively impact the market growth during the forecast period.

Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact

businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this online data science training programs market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the online data science training programs market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the online data science training programs market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the online data science training programs market across North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of online data science training programs market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The online vocational courses market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.56% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 21,546.78 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (technical and non-technical), courses (IT and software courses, business management courses, finance and accounting courses, personal development courses, and other courses), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The online education market in India is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 19.9% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 3,461.93 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (higher education and K-12) and product (content and services).

Online Data Science Training Programs Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 25.1% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.76 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 24.58 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, France, Canada, Mexico, Italy, Spain, India, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled 2U Inc., AnalytixLabs, Alison, Coursera Inc., Dataquest Labs Inc., Great Lakes E-Learning Services Pvt. Ltd., Harvard University, Henry Harvin Education Inc., Intellipaat Software Solutions Pvt. Ltd., InventaTeq, Jigsaw Academy, KAPLAN Inc., NIIT Ltd., NYC Data Science Academy, Seek Ltd., Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Udacity Inc., Udemy Inc., upGrad, and DataCamp Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio consumer discretionary market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Professional degree courses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Certification courses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 2U Inc.

10.4 AnalytixLabs

10.5 Coursera Inc.

10.6 DataCamp Inc.

10.7 Jigsaw Academy

10.8 NYC Data Science Academy

10.9 Seek Ltd.

10.10 Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

10.11 Udacity Inc.

10.12 Udemy Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Online Data Science Training Programs Market 2022-2026

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/online-data-science-training-programs-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-3-76-million-from-2021-to-2026--increasing-emphasis-on-microlearning-and-gamification-to-be-a-key-trend---technavio-301764865.html

SOURCE Technavio